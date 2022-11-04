ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

247Sports

LOOK: Visitors for Nebraska, Minnesota game

Nebraska football hosted a number of in-state prospects, out-of-state 2024 and 2025 prospects, and 2023 commits before Saturday's game with Minnesota. Here's a gallery of who was on the sidelines before Saturday's matchup with the Golden Gophers.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota announces QB change for 2nd half vs. Nebraska

Minnesota announced a QB change before the start of the 2nd half against Nebraska. The team announced that Athan Kaliakmanis would be the starting QB for the 2nd half. Tanner Morgan was 6-of-8 for 34 yards in the 1st half. Morgan did take a big hit late in the 1st half, but there have not been reports of an injury to this point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Catholic faces Cedar Catholic for D-1 volleyball crown

After a very competitive five set thriller against Cambridge to open state tournament play on Thursday, the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans cruised to a three set sweep on Friday, downing Maywood-Hayes Center 25-17, 25-20, and 25-18. Their reward, a chance to become class D1 state volleyball champions. However, it won't...
HARTINGTON, NE
North Platte Telegraph

How Minnesota adjusted at halftime after throwing plan 'out the window'

Football is a game of adjustments and Minnesota made a bunch of them after Nebraska opened up a 10-0 halftime lead Saturday. On the defensive side of the ball, those changes allowed the Gophers to hold Nebraska to just 14 yards in the third quarter, turn a fourth-quarter interception into a touchdown and hold the Huskers to three total points in the second half.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
iheart.com

This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896

(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Three Taken To Hospital After Accident Thursday Near Ashton

Ashton, Iowa– A Moville man and two passengers in his vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 35-year-old Donald Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevy pickup eastbound on 230th Street, a mile and a half east of Ashton. They tell us that Hobbs failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of Olive Avenue and 230th Street, and was going too fast to make the curve and over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, which started sliding sideways, then entered the east ditch of Olive Avenue and rolled onto its side after hitting the east bank of the ditch.
ASHTON, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Early morning house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Fire officials were called out to a house fire in Norfolk early Thursday. The initial call came out around 6:30 Thursday morning to the fire at a home in the 400 block of Pine St. on Norfolk's east side. Smoke could be seen coming from the property...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man accused of meth possession, breaking woman's arm

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Around 6:55 p.m., Norfolk Police said they took an assault report from an adult woman. According to authorities, the victim said that 32-year-old, Cody J. Randall, assaulted her on August 4th and broke her arm. She had to have surgery to repair the damage. Norfolk Police said...
NORFOLK, NE

