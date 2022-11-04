Read full article on original website
HuskerExtra.com
Ty Robinson: 'Most of us are disappointed with how this game turned out'
Ty Robinson, a Husker football defensive lineman, speaks following the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
LOOK: Visitors for Nebraska, Minnesota game
Nebraska football hosted a number of in-state prospects, out-of-state 2024 and 2025 prospects, and 2023 commits before Saturday's game with Minnesota. Here's a gallery of who was on the sidelines before Saturday's matchup with the Golden Gophers.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota announces QB change for 2nd half vs. Nebraska
Minnesota announced a QB change before the start of the 2nd half against Nebraska. The team announced that Athan Kaliakmanis would be the starting QB for the 2nd half. Tanner Morgan was 6-of-8 for 34 yards in the 1st half. Morgan did take a big hit late in the 1st half, but there have not been reports of an injury to this point.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Catholic faces Cedar Catholic for D-1 volleyball crown
After a very competitive five set thriller against Cambridge to open state tournament play on Thursday, the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans cruised to a three set sweep on Friday, downing Maywood-Hayes Center 25-17, 25-20, and 25-18. Their reward, a chance to become class D1 state volleyball champions. However, it won't...
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph frustrated with 'execution' issues after loss to Minnesota
Nebraska scored on each of its first two drives, and then the Huskers' offense went AWOL. Minnesota rallied out of a 10-point deficit for a, 20-13 road win. Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph made a quarterback change, inserting Logan Smothers for the struggling Chubba Purdy, who started because Casey Thompson was still beaten up.
North Platte Telegraph
How Minnesota adjusted at halftime after throwing plan 'out the window'
Football is a game of adjustments and Minnesota made a bunch of them after Nebraska opened up a 10-0 halftime lead Saturday. On the defensive side of the ball, those changes allowed the Gophers to hold Nebraska to just 14 yards in the third quarter, turn a fourth-quarter interception into a touchdown and hold the Huskers to three total points in the second half.
CBS Sports
How to watch Nebraska vs. Minnesota: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten clash at noon ET Nov. 5 at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. The Golden Gophers have a defense that allows only 14.38 points per game, so Nebraska's offense will have their work cut out for them.
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
siouxlandnews.com
PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
Two arrested for Nebraska barn burglaries
A man and woman out of Columbus were arrested on burglary charges for breaking into a barn Tuesday afternoon after an investigation.
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
iheart.com
This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896
(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
KETV.com
'Everything was fully engulfed': Wind sends field fire surging across rural counties
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — A field fire jumps through three Nebraska counties Wednesday. Almost a dozen different fire departments responded to the blaze in Washington, Dodge and Burt counties. Firefighters said it was a red flag day for all three counties and while they don't know how this fire...
kiwaradio.com
Three Taken To Hospital After Accident Thursday Near Ashton
Ashton, Iowa– A Moville man and two passengers in his vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 35-year-old Donald Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevy pickup eastbound on 230th Street, a mile and a half east of Ashton. They tell us that Hobbs failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of Olive Avenue and 230th Street, and was going too fast to make the curve and over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, which started sliding sideways, then entered the east ditch of Olive Avenue and rolled onto its side after hitting the east bank of the ditch.
Norfolk man arrested for domestic assault, meth possession
A Norfolk man allegedly attacked a woman and then resisted officers when they went to arrest him.
News Channel Nebraska
Early morning house fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Fire officials were called out to a house fire in Norfolk early Thursday. The initial call came out around 6:30 Thursday morning to the fire at a home in the 400 block of Pine St. on Norfolk's east side. Smoke could be seen coming from the property...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man accused of meth possession, breaking woman's arm
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Around 6:55 p.m., Norfolk Police said they took an assault report from an adult woman. According to authorities, the victim said that 32-year-old, Cody J. Randall, assaulted her on August 4th and broke her arm. She had to have surgery to repair the damage. Norfolk Police said...
