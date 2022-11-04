Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Detroit News
Little Caesars touts ‘Detroit-style pizza actually from Detroit’ in new commercial
Detroit-based Little Caesars may be best known for its Hot-n-Ready round pizza but it has served its version of Detroit-style deep dish since 2013. Now, the Ilitch-owned brand will highlight the Detroit-ness of its Detroit-style pizza with new commercials that will air next week and are set at the Fox Theatre, just steps from where Little Caesars is headquartered. The national ads are kind of a spoof on “Antiques Roadshow” and discuss the authenticity of Little Caesar’s Detroit-style.
michiganchronicle.com
Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge
Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
metrodetroitmommy.com
2022 Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo: Amazing Holiday Fun
The Detroit Zoo continues their holiday tradition with another season of Wild Lights. Guests can enjoy this even from November 19, 2022 until January 18th, 2023. More than five million LED lights will illuminate trees, buildings, and sculptures throughout the front half of the Detroit Zoo. Get your tickets online.
Faygo celebrates 115th birthday on Friday
Friday marks the 115th anniversary of the launch of Faygo in Detroit. The popular beverage company launched on Nov. 4, 1907.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Doll Show Returns with Something for Everyone
Detroit resident and founder of the Detroit Doll Show Sandra Epps. A wheelchair didn’t stop her. Lupus or a bout of low self-esteem didn’t damage her. Even COVID-19 and the loss of her relatives back-to-back didn’t diminish her. Detroit resident Sandra Epps, an inspirational author, artist and...
fox2detroit.com
Relationship workshop for couples and singles in Southfield
Comedian Mic Larry joined us in-studio to discuss the upcoming "You're a match, now what" workshop. It will be Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Southfield from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find tickets on EventBrite.
wcsx.com
I Deer You Not To Run Into That Store
After seeing this video, it’s clear that one of the deer’s buddies made him do this!. It all took place at the Beverly Hills Premier Pet Supply over the weekend. As you will noticed from the video, a deer comes crashing into the local pet store. The wild...
Detroit News
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn designer launches new clothing line for hijabi women
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn designer has launched a new clothing line for hijabi women. Nawal Alsaeed is stitching her designer dreams from her living room. “Growing up Muslim and proud I often felt forgotten by fashion houses,” Nawal Alsaeed said. The mother of three launched her clothing...
Family Owned Detroit Bakery Voted Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in State
The holiday season will surely have you indulging in all those delicious seasonal treats. From now until January, the name of the game is eating, so why not be sure to include the best chocolate chip cookies in Michigan on the menu?. Chocolate chip cookies seem to be the mainstay...
Detroit News
Fun Southfield restaurant D'bo's specializes in frozen drinks and hot wings
At D'bo's Daiquiris, Wings & Seafood in Southfield, the food is hot and the drinks are very, very cold. The small bar and restaurant has a row of colorful, frozen cocktail machines behind the bar that are sweet and fun. Like the name implies, the menu is stacked with hot wings, tenders and boneless wings with a variety of sauces and seasonings, plus seafood, burgers and homestyle sides like creamy, crunchy coleslaw, corn on the cob and fried okra.
Detroit Tequila Festival – What You Need To Know
The 6th Annual Detroit Tequila Festival happens in December. This intoxicating event features over one hundred tequila options, food, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Detroit Tequila Festival 2022. When is the Detroit Tequila Festival?. The fun happens on Friday, December 16, 2022. Hours of...
corpmagazine.com
Better Made Brings Back Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips
DETROIT — Better Made Snack Foods’ famous Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Potato Chips in the signature yellow and red Better Made collectable tins are now available in stores throughout Michigan. The much-anticipated tins are also available at the factory store located at 10148 Gratiot Avenue in Detroit...
Rare Chance to Own $2.9M Historic Home in the Heart of Detroit
Sitting in Brush Park, one of Detroit's oldest neighborhoods is where you'll find this gorgeous historic home that recently went on the market for $2.9M. It's said to be a very rare opportunity as it's one of roughly 10 original homes that remain in the neighborhood. If you were to...
10 Things to Do This Weekend (Oct. 4-6)
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Hour Detroit has you covered with information on the best upcoming concerts, festivals, outdoor activities, and other goings on in Southeast Michigan. This weekend, Oct. 4-6, 2022, we’ve got details on Youmacon 2022, a high-flying circus performance, a concert by the “Queen of Funk,” Chaka Kahn, and more. Youmacon […] The post 10 Things to Do This Weekend (Oct. 4-6) appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Beloved Detroit public school figure Tyrone Winfrey dead at 63
Tyrone Winfrey, who was intimately involved in the Detroit Public School system as both a former school board president and advocate for children as a host of back-to-school events and other community affairs, died over the weekend. The 63-year-old lost his battle with prostate cancer after five years.
Detroit News
WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser
Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV
DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
Hershey’s Shoes in Garden City to close after 76 years
The popular Hershey's Shoes in Garden City is closing at the end of the year. The store first opened in 1946. Now, 76 years later, owner Tom Walch is ready to retire. The company announced the news in a Facebook post. "Everyone at Hershey's has felt proud to give the...
Immersive King Tut exhibit in Detroit tells world's oldest illustrated story
Metro Detroit residents and visitors can travel back in time to the land of the pharaohs with the Immersive King Tut exhibition, which opened Friday at Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit, 311 E. Grand River Ave. The event marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of famed Egyptian ruler Tutankhamun’s tomb by archaeologist Howard Carter in 1922. The boy king reigned circa 1332–1323 B.C., starting at about age 9. His brief time on the throne drove the creation of...
Comments / 0