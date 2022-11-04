Read full article on original website
Student Crimestoppers-Avondale Shooting
Amarillo Student Crimestoppers are getting in on the hunt for a suspect in the October 29th shooting at Avondale Elementary. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was seen at the time as wearing a blue jacket, a black ski mask, and darker-colored pants.
Fake Check Forgery
Clovis police are investigating fake checks that several Amarillo men have tried to pass at banks in Clovis. Over the past few weeks, several Clovis banks have reported that the men are trying to cash the forged checks. The fakes have real business names on them along with the business...
Fatal Car Crash In Amarillo
A Saturday morning wreck in downtown Amarillo has left one man dead. Amarillo Police says at 1:43 a.m.the wreck happened in the 1200 block of South Taylor Street, November 5th, involving a large concrete structure.. Twenty-two-years old Isaiah Humberto Mendiola is said to have been going south on Taylor and...
AC professor named 1st Distinguished Research Scientist
Dr. Asanga Ranasinghe is making history at Amarillo College. He was recently named as the first-ever Distinguished Research Scientist at Amarillo College, and his research ranges from developing a new teeth whitener, to assisting law enforcement in testing for illegal substances like fentanyl, to finding ways to use cow manure.
Amarillo Connected
Amarillo Connected is currently being built to bring broadband accessibility to those who do not have it. The network will be fiber-optic, connecting to 23-thousand homes, apartments, and businesses in North Amarillo. City officials have brought in 4 point 5 billion dollars of business and thousands of jobs, and to...
