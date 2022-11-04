Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Hubble Space Telescope Observes an Impossibly Fast Jet Being Propelled at Nearly the Speed of Light
NASA / ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope observed an event, GW170817, that involved a collision between two neutron stars, which are the cores of massive supergiant stars. The energy released was so massive that it would match that of a supernova explosion, resulting in a jet propelled through space at nearly the speed of light.
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
James Webb Space Telescope snaps new, super-spooky image of Pillars of Creation
The James Webb Space Telescope pulled a creepy trick in a new image of the Pillars of Creation: making the stars "disappear" by focusing on a different wavelength of light.
Nasa reveals image of mysterious ‘cosmic keyhole’ in deep space
On Monday, Nasa Hubble shared as its photo of the week a stunning 'reflection nebula'. Reflection nebulae are clouds of interstellar dust that often reflect the light of a nearby star or stars. This particular nebula, dubbed NGC 1999, comprises detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
Harvard Astronomer Predicts as Many as 4 Quintillion Spaceships in Our Solar System
A Harvard astronomer has studied objects seen flying through our solar system (that are believed to be extraterrestrial vehicles) and has done some math to try to figure out how many there are. Apparently, it's a lot. According to astronomer Avi Loeb, there could be as many as 4 quintillion...
Nasa launching mission to an asteroid which could make everyone on Earth a billionaire
Fancy becoming a billionaire overnight? No, we’re not pitching some get-rich-quick scheme, we’re talking about Nasa launching a new mission to an asteroid that could theoretically make us all incredibly wealthy. Nasa is planning to observe and study an asteroid worth more than $10,000 quadrillion, containing enough precious metal that could make everyone on Earth a billionaire if divided out equally.Psyche 16 - first spotted back in March 1852 - is a 124-mile-wide space rock that will be the primary focus of Nasa’s project. The mission has been talked about for some time and was originally due to launch in...
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
NASA Just Unveiled an Epic 12-Year Timelapse of The Entire Sky
NASA continues to outdo itself with the majestic images of space that it keeps releasing – but even by the agency's high standards, a 12-year timelapse of the entirety of the night sky is an impressive achievement. The imagery has been captured over those years by the NEOWISE (Near-Earth...
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Watch this 12-year time-lapse movie of the entire sky courtesy of NASA
It’s not every day that you get to see the entire sky, much less over a span of 12 years. However, now NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE, spacecraft (not to be confused with the comet) has produced just such a video, according to a press release by NASA published on Tuesday.
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
Mars spacecraft record meteor strikes that made craters hundreds of feet wide
Two Nasa spacecraft at Mars – one on the surface and the other in orbit – have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet. The high-speed barrages last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across Mars, the first ever detected near the surface of another planet, and carved out craters nearly 500ft (150 metres) across, scientists reported on Thursday in the journal Science.
US military's X-37B space plane zooms past 900 days in orbit
The U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane just passed 900 days in orbit on its latest hush-hush mission, adding to the program's flight-duration record.
Brightest space explosion ever produced a mysterious particle that shouldn’t exist
A massive gamma-ray burst may have finally given scientists a glimpse of proof that dark matter actually exists. Proving the existence of dark matter has been a goal of the scientific community for decades. While we’re pretty sure the compound exists, we have yet to find a definitive explanation for what it is, or how it reacts with our universe. Now, though, that could be changing.
Watch a 'ring of fire' eclipse play out from space in epic new NASA footage
A partial solar eclipse on Oct. 25 looked like an epic ring of fire when viewed by NASA's Hinode satellite, new footage reveals.
Gizmodo
China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch
It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Haas Meltio Hybrid 3D Printer Installed on Warship
A Meltio and Haas hybrid DED 3D printer offered by Philips Corporation has been permanently installed on a US warship of the USS Wasp class Bataan. French firm Lynxter have released a new 3D Printer capable of two component liquid printing of PU and silicone. Swiss Kistler group releases a miniature piezoresistive melt pressure sensor that could do a world of good for Additive Manufacturing.
Comments / 0