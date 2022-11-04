Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
WKTV
Irish Cultural Center holds bicentennial gala
Utica, N.Y.-- The Irish cultural center of the mohawk valley held their bicentennial dinner gala in Utica. The event featured a cocktail hour, buffet dinner and a special program to cap off the evening. According to Patrick Roach, one of the center's board members, the Irish had a major role in building the mohawk valley.
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
A sleepless 24 hours in Central NY: 5 mobile home fires, an apartment fire, acres of woods catch fire
Central Square, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters in Oswego and Onondaga counties kept busy this weekend battling multiple outdoor fires, five mobile home fires and a fire at an apartment building. The calls were so constant that some fire departments are calling out for more people to volunteer. Many of...
WKTV
Melfe's Shoes moves to larger location in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A local store that specializes in workboots has moved and is now selling a Carhartt line at its new location. Melfe’s Shoes moved from Ilion to 101 W. Main St. in Mohawk in late September, but they are still putting the finishing touches on the new storefront.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
John C. Churchill: Oswego’s citizen extraordinaire
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 17th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Born in Mooers, Clinton County, New York, John Charles Churchill was to enjoy a career which...
Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?
Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
WKTV
Online questionnaire will replace civil service exam requirement for CO applicants in Oneida County
Oneida County is in dire need of corrections officers and will be waiving the civil service exam requirement in an effort to boost the applicant pool and expedite hiring. The county is launching a pilot program, approved by the New York State Department of Civil Service, which allows applicants to complete an online "experience and training" questionnaire in lieu of the exam.
thevalleyside.com
Herkimer County IDA receives large grant
Herkimer, New York – The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation has awarded $279.3 million in WIIA and IMG grants to support nearly $1 billion in projects across the state that protect public health or improve water quality. The Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency (HCIDA) has received $9,358,800 of this total, which is one of the largest grants awarded. “This is a great opportunity for Herkimer County,” states CEO John J. Piseck, “as Herkimer County and the surrounding region suffer from aging infrastructure that requires modernization and improvement to provide services such as clean drinking water to ensure the health and safety of the region’s residents. This project is expected to support over 22,000 residents in Herkimer County.”
WKTV
Oneida County to waive exam for correctional officers
Oneida County has received approval to participate in a pilot program that will waive the civil service exam requirement for hiring correctional officers. Online questionnaire will replace civil service exam requirement for CO applicants in Oneida County. Oneida County is in dire need of corrections officers and will be waiving...
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
WKTV
DOT announces opening of State Route 825 bridge in Rome
ROME, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Friday, the opening of the State Route 825 bridge over State Route 365 in the City of Rome. According to the NYSDOT the opening will include multiple rams including, the ramp from State Route 825 southbound to State Route 49 eastbound, the ramp from State Route 49 eastbound to State Route 825 northbound, and the ramp from State Route 49 westbound to State Route 825 northbound.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
How a Syracuse guy from a family of 12 kids helped bring home the Micron deal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Kevin Younis’ 87-year-old mom was in the audience as the president of the United States celebrated the arrival of a new semiconductor industry that could transform Syracuse. Just before the president spoke, Joanne Younis, who raised 12 kids in a working-class neighborhood on the southwest...
nystateofpolitics.com
Oneida County wary of being overshadowed by Syracuse in new congressional district
For decades, Oneida County has been the anchor of one of upstate New York’s congressional seats. And regardless of its boundaries over years of redistricting, its representatives — from Sherwood Boehlert to Claudia Tenney — have hailed from the Mohawk Valley. That has now changed. The new...
Harold Brown Jr., NY assemblyman, Onondaga County legislator, dead at 90
Harold “Hal” Brown Jr., a former New York state assemblyman and Onondaga County legislator, has died at the age of 90. Brown served more than two decades in elected office — first as a county legislator from 1979 to 1988 and then as an assemblyman from 1989 to 2002.
WKTV
Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills under new ownership
WASHINGTON MILLS, N.Y. -- As of Tuesday, Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills is under new ownership. The restaurant is now owned by Jaclyn and Dustin Dye, who say they are keeping the name and the recipes but will add some new authentic Italian cuisine to the menu. They plan to...
Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale
A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
cnycentral.com
"200,000 to 400,000 people:" Neighbors, real estate prepare for Micron population boom
Clay, N.Y. — During the NY-22 Congressional Debate, both nominees, Brandon Williams (R) and Francis Conole (D) had plenty of disagreements. The one thing they did agree on was how Micron will impact neighborhoods surrounding the town of Clay and education. The microchip manufacturer is years away from being...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County District Attorney weighs in on Zeldin's use of local murder in campaign ad
SYRACUSE N.Y. — We’re four days away from Election Day and one of the key races to keep an eye on is for Governor of New York State. A local murder is now one of the storylines at the center of New York’s race for governor. Republican...
mylittlefalls.com
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning November 7, 2022
Village of Ilion: (D#264647) Route 51 between Weber Ave and Fourth Street. Motorists will encounter a full road closure with a signed detour in place due to the bridge replacement over Steele Creek. The detour will be Route 51 to Route 20 to Route 28 to Route 5S back to Route 51.
