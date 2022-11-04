ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Alessandra Martinez shares how to shop for versatile and timeless holiday gifts.

By HOLA! USA
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7VGZ_0iythe4700

Looking for stylish gifts for your loved ones?

Alessandra Martinez, creator of @livin.mivida.ale , shared some of her favorite pieces from Macy’s Black Friday deals and her tips for dressing and gifting well without breaking the bank.

“I picked these five pieces because I think they can all be matched and worn for so many different occasions, not just how I put them together,” says Alessandra. “I think that each piece can make a woman feel confident, feel good about herself, and look very stylish and chic without doing too much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyX8i_0iythe4700

Alessandra Martinez in the DKNY Women’s Plaid Maxi Wrap Coat

“I love a timeless look, so I really wanted to go with neutrals. All the pieces work well together, but they can also be paired easily with many other things in someone’s wardrobe. My favorite piece is the DKNY Women’s Plaid Maxi Wrap Coat . This coat is a moment and I hope that whoever gets gifted this coat is so happy because it’s stunning!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPs8p_0iythe4700

DKNY Women's Plaid Maxi Wrap Coat

“I wanted to start with a coat that was going to be versatile for fall and winter. I’ve always loved a good, thick wool coat, even though I haven’t always lived in places cold enough to wear one. But it is a staple piece to have in your closet that you can literally wear over anything. The DKNY Women’s Plaid Maxi Wrap Coat can be worn in many ways… with jeans, with a skirt, over a dress or a suit with slacks. You can even dress it down with cute sweats and a pair of sneakers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fAF2_0iythe4700

AND NOW THIS Women's Faux-Leather Faux-Wrap Skirt

“To add some holiday style and a chic flair, I picked the AND NOW THIS Women’s Faux-Leather Faux-Wrap Skirt in tan. I’m loving the neutrals for fall as they can easily transition into winter and even into spring.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4174WO_0iythe4700

Alessandra Martinez in the AND NOW THIS Women’s Faux-Leather Faux-Wrap Skirt

“The AND NOW THIS Women’s Faux-Leather Faux-Wrap Skirt is stretchy so it’s great for moms and women that may need a little bit more forgiveness around the waist. It’s a good length so that you can still feel sexy and good about yourself, but at the same time it doesn’t show too much leg.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4AKJ_0iythe4700

AND NOW THIS Women's Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Solid Top

“I paired the leather skirt with the AND NOW THIS Women’s Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Solid Top in chestnut. I wanted a neutral fitted top… I love both the color of the skirt and of the top and while they’re not the same tan they’re still very cohesive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJ27L_0iythe4700

Alessandra Martinez wearing the AND NOW THIS Women’s Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Solid Top

“Another reason why I chose the AND NOW THIS Women’s Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Solid Top in a color that is similar to the skirt is because ﻿when you wear the same or similar color top and bottom it gives more of a slimming effect. I’m a mom of four and my body has changed over the last couple of years. I’m not the same size, so I’m always looking for styles that are chic and updated, but also accentuate my best features.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRGuH_0iythe4700

INC INTERNATIONAL CONCEPTS Women's Zitah Pointed Toe Pumps

“I paired this holiday look with the INC INTERNATIONAL CONCEPTS Women’s Zitah Pointed Toe Pumps . I love these lace heels because they can be worn with so many outfits…for me black goes with everything! The heels aren’t too high so they work for a variety of ages, they’re classy enough for work and chic enough to be worn to a party.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Fva0_0iythe4700

CITIZEN Women's Two Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 26mm

“The CITIZEN Women’s Two Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 26mm has just enough glitz, and it has gold and silver so you don’t have to pick one or the other! This watch can be worn by a variety of women. It is beautiful and dainty, not too flashy or too big, so it can appeal to women with many different styles.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJohv_0iythe4700

Alessandra Martinez wearing the CITIZEN Women’s Two Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 26mm

“I wore the CITIZEN Women’s Two Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 26mm over my sleeve for an out-about-town vibe, but you could wear it to work, as an everyday watch, or you could pair it with your favorite holiday dress for a party.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05yQf6_0iythe4700

VERSACE Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Spray

“I am obsessed with fragrances and have been looking for a new one. When I discovered VERSACE Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Spray I completely fell in love. It is a little musky with a bit of sweetness, but not too much. I prefer sweeter fragrances for summer, this is a great perfume scent for fall and winter.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0OPn_0iythe4700

Alessandra Martinez

“I also loved the VERSACE Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Spray because it lasts. I spritzed it on and several hours later I could still smell it on myself.”

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

From Cozy Knits to Satin, Here Are the 25 Best Winter Dresses for 2022

Dresses are a quintessential item in any fashion girl's closet. Spring and summer styles are cute and all, but there is something so cozy and luxurious about winter-style dresses. Knit minis and chic satin blend pieces style well with leather boots, while a faux leather midi dress or denim piece work well with shearling boots.
Footwear News

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022: The Must-Have Slippers to Buy This Holiday Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When Oprah shares her Favorite Things list, consumers take note. That’s because she points us toward top-notch brands that quickly turn into products we can’t stop talking about. This year, one of Oprah’s favorites are cozy slippers — and we have to agree on these top-notch choices for women’s slippers and men’s slipper styles. From Minnetonka’s Lucie slippers to Emu’s Stinger boots and Dear Foams Warm-Up booties, there’s so much to love about these slippers available at Amazon. For starters,...
Parade

25 Wedding Guest Dresses That Check Every Box for Winter Weddings

Winter weddings are truly magical. The thought of attending a wedding on a snowy winter evening with flurries twinkling on the ground is right out of a storybook. There are many factors that go into picking the perfect dress to wear to witness someone's nuptials: time of day, location and season. During the cooler months, luxurious materials like velvet or satin really shine. You can wear a beautiful long sleeve gown or opt for layering with a cashmere shawl or faux fur coat.
ETOnline.com

Revolve Sale: Save up to 65% on Jeans, Sweaters, Jewelry and More Winter Wardrobe Essentials

Prep your closets and your credit cards: Revolve has added hot new items to its sale section and the deals are major. If you're looking to prepare your winter wardrobe with some of the season's trendiest it pieces, this is one sale you definitely don't want to miss. With clothing, jewelry, shoe and beauty deals, you can step into winter with some fresh finds from Revolve.
Hypebae

EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True

Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Makeup Brands For Women Over 50

While aging is both an inevitable and beautiful thing, one great way to highlight your features over 50 is revamping your beauty routine, and the tools you use. We checked in with a professional makeup artist and expert for her favorite affordable and quality brands, tools and products— including contour sticks, lipsticks, eyeshadows and more— to use on mature skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder, and find which brands and products can best highlight your skin (after all hitting the big 5-0 is an accomplishment to celebrate!)
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy