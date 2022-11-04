Read full article on original website
Related
ConsumerAffairs
Veterinarians caution pet owners about OTC flea and tick products
Pet owners understandably go to great lengths to protect the health of their dog or cat and part of that vigilance is preventing fleas and ticks which can carry a disease from infecting their furry friends. While prescription products are generally safer and better tolerated, consumers have a wide range...
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
CVAS: Meet Luna and Milo, pets of the week
Meet Luna and Milo, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Luna and Milo would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
CVAS: Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, pets of the week
Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Pumpkin and Coffee would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
etvnews.com
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
It’s November, the month of Thanksgiving and all things pumpkin spice. What you may not know is that November is also Adopt a Senior Pet Month, shining a spotlight on the amazing dogs and cats “of a certain age” available at shelters and rescues across the country.
Popular veterinarian Dr. Lisa Lippman shares 5 tips to help you and your dog thrive this holiday season
Chloe Lippman might just be the happiest dog in New York City. The 11-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback belongs to Dr. Lisa Lippman, a veterinarian with an expansive social media following who specializes in teaching pet owners how to spark joy in their furry friends . With autumn fully underway, Dr. Lippman is sharing her top tips on how to keep pets happy, healthy, and frolicking with gusto, along with the importance of protection against fleas and ticks during this fall and winter season! Know their cold tolerance and limits. Certain breeds have a lower tolerance to cold temperatures than others, which is important to keep in mind as the temperatures plummet. For example, Chloe has a short coat, and starts to shiver around 40 degrees. Other breeds—like huskies—are literally made for snow, so you may not need to worry about their body warmth as much.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Tucker
This week’s adorable Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Tucker!. Tucker is a sweet distinguished Beagle boy, who is around 7 to 8-years-old. Tucker enjoys snacking on the couch and like all of us, hates dieting. He enjoys walks with his foster Mom and enjoys playtime...
DVM 360
PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week is approaching
This year’s event coming up next week will enable pet parents to meet adoptable pets and help alleviate shelters. PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week is taking place November 7-13, 2022 at nearly every PetSmart store in the North America and Puerto Rico and will feature adoptable pets brought in by animal welfare organizations. This event comes at a time when shelters are overcrowded and there is a shortage of veterinarians, staff, and volunteers.
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
a-z-animals.com
Baby Golden Retriever
Golden retrievers are an incredibly popular dog breed around the world for their amicable, loyal temperaments and gorgeous golden coats. Their charm begins in puppyhood with fluffy fur, oversized paws, and utterly loveable personalities. Read on to discover eight fascinating facts about baby golden retrievers!. 1. Baby Golden Retrievers Are...
Study Finds Authoritative Dog Parenting Produces Happy, Well-Adjusted Pets
How people parent can significantly influence a child’s development; the same is true with dogs. Dog parenting styles run the gamut from permissive to authoritarian, not all of which produce positive results. And according to a new study, one is most likely to yield a happy, social, and well-adjusted pup. The research, published in the journal Animal Cognition, found dog parents with an “authoritative” approach had the best outcomes.
petpress.net
7 Best Dogs for Agility That Make Great Pets
Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries. And it’s no wonder why – they’re loyal, loving, and make great companions. But did you know that some dogs are also incredibly agile?. That’s right, there are certain breeds of dogs that are...
Herald Community Newspapers
7 Facts Every Dog Owner Should Know About Canine Cancer
(BPT) - Have you ever locked eyes with your dog and felt certain that no other being would ever understand you like this creature? Have you been anxious or sad and felt the nudge of a sympathetic nose or a furry body lean against you in support? If so, you know the bond that exists between a dog and its person.
pethelpful.com
Basset Hounds: A Comprehensive Guide for New Dog Owners
Paula grew up around dogs and loves to learn about how breeds are different from one another. Basset Hound 101: Everything You Need to Know About This Breed. Recognized by their short legs, their long ears, and their loose skin, Basset Hounds are one of the sweetest, most even-tempered dogs around. Though they were officially recognized as a breed by the American Kennel Club in 1916, Bassets have been kept as pets for centuries. Initially bred as hunting dogs, they have a keen sense of smell and a low, alerting bark–useful for tracking prey. Nowadays, they are still used for hunting, but have also been adopted as a family-friendly house pet.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Garbanzo!
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
notabully.org
Are Great Pyrenees Good With Cats?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. If you’re an animal lover, odds are there will be a time in your life when you’ll want more than one pet at a time. But, the reality of a multiple-pet household is that things can become more complicated with more animals around.
Should I Take My Dog to a Pet Psychic?
Have you ever wondered, “What in the world is my dog thinking?” If so, you’re not alone. Most pet parents have. This is especially true if your pupper has been acting odd, fearful, anxious, or depressed lately. If you want to get insight into your canine’s psychology, there are professionals that can help. They’re called pet psychics, and they may be able to get at the root of your fur baby’s emotional or behavioral issues. Wondering if your fluffer is a good candidate for a pet psychic? We’re going to explore the reasons why they might be due for a session.
3 Reasons You Need a Rescue Dog in Your Life
Adopting a rescue dog is one of the greatest joys in life. Still, some have reservations about adopting over going to a breeder. Rescue dogs often come with little to no known history other than where they were found before arriving at the shelter. Some worry that a dog they may adopt has learned poor […] The post 3 Reasons You Need a Rescue Dog in Your Life appeared first on DogTime.
Comments / 0