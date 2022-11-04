It’s on! Battle of the holidays: Martha Stewart refuses to ‘give up on Thanksgiving’ just because Mariah Carey ‘say so’ The 81-year-old tv host and chef asked Carey to stop jumping from Halloween to Christmas

Hours after Halloween ended, Mariah Carey took to social media to welcome the Christmas season; however, Martha Stewart reminded the singer that Thanksgiving comes first! During an appearance on Today, the 81-year-old tv host and chef asked Carey to stop jumping from Halloween to Christmas.

“Mariah, you know me; I’m a traditionalist with a twist. And you cannot give up Thanksgiving just because you don’t like turkey,” Stewart said. “I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey. So do not think we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so.”

Mariah didn’t take long to respond to the beloved cook with a tweet. “Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!” the star wrote. “P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner, although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming!”

Earlier this year, Carey tried trademarking the “Queen of Christmas” again after filing in early 2021. The iconic star attempted to secure the title to use it on several products, including fragrances, food, beer, bags, plus audiovisual material, and live musical performances. During the summer of 2022, the application was published for opposition and declined.

Singer Mariah Carey during an interview on December 7, 2020

In addition, the singer got sued for at least $20 million for alleged copyright infringement by Andy Stone for her famous song “All I want for Christmas.” The songwriter claims he co-wrote and recorded a song called “All I Want For Christmas Is You” before Carey released her song under the same name that would go down in history.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Stone believes his song inspired Carey’s, and he wants a part of her profits. He recorded his song in 1989 in Nashville, and the group Vince Vance & The Valiants recorded it and even made a music video.