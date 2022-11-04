Being in the service of others is no easy task, it’s a choice you make that can come with extremely long hours and requires a tremendous amount of hard work. Each year the selection committee reviews dozens of individuals that deserve the honor of being a Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty recipient, and it’s become more competitive through the years. With about 80 nominees, Junior Chamber International along with Santa Clarita Magazine would like to congratulate all of these 40 fine young people who have made such great contributions to their community.

