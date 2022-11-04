Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices
New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
WXYZ
INTERVIEW: Nicklas Lidstrom reflects on Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup anniversaries
DETROIT — Nicklas Lidstrom spent the week celebrating the 1997 and 1998 Red Wings Stanley Cup anniversaries back at Little Caesars Arena. We know him as a Hall of Famer, but Nick was a younger player on those rosters, and he said he almost feels like he’s back in that role around the guys. Watch his interview with Brad Galli:
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways from Islanders’ Recent Success
Oh, how a week makes all the difference in the early throws of an NHL season. Following a three-game skid resulting in a 2-4-0 record, the New York Islanders now sit at 7-5-0, comfortably in the running for a wild card spot – for the time being. They’ve managed wins against some of the league’s best, quite impressively, and made sure not to play down to teams they knew they should beat outside of a questionable game against the Detroit Red Wings. What changed for the Islanders from week one to week two? Let’s dive into five takeaways from their five-game win streak and how they’ve found success early in the season.
MLive.com
Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus propels Red Wings to good start
DETROIT – Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus was apparent late in the third period Saturday in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders, when he lost his goaltending stick. “I was like, ‘Grab your stick. The stick’s right there. Pick it up. You’re going...
ESPN
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
DETROIT -- — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.
Detroit Historical Museum Honors 1997 Championship Red Wings
The Detroit Historical Museum has opened an awesome new Red Wings exhibit. Detroit Red Wings fans both young and old can not relive the time that the team brought the Stanley Cup back to the Motor City. The team from 1997 is iconic when it comes to the history of sports in Detroit.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Gameday Preview: Detroit Red Wings – 11/6/22
The New York Rangers (6-4-2) and the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-2) are two Original Six franchises that will square off for the first of two games this week versus one another. The Rangers are coming off a 5-2 loss on Nov. 3 against the red-hot Boston Bruins while their opponents this evening defeated the New York Islanders, 3-0, on Nov. 5.
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Detroit Red Wings will face off with the New York Rangers at the world’s most famous arena as the two Eastern Conference teams clash at Madison Square Garden. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and make a Red Wings-Rangers prediction and pick. The Red Wings...
Kubalik scores in OT to give Red Wings 3-2 win over Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) -- Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday for their third straight win. Matt Luff and Pius
MLive.com
Former Red Wings believe Steve Yzerman’s drive, determination will lead team back to top
DETROIT – Players and coaches from the Detroit Red Wings’ 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship teams can see the current club is a long way from their level. They are confident, however, that the franchise’s glory will be restored by the man in charge. The same...
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
NHL
Yzerman uses past lessons trying to rebuild Red Wings into winner again
DETROIT -- Steve Yzerman stood at center ice in front of the Stanley Cup, a shining symbol of the glory of the past and goal for the future. The Detroit Red Wings celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1997 championship before a 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday and 1998 championship before a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.
