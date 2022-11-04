ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices

New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways from Islanders’ Recent Success

Oh, how a week makes all the difference in the early throws of an NHL season. Following a three-game skid resulting in a 2-4-0 record, the New York Islanders now sit at 7-5-0, comfortably in the running for a wild card spot – for the time being. They’ve managed wins against some of the league’s best, quite impressively, and made sure not to play down to teams they knew they should beat outside of a questionable game against the Detroit Red Wings. What changed for the Islanders from week one to week two? Let’s dive into five takeaways from their five-game win streak and how they’ve found success early in the season.
MLive.com

Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus propels Red Wings to good start

DETROIT – Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus was apparent late in the third period Saturday in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders, when he lost his goaltending stick. “I was like, ‘Grab your stick. The stick’s right there. Pick it up. You’re going...
ESPN

Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0

DETROIT -- — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.
WKMI

Detroit Historical Museum Honors 1997 Championship Red Wings

The Detroit Historical Museum has opened an awesome new Red Wings exhibit. Detroit Red Wings fans both young and old can not relive the time that the team brought the Stanley Cup back to the Motor City. The team from 1997 is iconic when it comes to the history of sports in Detroit.
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Gameday Preview: Detroit Red Wings – 11/6/22

The New York Rangers (6-4-2) and the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-2) are two Original Six franchises that will square off for the first of two games this week versus one another. The Rangers are coming off a 5-2 loss on Nov. 3 against the red-hot Boston Bruins while their opponents this evening defeated the New York Islanders, 3-0, on Nov. 5.
FOX Sports

Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
NHL

Yzerman uses past lessons trying to rebuild Red Wings into winner again

DETROIT -- Steve Yzerman stood at center ice in front of the Stanley Cup, a shining symbol of the glory of the past and goal for the future. The Detroit Red Wings celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1997 championship before a 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday and 1998 championship before a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.
