gowatertown.net
Authorities identify man killed in pickup crash east of Waverly
WAVERLY, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a man killed last week in a rollover crash in Codington County. Thirty six year-old Isaiah Horne Senior of Sisseton died when the pickup he was driving went off a road four-and-a-half miles east of Waverly. Preliminary crash...
newscenter1.tv
Fatal one-vehicle crash in Codington county
On the morning of October 27, Isaiah Horne, Sr., 36-years-old, was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection of 466th Avenue. The pickup left the roadway entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle went into the north ditch where it rolled.
gowatertown.net
Highway Patrol: Man killed in pickup crash in Codington County
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A man was killed in a pickup crash in Codington County Thursday morning. The Highway Patrol says the 36 year-old man was traveling four-and-a-half miles east of Waverly when the 1994 GMC Sierra C-1500 pickup left 164th Street, went into the ditch and rolled. The man was not...
brookingsradio.com
Two arrested in Brookings after allegedly crashing vehicle, then fabricating carjacking story
A juvenile and a young man, both from Brookings, were arrested after crashing a car and then telling police a bogus story about what had happened. Brookings Police Sergeant Joel Perry says a report came in Sunday evening that a vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint from the two young men on the 700 block of 8th Street Southwest. They claimed four males had carjacked the vehicle.
KELOLAND TV
Vehicle fire leads to DUI, drug arrest in Roberts County
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man faces numerous charges after officials responded to a vehicle fire Saturday morning near Summit. According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a vehicle fire around 5:50 a.m. Saturday. Robert Heitland, the vehicle’s lone occupant, was able to...
KELOLAND TV
Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
