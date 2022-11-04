Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
signalscv.com
Thousands attend ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event at Central Park
While the headcount was still being tallied, it was estimated that more than 3,000 people attended the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation’s inaugural “Touch-A-Truck” event in Central Park on Saturday. The event has been held before, but this was the first time it was done as a...
First Annual Touch-A-Truck Draws Crowds Of Families
The first annual Touch-A-Truck at Central Park drew scores of families whose kids got the chance to sit in the driver’s seat of a variety of vehicles, from fire engines to helicopters. The Touch-A-Truck on Saturday was hosted by SCV Education Foundation at Central Park, raising funds for the foundation and showcasing local Santa Clarita ...
signalscv.com
Veterans Career Fair postponed
The upcoming Veterans Career Fair, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, has been postponed. The planning committee is working to reschedule the event. No details are available yet. The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions were originally scheduled to conduct the veterans career fair at the Curtiss-Wright...
change-links.org
Taste of Soul Came Back to Crenshaw
Where else can one find all in one place skate boarders and grandmothers; toddlers and teachers; ball players and bakers; concert goers and church members; ministers and musicians and oh yeah, THE BEST SOUL FOOD IN LA!?. No better place does all this come together with some of the most...
Christmas Music Coming Back To Santa Clarita Airwaves
Starting Nov. 11, all regular music programming on KHTS is set to be replaced with holiday tunes to last through the New Year, courtesy of sponsors Providence Holy Cross and Mission Valley Bank. “We have been playing Christmas music for 31 years,” said KHTS Owner Jeri Seratti-Goldman. “Christmas is our favorite time of year. We ...
Deputies Respond To Santa Clarita Overdose Near Bouquet Canyon Park
On Thursday afternoon, paramedics responded to an Santa Clarita overdose in a residential neighborhood near Bouquet Canyon Park. At around 3 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a male overdosing on Newbird Drive, a residential street in Santa Clarita, according to Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “He was transported ...
Family Promise Of Santa Clarita Valley Updates Staff, Board Members
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has announced an update to its board members. Jason Lane was elected to be the board’s vice President, according to Family Promise officials. Lane is a financial advisor with Vance Wealth and is actively involved in his church and community. He believes family comes first and that the SCV ...
Pop Singer Aaron Carter Drowns In Lancaster Home
Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning, north east of Santa Clarita Around 11 a.m. paramedics were called to his home on Valley Vista Drive after reports of a drowning, according to TMZ. According to Los Angeles County Fire, his body was recovered from the pool. He was ...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
scvnews.com
SCV’s 40 Under 40 Nominees Announced
Being in the service of others is no easy task, it’s a choice you make that can come with extremely long hours and requires a tremendous amount of hard work. Each year the selection committee reviews dozens of individuals that deserve the honor of being a Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty recipient, and it’s become more competitive through the years. With about 80 nominees, Junior Chamber International along with Santa Clarita Magazine would like to congratulate all of these 40 fine young people who have made such great contributions to their community.
foxla.com
West LA teen returns home after days missing
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles teen is back home after being missing since Halloween night, his family announced Saturday. Andrew Jason Wright, 18, went missing from West Los Angeles on Oct. 31. According to his mother, Anna Wright, Andrew Wright was seen in surveillance footage from the family home, walking out of the family home's garage right after 6 p.m., heading east on Iowa Avenue.
myburbank.com
UPDATE: RETURNED!! Owners Heartbroken After Man Steals Family German Shepherd From Backyard
Editor’s Note: We just received word from Stephanie Kazaryan that Ellie has been returned. And the strangest part is that whoever brought her back, left her back in the backyard and just left without notifying anyone, which is fine with Kazaryan because Ellie is back where she belongs!. When...
signalscv.com
Linda Storli | We Only Need One Flag
I would like to clarify my opinion concerning carrying the Thin Blue Line flag onto the field during our football games. First and almost foremost, I support law enforcement. I am married to a first responder, L.A. City fire captain, retired. I have supported LEOs all my life. I even...
signalscv.com
Sonja Schmidt | NAACP Manufacturing Victims
The following is a copy of a letter to the governing board of the William S. Hart Union High School District. Response to NAACP’s Oct. 8 statement on Thin Blue Line flag:. This is regarding the statement issued by the Santa Clarita chapter of the NAACP in response to the William S. Hart Union High School District superintendent’s decision to ban the Saugus High School football team from carrying the Thin Blue Line flag onto the field before games.
Coroners Remove the Remains of Singer Aaron Carter from His Lancaster Home
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: After a thorough investigation by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives at the scene of the death of singer Aaron Carter found in his Lancaster home unresponsive, coroners arrived at the location around 5:45 p.m. to remove Carter’s remains. Responding firefighters pronounced a...
Turn those clocks back — Standard Time returning
At 2 a.m. Sunday, it will be time to “fall back” to Pacific Standard Time, meaning turn your clocks back one hour. Most people tend to that task upon retiring for the night Saturday, getting an extra hour of sleep. But be sure to draw the shades, too — it’ll get light earlier in the morning, while also getting dark earlier in the afternoon/early evening.
foxla.com
Mama bear and her 2 cubs spotted in Arcadia
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was closed Friday after a bear and her two cubs were spotted in the area. Authorities were notified about 10:20 a.m. after the bears were discovered at the arboretum at 301 N. Baldwin Ave., near the Foothill (210) Freeway.
Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Local high schooler is contestant on ‘The Voice’
Seventeen-year-old Daysia Reneau began singing locally just two and a half years ago. Now, she currently sings as a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” selected by Celebrity Coach Gwen Stefani during a blind audition Oct. 3 in Los Angeles, Calif. Reneau said she was inspired to sing...
Dramatic bodycam footage shows two California teens being saved by Narcan
Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday of two 17-year-old boys who had stopped breathing inside a home in the city of Duarte.
Comments / 0