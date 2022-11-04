ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Irish Cultural Center holds bicentennial gala

Utica, N.Y.-- The Irish cultural center of the mohawk valley held their bicentennial dinner gala in Utica. The event featured a cocktail hour, buffet dinner and a special program to cap off the evening. According to Patrick Roach, one of the center's board members, the Irish had a major role in building the mohawk valley.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Melfe's Shoes moves to larger location in Mohawk

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A local store that specializes in workboots has moved and is now selling a Carhartt line at its new location. Melfe’s Shoes moved from Ilion to 101 W. Main St. in Mohawk in late September, but they are still putting the finishing touches on the new storefront.
MOHAWK, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

John C. Churchill: Oswego’s citizen extraordinaire

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 17th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Born in Mooers, Clinton County, New York, John Charles Churchill was to enjoy a career which...
OSWEGO, NY
96.9 WOUR

Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?

Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Online questionnaire will replace civil service exam requirement for CO applicants in Oneida County

Oneida County is in dire need of corrections officers and will be waiving the civil service exam requirement in an effort to boost the applicant pool and expedite hiring. The county is launching a pilot program, approved by the New York State Department of Civil Service, which allows applicants to complete an online "experience and training" questionnaire in lieu of the exam.
thevalleyside.com

Herkimer County IDA receives large grant

Herkimer, New York – The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation has awarded $279.3 million in WIIA and IMG grants to support nearly $1 billion in projects across the state that protect public health or improve water quality. The Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency (HCIDA) has received $9,358,800 of this total, which is one of the largest grants awarded. “This is a great opportunity for Herkimer County,” states CEO John J. Piseck, “as Herkimer County and the surrounding region suffer from aging infrastructure that requires modernization and improvement to provide services such as clean drinking water to ensure the health and safety of the region’s residents. This project is expected to support over 22,000 residents in Herkimer County.”
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County to waive exam for correctional officers

Oneida County has received approval to participate in a pilot program that will waive the civil service exam requirement for hiring correctional officers. Online questionnaire will replace civil service exam requirement for CO applicants in Oneida County. Oneida County is in dire need of corrections officers and will be waiving...
WKTV

DOT announces opening of State Route 825 bridge in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Friday, the opening of the State Route 825 bridge over State Route 365 in the City of Rome. According to the NYSDOT the opening will include multiple rams including, the ramp from State Route 825 southbound to State Route 49 eastbound, the ramp from State Route 49 eastbound to State Route 825 northbound, and the ramp from State Route 49 westbound to State Route 825 northbound.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills under new ownership

WASHINGTON MILLS, N.Y. -- As of Tuesday, Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills is under new ownership. The restaurant is now owned by Jaclyn and Dustin Dye, who say they are keeping the name and the recipes but will add some new authentic Italian cuisine to the menu. They plan to...
WASHINGTON MILLS, NY
Big Frog 104

Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale

A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
UTICA, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Road Work Report for the Week Beginning November 7, 2022

Village of Ilion: (D#264647) Route 51 between Weber Ave and Fourth Street. Motorists will encounter a full road closure with a signed detour in place due to the bridge replacement over Steele Creek. The detour will be Route 51 to Route 20 to Route 28 to Route 5S back to Route 51.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy