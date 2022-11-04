A juvenile and a young man, both from Brookings, were arrested after crashing a car and then telling police a bogus story about what had happened. Brookings Police Sergeant Joel Perry says a report came in Sunday evening that a vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint from the two young men on the 700 block of 8th Street Southwest. They claimed four males had carjacked the vehicle.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 6 DAYS AGO