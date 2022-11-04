Alessandra Martinez shares how to shop for versatile and timeless holiday gifts.

Looking for stylish gifts for your loved ones?

Alessandra Martinez, creator of @livin.mivida.ale , shared some of her favorite pieces from Macy’s Black Friday deals and her tips for dressing and gifting well without breaking the bank.

“I picked these five pieces because I think they can all be matched and worn for so many different occasions, not just how I put them together,” says Alessandra. “I think that each piece can make a woman feel confident, feel good about herself, and look very stylish and chic without doing too much.”

Alessandra Martinez in the DKNY Women’s Plaid Maxi Wrap Coat “I love a timeless look, so I really wanted to go with neutrals. All the pieces work well together, but they can also be paired easily with many other things in someone’s wardrobe. My favorite piece is the DKNY Women’s Plaid Maxi Wrap Coat . This coat is a moment and I hope that whoever gets gifted this coat is so happy because it’s stunning!”

DKNY Women's Plaid Maxi Wrap Coat “I wanted to start with a coat that was going to be versatile for fall and winter. I’ve always loved a good, thick wool coat, even though I haven’t always lived in places cold enough to wear one. But it is a staple piece to have in your closet that you can literally wear over anything. The DKNY Women’s Plaid Maxi Wrap Coat can be worn in many ways… with jeans, with a skirt, over a dress or a suit with slacks. You can even dress it down with cute sweats and a pair of sneakers.”

AND NOW THIS Women's Faux-Leather Faux-Wrap Skirt “To add some holiday style and a chic flair, I picked the AND NOW THIS Women’s Faux-Leather Faux-Wrap Skirt in tan. I’m loving the neutrals for fall as they can easily transition into winter and even into spring.”

Alessandra Martinez in the AND NOW THIS Women’s Faux-Leather Faux-Wrap Skirt “The AND NOW THIS Women’s Faux-Leather Faux-Wrap Skirt is stretchy so it’s great for moms and women that may need a little bit more forgiveness around the waist. It’s a good length so that you can still feel sexy and good about yourself, but at the same time it doesn’t show too much leg.”

AND NOW THIS Women's Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Solid Top “I paired the leather skirt with the AND NOW THIS Women’s Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Solid Top in chestnut. I wanted a neutral fitted top… I love both the color of the skirt and of the top and while they’re not the same tan they’re still very cohesive.”

Alessandra Martinez wearing the AND NOW THIS Women’s Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Solid Top “Another reason why I chose the AND NOW THIS Women’s Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Solid Top in a color that is similar to the skirt is because ﻿when you wear the same or similar color top and bottom it gives more of a slimming effect. I’m a mom of four and my body has changed over the last couple of years. I’m not the same size, so I’m always looking for styles that are chic and updated, but also accentuate my best features.”

INC INTERNATIONAL CONCEPTS Women's Zitah Pointed Toe Pumps “I paired this holiday look with the INC INTERNATIONAL CONCEPTS Women’s Zitah Pointed Toe Pumps . I love these lace heels because they can be worn with so many outfits…for me black goes with everything! The heels aren’t too high so they work for a variety of ages, they’re classy enough for work and chic enough to be worn to a party.”

CITIZEN Women's Two Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 26mm “The CITIZEN Women’s Two Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 26mm has just enough glitz, and it has gold and silver so you don’t have to pick one or the other! This watch can be worn by a variety of women. It is beautiful and dainty, not too flashy or too big, so it can appeal to women with many different styles.”

Alessandra Martinez wearing the CITIZEN Women’s Two Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 26mm “I wore the CITIZEN Women’s Two Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 26mm over my sleeve for an out-about-town vibe, but you could wear it to work, as an everyday watch, or you could pair it with your favorite holiday dress for a party.”

VERSACE Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Spray “I am obsessed with fragrances and have been looking for a new one. When I discovered VERSACE Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Spray I completely fell in love. It is a little musky with a bit of sweetness, but not too much. I prefer sweeter fragrances for summer, this is a great perfume scent for fall and winter.”