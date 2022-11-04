Read full article on original website
Related
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, November 5, 2022: Recycled Titanium, Titanium Implants & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we have plenty of additive manufacturing facility news from IperionX, Boeing, and GKN Aerospace. Moving on, GA-ASI continues its AM work with Conflux, and Amnovis is improving its 3D printed titanium implant workflow. IperionX to Build 100% Recycled Titanium Demonstration Facility. IperionX, which...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 3D printed designs that truly define sustainable product design
3D Printing is gaining more momentum and popularity than ever! Designers and architects all over the world are now adopting 3D Printing for the creation of almost all types of products and structures. It’s a technique that is being widely utilized in product design, owing to its simple and innovative nature. But designers aren’t employing 3D printing only to create basic models, they’re utilizing this technique in mind-blowing ways as well! From an electric violin with a 3D-printed body to a pair of 3D-printed shoes that’ll make you feel like Bigfoot – the scope of this dependable technique is unlimited! Dive into this collection of humble yet groundbreaking 3D-printed designs.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Runergy solar panels to enter U.S. market through Inexption platform
Runergy, a Chinese manufacturer of solar cells and panels, will begin to offer its panel products through the online marketplace offered by Inexption. “Runergy is a top solar cell manufacturer trusted by major companies throughout the world; we created Hyperion modules so we could bring our solar expertise to the entire process, controlling the entire solar supply chain from sourcing to module manufacturing,” said Cheng Zhu, vice president of global business at Runergy. “We aligned with Inxeption because the company is a marketplace and fulfillment leader in the solar space – a perfect partner for launching this new brand in the United States.”
aiexpress.io
Train gigantic models with near-linear scaling using sharded data parallelism on Amazon SageMaker
Within the pursuit of superior accuracy, deep studying fashions in areas corresponding to pure language processing and laptop imaginative and prescient have considerably grown in dimension up to now few years, ceaselessly counted in tens to tons of of billions of parameters. Coaching these gigantic fashions is difficult and requires advanced distribution methods. Knowledge scientists and machine studying engineers are continually searching for the easiest way to optimize their coaching compute, but are battling the communication overhead that may enhance together with the general cluster dimension.
Tech Times
Smart Jackets Tap Into a New Horizon of Wearable Technology
Wearable tech or fashion tech has been a common trend in both the fashion and technology realm. They are wearable items that are not just technologically smart but which are also equipped fashionably. One can wear them as fashionable wear or as accessories along with normal clothes. It has just...
ISA TanTec’s Bio-based “Next-Gen” Materials
Traditional “take-make-waste” linear models of manufacturing and consumption are a thing of the past for sustainable material manufacturer ISA TanTec. And as the industry strives for the streamlining of sustainable products and procedures, ISA TanTec firmly stands ahead of the curve with its “next-gen” methodology for materials. With 4 manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Vietnam, and China, ISA TanTec’s ultra-modern take on sustainable material is rooted in a philosophy that equates sustainability and performance. Through its COSM business unit – acronymic for Creation of Sustainable Materials – the group offers sustainably-made bio-based material content that can meet the required specs for footwear and is already in production in retail for footwear brands worldwide. Equipped with service...
yankodesign.com
Meet DEX, an autonomous quadruped cargo robot that can navigate factories in the future
It’s like Boston Dynamics’ robot dog… but with the actual ability to ‘fetch’ cargo within factories and warehouses!. Named DEX for its Dual EXtendable legs (as well as a play on the word dexterity), this purpose-built robot from Schaeffler is a champion of mobility, with jointed legs as well as wheels that allow it to move across flat or uneven surfaces, work up and down ramps, and even climb stairs to get to different parts of a factory floor. Equipped with a flat platform on top and a host of sensors immediately beneath it, DEX can autonomously move around, carrying cargo from point A to B while easily avoiding obstacles that may come in its way.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Foam company says it has developed world's first sustainable foam
GRONINGEN, Netherlands -- Foamplant launched what it calls the world's first and only fully circular, sustainable open cell foam, The company’s new Moorefoam product, shown at Foam Expo Europe in November in Stuttgart, Germany, enables circular production in the bedding, furniture, automotive and avionics sectors. Moorefoam® is available to...
takeitcool.com
Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic. Report Features Details. Product Name Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic. Process Included. CFRP Production...
myscience.org
New materials could enable longer-lasting implantable batteries
Pacemakers and other medical devices, as well as long-distance drones and remote sensors, could require fewer battery replacements with new approach. For the last few decades, battery research has largely focused on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which are used in everything from electric cars to portable electronics and have improved dramatically in terms of affordability and capacity. But nonrechargeable batteries have seen little improvement during that time, despite their crucial role in many important uses such as implantable medical devices like pacemakers.
The Verge
This robotic tentacle gripper is gentle, practical, and terrifying
Hands, man, they’re a tough gig to beat. Four fingers? An opposable thumb? A design classic. But that’s never stopped scientists from trying to surpass what nature perfected. And their latest attempt to out-fing humanity’s fingers is pleasingly terrifying. The engineers from the Harvard John A. Paulson...
3printr.com
CeramTec GmbH invests in XJet’s Carmel 1400C for its headquarters Germany
XJet Ltd., a ceramic and metal additive manufacturing company, announced that CeramTec GmbH has decided to invest in a Carmel 1400C Additive Manufacturing solution to be installed at its headquarters in Plochingen (Germany) before the end of the year. CeramTec, with over a century of development and production expertise, is...
marktechpost.com
PDEBENCH: A Benchmark Suite of Time-Dependent Simulation to Benchmark The Performance of Novel Machine Learning Models
Recent advances in the emerging field of Scientific Machine Learning (also known as machine learning for physical sciences or data-driven science) have expanded the scope of traditional machine learning (ML) methods to include the time evolution of physical systems. Rapid progress has been made in this field in using neural networks to make predictions using available observations over continuous domains or with challenging constraints and physically motivated conservation laws. These neural networks offer a method for solving PDEs that complements traditional numerical solvers. Data-driven ML methods, for example, are helpful when observations are noisy or the underlying physical model needs to be fully known or defined.
waste360.com
Foamplant Launches World's First Sustainable Foam
Foamplant is launching the world's first and only fully circular, sustainable open cell foam, Moorefoam®, at Foam Expo Europe (8-10 November, Stuttgart, Germany). Patented Moorefoam® technology enables circular production in the bedding, furniture, automotive and avionics sectors. Moorefoam® is available to order now, with initial deliveries in mid-April 2023.
RideApart
Electronics Brand Polytron Enters E-Scooter Market With Fox-R
The 2022 Indonesia Motorcycle Show (IMOS) kicked off on November 2, 2022. The event will continue through Sunday, November 6, 2022, but Indonesian electronics company Polytron already topped IMOS headlines with the arrival of its Fox-R e-scooter. For those unfamiliar with Polytron, the electronics giant is known for producing speakers,...
insideevs.com
Take A Look At Canadian E-Bike Brand iGo's Aspire Model Range
IGo is a Canadian company that first opened its doors in 2006. Since then, the brand has focused on e-bikes and has become one of Canada's biggest e-bike companies. Now, nearly two decades since it first entered the scene, the company continues to innovate, and has just released the Aspire series of electric bicycles. Designed to blur the line between leisure and utility, the Aspire model range comes in two flavors. Let's take a closer look.
retrofitmagazine.com
Caleffi to Host Air-to-slab Heat Pump Systems Webinar
Air to water heat pump technology is steadily gaining traction. When a heat pump’s coefficient of performance is maximized, energy efficiency and resiliency benefits are substantial. How can engineers, designers and installers effectively apply this emerging technology to high thermal mass floor heating applications? Which commercial systems are good candidates for this type of design? Hydronics expert John Siegenthaler, P.E., will detail the approaches that can best utilize this technology in a webinar Nov. 17, noon to 1 p.m. CST.
TechRadar
Creality Ender-5 S1 3D Printer Review review
We've seen Creality release suped-up versions of their existing 3D printers before, and each time we've seen a big performance upgrade. The Ender-5 S1 is true to form, and while the basic set-up might look much the same as the Ender-5, there's been a complete overhaul of the control board and hotend. The result is an impressive step up in speed and print quality. The price still pits this at the mid-range; however, the quality of the prints is comparable with printers many times more expensive.
getnews.info
GreatWhip has Successfully Developed Their Production Line and Sold it to Worldwide Market
GreatWhip, a canister whipped cream company, has successfully developed a wide range of products that are now sold in some of the most prestigious coffee shops around the world (The US, UK, DE, and BE). Gas canister whipped cream is a popular treat at coffee shops and bakeries. It’s much cheaper to make your own with a cream charger, but it also requires equipment that some people may not have access to. If you’re looking for an alternative, you can make nitrous oxide whipped cream at home. All you need is a container, nitrous oxide charging hoses, and nitrous oxide (N2O) cartridges. But if you don’t have enough time and a lot of hassle, then you can purchase canister whipped cream products directly from the manufacturer, the GreatWhip online store.
maritime-executive.com
Amphib USS Bataan Can Now Print Spare Parts in Stainless Steel
U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command has installed a 3D metal printer for stainless steel parts aboard the amphib USS Bataan, expanding on past trials with shipboard 3D printing in plastic and aluminum materials. The printer aboard Bataan is a Haas TM-1 CNC mill - an affordable toolroom model - with...
Comments / 0