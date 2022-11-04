Read full article on original website
Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event
Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder.
Apply for these Louisiana beautification grants before Dec. 19
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging stage agencies, parishes, municipalities, and volunteer groups to apply for Keep Louisiana Beautiful grants designed to give communities trash receptacles and help with beautification projects, but the deadline for applying is December 16, 2022.
Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023
Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
State of Texas: False election information targets Spanish-speaking voters
Bad or misleading information on social media is nothing new, but researchers worry it's having a bigger effect on Spanish-speaking Latino communities in Texas and the rest of the country.
NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes hit parts of Texas, Oklahoma
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — National Weather Service storm survey teams have found evidence that at least four tornadoes, including an EF3, struck parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday night and led to two fatalities. Survey crews were out again Sunday, so updated reports are expected before day’s end....
Gov. Abbott promises largest property tax cut in Texas history
"We have $27 BILLION in budget surplus. That’s YOUR money, & I want to use at least half to return it to YOU, with the largest property tax cut in the HISTORY of the state of Texas." Greg Abbott campaign account.
Where did the name ‘Texas’ come from?
While it's unknown how the Spanish learned of the name Texas, the idea of the “great kingdom of Texas,” was spreading even before explorers Alonso De León and Damián Massanet began their expedition of the area in 1689.
This Winter You Can Now Get $2,400 for Bills Thanks to New ‘Texas Utility Help’ Program
It's back this winter. Thanks to the Texas Utility Help program, those eligible here in Tyler, Longview and across Texas may qualify for help. Texas homeowners and renters who meet the criteria can apply to receive help paying utility bills. “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard...
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card November 2022 Benefits and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards, the state's EBT card. Benefits, including November...
State reopens applications for Texas Utility Help program
AUSTIN, Texas — Texans in need of energy bill assistance can now apply for help through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA)'s Texas Utility Help program. The TDHCA is accepting applications starting Friday, Nov. 4, for homeowners and renters with utility payments for electricity, natural gas...
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in Austin and San Antonio
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, 56, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, 38, was arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy.
Texas increases multi-draw option with Powerball prize at $1.6 billion
The Texas Lottery is increasing the multi-draw option for the PowerBall and Lotto Texas from a maximum of ten drawings to now 15.
Residents recall tornadic storm that took 2 lives, destroyed and damaged homes
(KSLA) — Parts of the ArkLaTex are recovering after experiencing deadly tornadoes and other severe weather Friday. There were two deaths, lots of injuries and damage reported. It made for a rough weekend for Southern Oklahoma, East Texas and other areas starting Friday evening when severe storms rolled through....
Texans Are Now Playing – and Winning – on theLotter Texas
After a summer of record jackpots people are more excited than ever about playing the lottery – especially when it comes to the big national powerhouses of Mega Millions and Powerball. It’s not just the dream of big cash prizes that has people so interested in draw games, but also the exciting new way to play that’s revolutionizing the lottery industry.
Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day
Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
Texas Man Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for His Role in Fraudulent Medical Reimbursement Account Program
Texas Man Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana for His Role in Fraudulent Medical Reimbursement Account Program. Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joseph Anthony Borino, age 65, a resident of Spring Hill, Texas, was sentenced on November 1, 2022, to 12 months and 1 day in prison by United States District Judge Wendy B. Vitter after previously pleading guilty to a one-count superseding bill of information charging him with misprision of a felony, namely, wire fraud, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 4, for his role in a wide-ranging scheme that defrauded thousands of individuals and companies across the United States. Judge Vitter also sentenced Borino to one (1) year of supervised release after his release from prison and ordered that he pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. Judge Vitter scheduled a restitution hearing for February 13, 2023, at 10:00 am.
Is it Illegal to Drive With Your Dome Light On in Texas?
As I look back on my childhood, I realize that my parents might have told me a few little white lies. Some of those little fibs they told me, stuck with me through my teen and adult years. In fact, It was today that I learned an interesting fact having to do with turning on your dome light while driving.
Head-on collision in Lacassine claims life of Texas woman
A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
Texas attorney general race: Embattled Ken Paxton runs for third term against newcomer Rochelle Garza
AUSTIN, Texas — As the state's top attorney, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been haunted by accusations of illegal or unethical behavior for most of his time in office. He's been under indictment for securities fraud for seven years. More recently, the FBI began investigating him for abuse of office after eight of his former top deputies accused him of bribery.
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The regular season has ended for Louisiana high school football and it’s now time for the playoffs. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the playoff brackets and pairings for select and non-select schools. (Click on the division to see the bracket)
