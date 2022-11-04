ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
The US Sun

Nasa reveals image of mysterious ‘cosmic keyhole’ in deep space

On Monday, Nasa Hubble shared as its photo of the week a stunning 'reflection nebula'. Reflection nebulae are clouds of interstellar dust that often reflect the light of a nearby star or stars. This particular nebula, dubbed NGC 1999, comprises detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
Indy100

Nasa launching mission to an asteroid which could make everyone on Earth a billionaire

Fancy becoming a billionaire overnight? No, we’re not pitching some get-rich-quick scheme, we’re talking about Nasa launching a new mission to an asteroid that could theoretically make us all incredibly wealthy. Nasa is planning to observe and study an asteroid worth more than $10,000 quadrillion, containing enough precious metal that could make everyone on Earth a billionaire if divided out equally.Psyche 16 - first spotted back in March 1852 - is a 124-mile-wide space rock that will be the primary focus of Nasa’s project. The mission has been talked about for some time and was originally due to launch in...
Daily Mail

NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
The Independent

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years

Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Gizmodo

NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet

NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
The Guardian

Mars spacecraft record meteor strikes that made craters hundreds of feet wide

Two Nasa spacecraft at Mars – one on the surface and the other in orbit – have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet. The high-speed barrages last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across Mars, the first ever detected near the surface of another planet, and carved out craters nearly 500ft (150 metres) across, scientists reported on Thursday in the journal Science.
BGR.com

Brightest space explosion ever produced a mysterious particle that shouldn’t exist

A massive gamma-ray burst may have finally given scientists a glimpse of proof that dark matter actually exists. Proving the existence of dark matter has been a goal of the scientific community for decades. While we’re pretty sure the compound exists, we have yet to find a definitive explanation for what it is, or how it reacts with our universe. Now, though, that could be changing.
Gizmodo

China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch

It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
3DPrint.com

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Haas Meltio Hybrid 3D Printer Installed on Warship

A Meltio and Haas hybrid DED 3D printer offered by Philips Corporation has been permanently installed on a US warship of the USS Wasp class Bataan. French firm Lynxter have released a new 3D Printer capable of two component liquid printing of PU and silicone. Swiss Kistler group releases a miniature piezoresistive melt pressure sensor that could do a world of good for Additive Manufacturing.

