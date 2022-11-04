Read full article on original website
However Mayor Bibb spins it, shabby treatment of schools CEO shows his inflexible side: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- Ten months into the first term of the first elected office of his young life, Justin Bibb has given notice his will be no ordinary mayoralty. The unexpected resignation of the widely respected Cleveland schools boss Eric Gordon has many who care deeply about the city blaming the 35-year-old mayor.
Senate contender takes slim lead in latest Ohio poll
The video above is the Sunday, Oct. 30 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Republican J.D. Vance surpassed his Democratic opponent by a hair in Ohio’s latest U.S. Senate poll. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, a Cygnal survey of nearly 1,500 likely Ohio voters released Friday found […]
Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill introduced by a republican lawmaker in Ohio would prohibit schools from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, one that does not currently exist and legally wouldn't be able to take place in public institutions anyway. The pandemic divided Ohioans and exacerbated an already growing movement...
What is Issue 5 on the ballot?
Cleveland Metroparks Issue 5 is asking voters for contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the park district, including an expansion of the zoo.
Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The 2022 Ohio midterms are coming up soon, so we made you […] The post Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.
After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
Ohio State Bar Association asks campaign to remove ad
The Ohio State Bar Association has asked Supreme Court candidate Patrick DeWine's campaign to pull or amend one ad.
Ohio statewide Democratic candidates for governor, other statewide offices court Cleveland and Cuyahoga County voters with the November 8, 2022 just days away....Also on the ballot in Ohio is a U.S. Senate seat, state legislative seats, judgeships, etc
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the Nov. 8 general election under a week away, including midterm elections relative to seats up for grabs in congress and in the U.S. Senate, some Democrats seeking statewide office in Ohio,including for governor, secretary fo state and state attorney general, have made Cleveland and Cuyahoga County a campaign stomping ground, largely because Cuyahoga County, the second largest of Ohio's 88 counties, is a Democratic stronghold, and it is roughly 29 percent Black.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
An emotional Ohio memorial
Driving through northern Ohio we stopped at a small store for a travel break, Maj spotted not only an antique road grader but a tall monument topped with a proud eagle. This is the inscription on one of the four panels below the obelisk:. IN GRATEFUL MEMORY OF THE. VOLUNTEERS...
Cleveland.com news quiz: A proposed change to the Ohio Constitution would allow what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It seems there always is a proposal to change the Ohio Constitution. This week, Attorney General David Yost’s office approved a petition seeking to amend Article II. But what will it actually do?. That’s the first question of this week’s news quiz, a test of...
Electoral Count Reform Act will strengthen our democracy and our economy: Albert B. Ratner and John E. Pepper
CLEVELAND -- As business leaders, we know firsthand that the health of our democracy is essential to the economy, the stability of the business environment, and the well-being of our employees and consumers. American democracy enables free markets to thrive, in which consumers and employees have a stake. It’s no...
Which Northeast Ohio school districts have levies and bonds on the Nov. 8 election ballot?
Several schools districts in Northeast Ohio will be asking voters to consider levies or bond issues on the ballot during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8. 3News has compiled a list of some of key school levies on the ballot and have broken them down by county in Northeast Ohio.
4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
11 more Amish men fined for violating buggy law in Ashland
ASHLAND — Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were fined for violating Ohio's new buggy law over the past two weeks, with the vast majority pleading "no contest" and leaving their fines unpaid. Eli Swartzentruber, Emanuel Hostetler, Harvey Hostetler, Jacob Hershberger, Ezra Hershberger, Andy Miller, Andy Hershberger, Levi Hershberger, and Andy...
Ohio’s COVID-19 maps worsens with 7 counties designated red by CDC for high transmission concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 outlook worsened in Ohio this week, with seven counties designated red, for high COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. The last time Ohio had more than one county designated red was late September. Cuyahoga, along with Ashtabula,...
12 Best Places in the Midwest To Live on Only a Social Security Check
With an average monthly payment of $1,618.29, according to the SSA, Social Security is not enough to get by in retirement for most people who have no other money coming in -- unless they move to one...
Why Cleveland landmarks were lit up teal
Downtown Cleveland was lit up teal overnight Thursday into Friday for the Alzheimer's Foundation's Lit the World in Teal program.
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign
Marnita Robinson Three Way Fashion CampaignCourtesy of Marnita Robinson. Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, is not New York, and it is far from Paris, France, but regardless, this city has some gifted individuals who are models. A model is a person with a role to promote, display or advertise commercial products or to serve as a visual aid for people creating works of art or to pose for photography; they advertise clothing and participate in fashion shows. The industry recognizes ten kinds of models, fashion, commercial, fitness, promotional, parts, fit, glamour, print, swimsuit, lingerie, and runway models.
Ohio House GOP candidate still owes at least $1.45 million from 2014 fraud judgments, plaintiffs say
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A GOP candidate for a Columbus area seat in the Ohio House did not disclose to a state ethics committee a $150,000 judgement against him from a lender who accused him of fraudulent business practices in 2012. The plaintiff who sued him says David Dobos, who...
