Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Single-point losses across November Internationals show close contest
Several of the November Internationals played over this weekend were won by just a single-point margin. Wins by France in the dying minutes showed that close contests might be the trend this Autumn – unless you are in New Zealand. The All Blacks [as per usual] flagged the normal...
lastwordonsports.com
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Predictions and Best Odds for Cup Clash
Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Leeds United to the Molyneux on November 9 in a Carabao Cup third-round clash. Both sides could look to make the most of a cup run to add some encouragement to what has been a difficult season for both sides, including the Whites’ board. Read on to learn Last Word on Football’s predictions and best odds for Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United.
Carabao Cup clockwatch: Everton and Brentford knocked out – as it happened
Clockwatch: Everton made 11 changes and were spanked 4-1 by Bournemouth, while League Two Gillingham beat Premier League Brentford on penalties. Scott Murray was watching.
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Women Face First Test With European Qualification Targeted
Manchester United Women will learn if their Women’s Super League title credentials are real on Sunday evening when they host Chelsea Women at Leigh Sports Village. The game will see United, league leaders, take on three-time consecutive and defending champions Chelsea in a real test of their chances of maintaining an impressive start to the season.
lastwordonsports.com
F1: Top Wet Weather Drivers of All Time
Who are the top drivers in wet conditions? Ranking F1’s greatest wet weather drivers of all time and a look at their best performances. Wet races are regarded as the ultimate skill test for a race driver. That’s when Formula One’s titans shine. It’s no surprise if you opened this article already knowing who’s on the list. These drivers are in a league of their own. They engraved their names in the history of F1 for a reason, and we are here to honour them now and forever. Here is a run through some of the best wet weather drivers in F1 history.
Comments / 0