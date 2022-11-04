Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Spray Painted Swooshes Tag This Nike Air Force 1
From Tartan Swooshes to its faux Moving Company, Nike’s Sportswear division has enacted a multitude of inline themes for its roster of silhouettes to indulge in throughout the year, with the latest slate spray painting its midfoot Checks onto the various model’s. Anchoring the Nike Air Max Plus 3, Dunk Low and Air Max 90 thus far, the Beaverton-based brand’s 40th anniversary silhouette is next up to flaunt the stenciled Swoosh.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy” Releases Tomorrow
The Air Jordan 4 has been making its rounds this fall with Jordan Brand dressing the Tinker Hatfield design in surprising color combinations and varying textiles. Placing its more exuberant propositions on the back burner for the time being, the silhouette’s latest coordination of “Midnight Navy” and “Light Smoke Grey” is set to release this weekend, October 29th.
sneakernews.com
The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season
Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China”
China’s relationship with Jordan Brand is celebrating a silver anniversary — a milestone materialized in the form of Air Jordan footwear under the “25 Years In China” collection. Already manifested in an Air Jordan 12 Low, Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, and more, Jordan Brand now focuses on one of the most popular Retro models in the nation – the Air Jordan 12.
sneakernews.com
Brown Corduroy Accents This Women’s Nike Air Max 97
Although the world is eagerly waiting for its return in original “Silver Bullet,” the Nike Air Max 97 has taken the last 10 months as an opportunity to flex its creative muscles. Recently, Christian Tresser’s design from 1997 emerged in a women’s-exclusive take coupling brown corduroy with knit...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss”
DJ Khaled has been teasing his upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand for the better part of the last year. And following countless social media posts and high energy captions, it was revealed that the joint effort — which includes apparel as well multiple styles of the Air Jordan 5 — would be releasing on Cyber Monday.
Hypebae
Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" Air Force 1 Finally Gets a Release Date
It’s been a long road for Drake‘s NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy.” The collaboration leaked back in 2021 and was presumed to release alongside the Canadian rapper’s album of the same name. In February 2022, rumors began to circulate that the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Trainer 1 “Valentine’s Day” Revealed: Official Images
You can’t go wrong with some Valentine’s Day sneakers. Valentine’s Day is still a few months away, but that hasn’t stopped Nike from coming through with some teasers for their upcoming Valentine’s Day range. V-Day is one of those days that most people hate, although there is a contingency of people who adore the celebration of love. If you’re one of those people, then these shoes are probably for you.
sneakernews.com
Nike Embosses A Classic Hoops Logo On The Air Force 1
The Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most iconic basketball sneaker designs of all-time. And while the silhouette may no longer be omnipresent in professional basketball, it continues to call back to its roots. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s design emerged in a grey and green ensemble featuring classic hoops...
sneakernews.com
Drop 1 Of The UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 “Multi-Color Patent” Pack Lands On Nov. 13th
Nike and UNDEFEATED are more than well-likened to one another, having proffered a multitude of timeless collaborations across the Beaverton-based brands iconic lifestyle silhouettes. Following their “5 On It” joint effort seen on the Air Force 1 last summer, the 40th anniversary silhouette is being tapped once again to aid in the Los Angeles-based cohort’s own 20th anniversary.
sneakernews.com
Doodles Come Sketched Across This GS Nike Air Huarache
Just a year removed from its 30th anniversary, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic Air Huarache silhouette has received a seldom number of propositions as of late, now embarking on a grade-school proposition to keep things fresh in the classroom. Exploring a medley of differing doodles that can be found in the...
Natalia Bryant Takes it Back to the ’80s in a ‘The Goonies’ T-Shirt and Classic Nike Air Force 1’s
Natalia Bryant posed for a selfie in a full-length mirror yesterday, showing off her outfit in the process on her Instagram story. The shot saw Bryant clad in casual wear with a nostalgic twist along with closet staple footwear. She put on on a white graphic T-shirt with “The Goonies” movie logo on it that was a throwback from the past. The tee was tucked into a preppy red pleated mini skirt that added to the casual vibes, while pairing nicely with the red detailing in the shirt. Bryant wore her hair in a slicked back braided ponytail and accessorized with...
Hypebae
A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way
Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene. The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker’s overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets “Technicolor” Offering
Another Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way. There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.
sneakernews.com
Sail Tones Cover This Upcoming Nike Air Max 90
“Sail” hues are most often attributed to the warm summer months where puddles and crisp fallen leaves don’t stand as an obstacle. However, The Swoosh continues to push the envelope with its Air Max 90 proposition coated nearly entirely in the aforementioned light shade. Employing the latter throughout...
sneakernews.com
Plush Suede Swooshes Outfit The Nike Air Force 1 “Malachite”
It’s Air Force 1 overload with just two months remaining for The Swoosh to celebrate their 40th anniversary silhouette. Retooling its “Color of the Month” propositions alongside the upcoming collaborative collection with AMBUSH, Bruce Kilgore’s 1982 design is continuing to extend its inclusion of vintage aesthetics.
sneakernews.com
Tropical Gradients Brighten Up This Nike Air Max Plus
Gradients galore. The Nike Air Max Plus has continuously ignored the ensuing cool climate, relentlessly employing a constant stream of gaudy propositions anchored by the transitioning color scheme. Outfitting its most boisterous scheme yet, the latest offering employs titular tropical hues across the silhouette. Flowing from yellow to magenta to...
