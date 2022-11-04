Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Fundraising event this week to support Sun Valley family facing financial hardship
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Saint Mary’s Angels, a subcommittee of Saint Mary’s Reno Foundation, LLC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is hosting an event to support a Northern Nevada family. Crystal Best and Adam Hallford have been engaged for six years. “The day we actually met face...
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
generalaviationnews.com
Family fun at the Truckee Tahoe Air Show
The Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival had a rocky recovery from the pandemic when the 2021 show was cancelled after a tragic crash at the airport that was not related to the air show. The air show returned in 2022 to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport (KTRK) in California, with...
KCRA.com
Video: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video...
Watch: Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies
A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
2news.com
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Grand Opening
The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza celebrated the opening of the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza in Sparks. More than 1,000 commemorative bricks have been sold and installed at the project.
Oh Hey, Jet Cafe
Dani DeRosa, the Sierra Nevada Ally’s Civic Action Coordinator, interviews activists, business leaders, students, and artists to talk about civic engagement, public service, the marketplace, and the arts. The Jet Cafe, is located inside the Pitch Black Printing Co at 700 East 4th Street in Reno. High ceilings and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Starbucks semi slides down Emerald Bay during Tahoe snowstorm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, an 18-wheel semi-truck was traveling north on SR-89 without tire chains. Driving in severe snow conditions, upon braking the truck driver began to slide on the steep slope; and shortly thereafter, the rig hit a stalled car ahead. The truck driver and his passenger quickly jumped out and while the truck hit the disabled vehicle ahead during its slide, there were no reported injuries.
Record-Courier
Meteorite punctuates nature's entry into art shows
As if to compete with two art shows in Minden, Mother Nature employed her full palette on Friday night, with a little punctuation from a meteorite. A few Nevadans joined nearly 70 people in reporting a fireball streaking across the night sky, according to fireball.amsmeteors.org. A Sparks woman reported a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
North Lake Tahoe Fire lifting fire restrictions Monday in Incline, Crystal Bay
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District on Monday is lifting fire restrictions for Incline Village and Crystal Bay. “With the arrival of moisture, higher humidity, and winter weather conditions, effective Monday, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District has lifted the suspension of the use of solid-fuel and charcoal barbecues,” the district said in a news release and added that outdoor burning will also be allowed by obtaining a permit.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Road work season comes to a close at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow now blankets the ground, marking the end of the road work season in Lake Tahoe and much was accomplished this summer and fall. Within South Lake Tahoe city limits, several pavement rehabilitation, mill and overlay paving projects were completed, including 15th St. (Emerald Bay Road to Venice Drive), Tahoe Keys (Lake Tahoe Blvd to Venice Drive), Washington Ave (Tahoe Keys Blvd to 3rd Street) and 3rd Street (Washington Ave to Lake Tahoe Blvd).
2news.com
CHP in South Lake Tahoe using grant money for enhanced enforcement efforts
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) South Lake Tahoe Area office will use grant funding aimed at reducing traffic crashes involving unsafe speed, improper turning, and unsafe lane change violations in El Dorado County. This one-year project ends on September 30, 2023. The CHP South Lake Tahoe Area will deploy officers...
FOX Reno
Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City road report for November 6 to 13, 2022
Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:. 3rd Street Parking Lot will be closed, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a special event. Caroline Street between Valley Street and Anderson Street will be closed, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for roadway reconstruction. Overland...
Hunter airlifted by CHP in El Dorado County after ATV crash
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A hunter was airlifted from a remote area of El Dorado County Friday. According to CHP Valley Division Air Operations, the hunter had injured himself after rolling his quad, a type of All Terrain Vehicle, northeast of Slab Creek Reservoir. CHP said that they were able to locate him […]
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
Sierra Sun
Snow arrives, much more coming: Wintry weather prominent in forecast
TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, Nick Accordino and his family were spending their first day on vacation in South Lake Tahoe. With sightseeing and shopping on the docket for their first day in town, they were forewarned of snow flurries and potential weather. Shortly thereafter, the snow was rapidly accumulating, and the Accordino family was stuck in Tahoe’s first storm of the season.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Winter storm warning starts Sunday afternoon for multi-day snowstorm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a bit of rain to start the weekend, the storm will gear up in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Wednesday for up to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet below.
mynews4.com
Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
