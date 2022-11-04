Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Odd voice leads GA night hunters to field where multiple UFOs appearedRoger MarshToomsboro, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
wgxa.tv
Twiggs County voters being asked to consider special tax for transportation projects
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Voters in Twiggs County will decide on a special tax for transportation on Election Day. On Tuesday, Twiggs County voters will see a transportation special local option sales tax, also known as a T-SPLOST. Twiggs County leaders are hoping to use the one percent sales...
Macon researchers working on database to share slave transaction history in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Have you ever used platforms like "ancestry.com" or "23 & me" to trace back your family history? Have they left you wanting to know a little more?. Well, researchers in Macon have been working on a genealogy project since 2018 that will help Central Georgians dig a little further into their family tree.
Fall Line Festival and 22nd annual Tractor Festival held in Gordon
GORDON, Ga. — Saturday in Gordon, Georgia, folks could participate in a few different fall activities. The Fall Line Festival began on Friday, and lasted until Saturday. A veterans ceremony was held on Friday night, with performances of the national anthem and a march by the Wilkinson County High School ROTC cadets.
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence
LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
WTVM
Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fountain City Classic Magic is back for its 32nd year and is already off to a good start. The weeklong events continue with a vendor fair and an ‘Old School versus New School’ party. “Everybody’s out here having a good time. That’s what it’s...
wgxa.tv
Macon Burger Week kicks off on Monday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Restaurants in Macon have beef and have every intention of squashing it...into patties for the 5th Annual Macon Burger Week!. The event, presented by the Georgia Beef Board and Visit Macon, will see 26 Macon restaurants creating $10 burgers from November 7th through the 13th for burger lovers to enjoy and, then, pick their favorites.
Warner Robins Police respond to kidnapping call outside Watson Blvd. Walmart
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man was arrested in front of a Walmart in Warner Robins on Sunday for aggravated assault and cruelty to children, police say. According to a press release from the Warmer Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart around 2:07 p.m. in response to a kidnapping in progress.
wgxa.tv
Christmas came early as Christmas Made in the South is back at the CentrePlex
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Arts, crafts, gifts, gourmet food, and much more await for early Christmas shopping at the CentrePlex as Christmas Made in the South makes its return. The 29th annual award-winning event is going on through Sunday and features over 300 artists and craftspersons offering gourmet food, handmade, one-of-a-kind designs in the booths across the festivals, offering silk wearables, fabric bags, wall art, sculptures, glass jewelry, retro designs, and a whole lot more.
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Two people found dead in Warner Robins following welfare check
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people have been found dead in Houston County Monday following a welfare check. According to the Houston County Coroner's office, a man and woman were found dead in a home on Cohen Walker Drive following a welfare check by the Warner Robins Police Department.
Open Streets Macon kicks off its final route for the year
MACON, Ga. — If you've been out and about in Macon this weekend, chances are you've seen some painted sidewalks or folks with Bike Walk Macon. Its all part of Open Streets Macon, which featured a new route on Sunday to celebrate the connectivity between Pleasant Hill and Historic Vineville neighborhoods by activating Walnut St., Clayton St., Buford Pl., and Oak Haven Avenue.
41nbc.com
Man kidnaps and chokes juvenile in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in jail facing several charges after an incident in Warner Robins over the weekend. According to a press release, the Warner Robins Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart at 2720 Watson Blvd in reference to a kidnapping in progress. Officers found that 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay had arrived with the victim who is a juvenile and removed them forcefully and took them into the woods behind the business. Doobay then allegedly threw the juvenile to the ground and began choking them. A witness held Doobay at gunpoint until officers arrived. Police arrested and charged Doobay with aggravated assault and cruelty toward a child. The child was turned over to HCSO Juvenile for further follow-up and care.
wgxa.tv
No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
Sheriff: Georgia cyclist dies after being hit by 2 motorists
MACON, Ga. — Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle on along Georgia road. One of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The driver of the second vehicle that also struck the bike rider remained on the scene as emergency responders arrived.
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia Orthopaedics offers urgent care
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Middle Georgia Orthopaedics is now offering urgent care services for people when they pull a muscle or break a bone. Dr. Scott Malone says going to an emergency room for those types of injuries can take hours, while they can treat it in 30 minutes to an hour at their clinic.
Sandersville becoming hotbed for cryptocurrency mining
Is it good, is it bad, or are you undecided? Whatever you think, it's a growing industry. One of the Bitcoin hotspots is right here in Central Georgia. According to a Cambridge University study, Georgia was the most productive state for Bitcoin in November 2021, averaging almost 31% of the nation's Bitcoin production. To understand why, you need to know a bit more about Bitcoin.
wgxa.tv
Monroe County voters being asked to extend county's special tax for education projects
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Voters in Monroe County will be asked to extend an existing special tax for education. On Tuesday's ballot will be a one percent special purpose local option sales tax for education, or E-SPLOST. County leaders hope to use the E-SPLOST to raise up to $39.5 million over the span of five years.
WMAZ
Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times
She's lived all her life and didn't expect this to happen to her home. Now, Latonia Seals says she's scared for herself and her family's safety.
WMAZ
Football Friday Night: Player of the year candidates, big match ups and more in final week of regular season
MACON, Ga. — The high school football regular season is nearing its end. The team at 13WMAZ gathered around the table to discuss the hot topics as the regular season winds to a close and look ahead to this week. Lehgo!!!. As the regular season winds down, what has...
mercercluster.com
A Mercer student’s guide to thrifting in Macon
The recent drop in temperature has brought back the return of fall fashion, and style expert and Mercer student Peyton Bunn ‘23 knows all the best places to thrift in Macon for fall essentials. Over the last decade, thrifting and buying things second-hand has risen in popularity. Many people...
Comments / 0