Lakewood Township, NJ

NBC Philadelphia

New Jersey: What to Expect on Election Night

Contests for the New Jersey’s 12 U.S. House seats are the top of the ticket this year. New Jersey has no statewide contests or ballot questions. It votes for the Legislature and governor in odd years. The new districts reflect a Democrat-endorsed redistricting commission map, which added Democrats to...
New Jersey Globe

Tulis Gabbard takes sides in NJ-3 with late endorsement for Bob Healey

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii and a 2020 presidential candidate, has endorsed Republican Bob Healey for Congress in New Jersey’s 3rd district, allowing the GOP to grab former colleague of incumbent Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) and a prominent leader of the Asian and Pacific Islander community. “Bob...
New Jersey Globe

Advance votes in N.J. passes 600,000

The number of advance votes cast for next week’s election in New Jersey has jumped to 600,380 – 10% of all registered, active voters. Election officials have recorded the receipt of 475,517 vote-by-mail and military ballots, 30.8% of more than 972,500 ballots sent out by county clerks. After...
NJ.com

Sorry, Gov. Murphy, the N.J. legal weed is too darned high | Letters

The recent article “Gov. (Phil) Murphy joins new campaign to encourage consumers to buy legal weed” lists lots of reasons to buy legal marijuana instead of the unregulated kind, but doesn’t address the primary issue with legal weed. It’s too expensive. Period!. If you purchase a...
thelakewoodscoop.com

Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Mitigated threat to New Jersey synagogues

I want to commend the FBI Newark Division under the leadership of Special Agent in Charge James E. Denneh, the New Jersey State Police under the leadership of Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, the Office of the United States Attorney, District of New Jersey under the leadership of US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness under the leadership of Director Laurie R. Doran, and the women and men of my office and New Jersey law enforcement, for their swift action in these last several hours. And I of course want to thank Governor Phil Murphy for his leadership and courage in the fight against hate and violence.
New Jersey Globe

Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges

Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
New Jersey 101.5

Polls show Republicans more fired up about midterms in NJ

TRENTON – Republican voters are more enthusiastic than Democrats to vote in this year’s midterm election, according to results issued Wednesday of national polls and a New Jersey one conducted by Stockton University. The Stockton University Poll didn’t find that Democratic enthusiasm has collapsed but that Republicans appear...
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy: I pledged to do something about New Jersey’s notorious taxes and I have | Opinion

New Jersey’s property tax problem is nothing new. Property taxes, and the question of how to fairly pay for the local government and services that our communities need, have vexed taxpayers and governments alike since the first property taxes were collected in 1670. The principle of “uniform taxation” — requiring equal tax rates on all property in any given locality, both residential and commercial — which underpins our current property tax system was enshrined in state law in 1851.
CBS New York

New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of  $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ is moving, but where? And who’s moving to NJ?

It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
New Jersey 101.5

Upgrades enacted for NJ unemployment, but you’ll have to wait

TRENTON – A bill that improves how New Jersey runs its unemployment insurance system is now law, including changes Gov. Phil Murphy made to the legislation through a conditional veto. The law, formerly S2357, is intended to make the system more efficient with timelier payments of benefits. “As we...

