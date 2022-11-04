ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Fall Line Festival and 22nd annual Tractor Festival held in Gordon

GORDON, Ga. — Saturday in Gordon, Georgia, folks could participate in a few different fall activities. The Fall Line Festival began on Friday, and lasted until Saturday. A veterans ceremony was held on Friday night, with performances of the national anthem and a march by the Wilkinson County High School ROTC cadets.
GORDON, GA
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence

LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fountain City Classic Magic is back for its 32nd year and is already off to a good start. The weeklong events continue with a vendor fair and an ‘Old School versus New School’ party. “Everybody’s out here having a good time. That’s what it’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon Burger Week kicks off on Monday

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Restaurants in Macon have beef and have every intention of squashing it...into patties for the 5th Annual Macon Burger Week!. The event, presented by the Georgia Beef Board and Visit Macon, will see 26 Macon restaurants creating $10 burgers from November 7th through the 13th for burger lovers to enjoy and, then, pick their favorites.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Christmas came early as Christmas Made in the South is back at the CentrePlex

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Arts, crafts, gifts, gourmet food, and much more await for early Christmas shopping at the CentrePlex as Christmas Made in the South makes its return. The 29th annual award-winning event is going on through Sunday and features over 300 artists and craftspersons offering gourmet food, handmade, one-of-a-kind designs in the booths across the festivals, offering silk wearables, fabric bags, wall art, sculptures, glass jewelry, retro designs, and a whole lot more.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Open Streets Macon kicks off its final route for the year

MACON, Ga. — If you've been out and about in Macon this weekend, chances are you've seen some painted sidewalks or folks with Bike Walk Macon. Its all part of Open Streets Macon, which featured a new route on Sunday to celebrate the connectivity between Pleasant Hill and Historic Vineville neighborhoods by activating Walnut St., Clayton St., Buford Pl., and Oak Haven Avenue.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man kidnaps and chokes juvenile in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in jail facing several charges after an incident in Warner Robins over the weekend. According to a press release, the Warner Robins Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart at 2720 Watson Blvd in reference to a kidnapping in progress. Officers found that 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay had arrived with the victim who is a juvenile and removed them forcefully and took them into the woods behind the business. Doobay then allegedly threw the juvenile to the ground and began choking them. A witness held Doobay at gunpoint until officers arrived. Police arrested and charged Doobay with aggravated assault and cruelty toward a child. The child was turned over to HCSO Juvenile for further follow-up and care.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
MACON, GA
11Alive

Sheriff: Georgia cyclist dies after being hit by 2 motorists

MACON, Ga. — Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle on along Georgia road. One of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The driver of the second vehicle that also struck the bike rider remained on the scene as emergency responders arrived.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Middle Georgia Orthopaedics offers urgent care

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Middle Georgia Orthopaedics is now offering urgent care services for people when they pull a muscle or break a bone. Dr. Scott Malone says going to an emergency room for those types of injuries can take hours, while they can treat it in 30 minutes to an hour at their clinic.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Sandersville becoming hotbed for cryptocurrency mining

Is it good, is it bad, or are you undecided? Whatever you think, it's a growing industry. One of the Bitcoin hotspots is right here in Central Georgia. According to a Cambridge University study, Georgia was the most productive state for Bitcoin in November 2021, averaging almost 31% of the nation's Bitcoin production. To understand why, you need to know a bit more about Bitcoin.
SANDERSVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Monroe County voters being asked to extend county's special tax for education projects

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Voters in Monroe County will be asked to extend an existing special tax for education. On Tuesday's ballot will be a one percent special purpose local option sales tax for education, or E-SPLOST. County leaders hope to use the E-SPLOST to raise up to $39.5 million over the span of five years.
mercercluster.com

A Mercer student’s guide to thrifting in Macon

The recent drop in temperature has brought back the return of fall fashion, and style expert and Mercer student Peyton Bunn ‘23 knows all the best places to thrift in Macon for fall essentials. Over the last decade, thrifting and buying things second-hand has risen in popularity. Many people...
