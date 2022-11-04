Ashton, Iowa– A Moville man and two passengers in his vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 35-year-old Donald Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevy pickup eastbound on 230th Street, a mile and a half east of Ashton. They tell us that Hobbs failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of Olive Avenue and 230th Street, and was going too fast to make the curve and over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, which started sliding sideways, then entered the east ditch of Olive Avenue and rolled onto its side after hitting the east bank of the ditch.

