Warner Bros. Discovery CEO hoping to conjure up more movie magic with ‘Harry Potter’ creator JK Rowling

Alan Rickman fought to remove a pivotal line in 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,' calling it 'confusing and diluting'
Alan Rickman argued with producers to remove an important line at the end of "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince."
Tom Felton says he and some of the 'Harry Potter' cast were 'a bit jealous' of the bond that Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman had
Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in all eight "Harry Potter" films, spoke about his costars in his memoir titled "Beyond the Wand."
Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes
Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton says there's footage of Draco throwing Harry his wand for the final duel against Voldemort, but it didn't end up in the movie
In his new memoir titled "Beyond the Wand," the Draco Malfoy actor said that "there were plenty of beats that didn't end up in the finished film."
Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane 'died of multiple organ failure' and had five other illnesses
Beloved actor Robbie Coltrane's cause of death is listed as multiple organ failure on his death certificate, according to a new report. The Harry Potter star died aged 72 on October 14. At the time of his death, he was reportedly suffering from sepsis, a lower respiratory tract infection, Type 2 diabetes, heart block and obesity.
Jeff Goldblum 'in final talks' to portray The Wizard in the long-awaited two-part film adaptation of the smash hit musical Wicked
Jeff Goldblum is currently in final talks to portray the Wizard in the upcoming adaptations of the smash hit musical Wicked. The news about the 70-year-old performer's potential involvement with the long-awaited project was reported by Variety on Friday. The adaptations of the long-running musical, which is centered on a...
Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed
Earlier this month, Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor beloved for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died at the age of 72 and now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to a report from TMZ, Coltrane died from multiple organ failure attributed to several health issues. The report cites Coltrane's death certificate which notes that the actor was dealing with heart issues as well as sepsis, a lower respiratory infection, and had previously been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Coltrane had dealt with health issues for some time and had utilized a wheelchair since 1999 due to osteoarthritis and pain.
Green Lantern survived Warner Bros. Discovery cuts, but Guy Gardner and Alan Scott weren't so lucky
Now that there’s a little separation from Warner Bros. Discovery’s great cancel culture summer, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us there was a Green Lantern show in the works. While many probably just assumed that would go out with a whimper, it is, in fact, still happening without some of the key names attached. Greg Berlanti, the architect of the Arrow-verse and seemingly someone WBD would want to stay on good terms with, is still moving forward with the series. However, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, who completed “a full season of eight episodes,” is exiting the production, which is currently undergoing a total rework.
Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery
The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
Daniel Radcliffe Explains What Surprised Him About Reuniting With The Harry Potter Cast For The 20th Anniversary
Daniel Radcliffe reunited with the kids and adults of the Harry Potter franchise, and things got emotional.
More Harry Potter movies could be on the horizon
The eight Harry Potter movies could soon have more additions, as the head of Warner Discovery has stated his interest in continuing the on-screen adventures of Harry Potter. The fantasy movies, based on the novels by British author J. K. Rowling, ran for a decade and were a huge financial success.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Hints at More Lord of the Rings Movies
While speaking on their quarterly earnings call this week, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav hammered home that the company is focused on making sure that their biggest franchises become what drives their profits moving forward. Zaslav specifically called out their plans for adaptations of DC Comics characters (spotlighting the newly formed DC Studios with James Gunn and Peter Safran) while also teasing that they'd like to get a new Harry Potter movie going by working with author JK Rowling. Another franchise that Zaslav called out however is The Lord of the Rings, back in the public eye in a big way thanks to Amazon Prime Video's new series. According to Zaslav, WBD still has film rights to the Tolkien stories and can exploit it.
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Warner Bros. CEO wants a 'Harry Potter' sequel. But fans – and the stars – might not.
Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav expressed interest in furthering Harry Potter's story, if J.K. Rowling is game. But would fans approve?
Cristin Milioti Has Joined Colin Farrell In HBO Max’s The Penguin: Get the Details
Watch: Cristin Milioti & Co-Stars Dish on The Resort's Wildest Scenes. The Penguin has a problem on his hands. Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, E! News has learned. The Resort star will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham...
ComicBook
Venom 3: Andy Serkis Reveals Why He Isn't Returning to Direct Trilogy's End
Sony Pictures is pushing forward with their Universe of Spider-Man characters even though their Morbius movie failed tremendously at the box office. The studio is currently filming a Madame Web movie that will star Dakota Johnson and is in post-production on their Kraven the Hunter movie that will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Venom has been the most successful project out of Sony's Spider-Man Universe and they recently revealed who will direct the third film in the franchise with Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis sitting this one out. Now, Serkis is revealed why he won't direct the third film. During a new interview with /Film, Serkis told the site that he is simply just to busy with other projects to helm the Venom sequel.
Price Hikes for HBO Max and Other News From Warner Bros. Discovery
During an earnings call on Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery touted several accomplishments, including growing global subscribers to 94.9 million; its strong content slate, featuring Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon; and that it will be rolling out its combined HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service sooner than expected.
David Zaslav says we ‘haven’t had a Harry Potter movie in 15 years’, apparently cannot count
Someone needs to give David Zaslav another math lesson or two. The Warner Bros CEO announced recently that he wants to bring the Harry Potter franchise back to the big screen. Unfortunately, the CEO got his numbers all mixed up after he claimed that it’s been “15 years” since we visited the Wizarding World.
Warner Bros. Execs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to Receive PGA Milestone Award
The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced that the recipients of the 2023 Milestone Award will be Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, the co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. The pair will accept the award, which recognizes their historic contributions to the film industry, both as individual producers and as a collaborative executive team, at the 34th annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton. Past Milestone Award winners include 2022 recipients George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy, plus Hollywood legends like Louis B. Mayer, Walt Disney, and Alfred Hitchcock, as well as current...
Warner Bros. Discovery Head Teases DC Studios’ New co-CEOs “United Creative Approach”
Warner Bros. Discovery has been quite the powder keg in the industry. Its new CEO David Zaslav has not left a good impression with the axing of Batgirl and pulling various projects from HBO Max for no apparent reason besides saving on taxes. Yet, there’s also some excitement with the newly founded DC Studios that’ll be spearheaded by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.
