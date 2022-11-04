Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
The Outer Banks Hospital provides update on primary care
The Outer Banks Hospital released an update on Oct. 28, 2022 about additional primary care providers for Dare County. “As we’ve shared over the past five months,” states the release, “The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to dedicate considerable resources toward increasing access to care for our community.”
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
WITN
Popular sailboat to stop in Beaufort next week
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A popular boat meant to inspire people to follow their dreams will be making a stop along the Crystal Coast. Captain Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will be sailing Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will then be offered on Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.
This Huge Christmas Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in North Carolina.
Beaufort County bridge repair requires temporary closure
BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck. This kind of work, which is normal for […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Stalled train blocks highway in Newport
NEWPORT - A train stalled blocking Highway 70 in Newport, according to an alert from Carteret County 911 Center. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and caused traffic to back up around the tracks in Newport and Morehead City. As of 12:30 p.m., the road was...
100 years later, here’s a look at the most devastating fire in New Bern
NEW BERN, NC — It was the most devastating fire in New Bern history, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 3,000 people homeless, largely in the African-American community. It was 100 years ago on December 1. A large partnership of local organizations has joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a […]
newbernnow.com
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is Making a Stop in New Bern
The City of New Bern is excited to announce the arrival of a special guest on Nov. 12. In time for Veteran’s Day weekend and the march up to the holiday season, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is making a pit stop at Union Point Park, located at 210 East Front Street. A celebration event with activities for all ages is planned for 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
carolinacoastonline.com
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
wcti12.com
Body found near boat ramp in Carteret County
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Officials with the Beaufort Fire Department confirmed they responded to a call around 4:19 p.m. at 114 Town Creek Drive, where they recovered a body. They said foul play is not suspected and that the Beaufort Police Department is now investigating. Beaufort EMS also responded...
WITN
ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.
wcti12.com
Man identified after body found near Beaufort boat ramp
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — A body that was recovered around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Beaufort, has now been identified. The body of Paul Anthony Pinto, 62, of Beaufort, was floating in Town Creek. Onslow Pathology performed an autopsy and determined the cause of death was accidental...
carolinacoastonline.com
What sports and a loving, adopting Croatan family can do for a new kid on the block
OCEAN — Broad Creek Middle School eighth-grader Jacob Rigsby is a happier kid than he was two years ago. That’s what sports and a loving family can do for a young man. Two years ago, Jacob was moving into the newly built home of 28-year-old Croatan teacher Johnathon “Bean” Rigsby and his wife, Brooke.
WITN
City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host the second annual Veteran Pow Wow on Saturday. The event will honor veterans and celebrate Native American culture at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Rd. There will be a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Western Boulevard...
North Carolina lung cancer screening program helping to save lives with early detection
POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. CarolinaEast Health System is doing its part to keep the people they serve safe in November and year-round. According to the Lung Cancer Association, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women in the United States. But there is […]
WITN
Man busted after Craven County traffic stop
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday. Craven County deputies have charged Connor Heath with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substances, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
newbernnow.com
Residents Report — Alderman Lives in a Different Ward than Elected to Represent
New Bern Now has received reports from over thirty citizens stating a recently reelected alderman owns a house in the ward they were elected to serve, but lives outside the jurisdiction. The claims began several months ago, but no one was willing to go on the record or give us the location of where the alderman is now staying, until last month.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Belhaven names new police chief
Lieutenant Christopher Kelly has been appointed interim police chief for the Town of Belhaven. The interim role will begin on Nov. 5. He will assume the full duties of chief upon the retirement of Chief Fred Clingenpeel in December. The Town Council and Town Manager gave the nod to the...
Craven County woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person
DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Dover woman with five counts of assault on a disabled adult. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau was notified on Oct. 21 of a physical abuse case involving a severely autistic adult at an alternative family living facility operated […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Patriots falter in first round of football 3A state playoffs, lose 28-26 at home to Vance County
MOREHEAD CITY — It is hard for any class of seniors to say goodbye to football, even harder when its last game is decided by two points. That’s what West Carteret’s upperclassmen faced on Friday in a 28-26 loss to Vance County in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
