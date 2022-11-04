ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023

Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
KSLA

NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes hit parts of Texas, Oklahoma

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — National Weather Service storm survey teams have found evidence that at least four tornadoes, including an EF3, struck parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday night and led to two fatalities. Survey crews were out again Sunday, so updated reports are expected before day’s end....
KVUE

State reopens applications for Texas Utility Help program

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans in need of energy bill assistance can now apply for help through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA)'s Texas Utility Help program. The TDHCA is accepting applications starting Friday, Nov. 4, for homeowners and renters with utility payments for electricity, natural gas...
KWTX

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in Austin and San Antonio

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, 56, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, 38, was arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy.
KXAN

Texans Are Now Playing – and Winning – on theLotter Texas

After a summer of record jackpots people are more excited than ever about playing the lottery – especially when it comes to the big national powerhouses of Mega Millions and Powerball. It’s not just the dream of big cash prizes that has people so interested in draw games, but also the exciting new way to play that’s revolutionizing the lottery industry.
tpr.org

Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day

Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas Man Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for His Role in Fraudulent Medical Reimbursement Account Program

Texas Man Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for His Role in Fraudulent Medical Reimbursement Account Program. Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joseph Anthony Borino, age 65, a resident of Spring Hill, Texas, was sentenced on November 1, 2022, to 12 months and 1 day in prison by United States District Judge Wendy B. Vitter after previously pleading guilty to a one-count superseding bill of information charging him with misprision of a felony, namely, wire fraud, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 4, for his role in a wide-ranging scheme that defrauded thousands of individuals and companies across the United States. Judge Vitter also sentenced Borino to one (1) year of supervised release after his release from prison and ordered that he pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. Judge Vitter scheduled a restitution hearing for February 13, 2023, at 10:00 am.
LoneStar 92

Is it Illegal to Drive With Your Dome Light On in Texas?

As I look back on my childhood, I realize that my parents might have told me a few little white lies. Some of those little fibs they told me, stuck with me through my teen and adult years. In fact, It was today that I learned an interesting fact having to do with turning on your dome light while driving.
Lake Charles American Press

Head-on collision in Lacassine claims life of Texas woman

A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
KHOU

Texas attorney general race: Embattled Ken Paxton runs for third term against newcomer Rochelle Garza

AUSTIN, Texas — As the state's top attorney, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been haunted by accusations of illegal or unethical behavior for most of his time in office. He's been under indictment for securities fraud for seven years. More recently, the FBI began investigating him for abuse of office after eight of his former top deputies accused him of bribery.
KSLA

LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The regular season has ended for Louisiana high school football and it’s now time for the playoffs. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the playoff brackets and pairings for select and non-select schools. (Click on the division to see the bracket)
