Pierre, SD

KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Build Dakota roadshow made stops in Southeast South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The “Build Dakota” roadshow has been making stops at high schools around the region, talking to seniors about the scholarships available to the state’s technical colleges. Legend Thorson is a graduate of Lake Area Tech in Watertown and was talking to students at Yankton High...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tension between Noem, Legislature stalls housing program

The sometimes strained relationship between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the GOP-led Legislature has led in part to delayed implementation of a $200 million program aimed at building critical workforce housing in South Dakota. In a series of emails sent to South Dakota News Watch, the Republican governor and a...
KEVN

One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

South Dakota’s juvenile justice study committee publishes its final report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WNAX.com) – The Study Committee on Juvenile Justice of the South Dakota legislature finish their work on several recommendations to improve responses to juvenile issues. One resolution their sending to the governor’s desk would commit twenty million dollars to fund scholarships for people entering the mental...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
101.9 KELO-FM

Powerball second prize won in Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — While Powerball’s record-setting jackpot continues its ascension, Saturday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s latest million-dollar winner. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Former police officers support legalizing marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another group has come forward to weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults in South Dakota. Last week a group of Sioux Falls law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders spoke out against IM 27, a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older in South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Most common fast food chains in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Madison Daily Leader

DSU alum Knudson named Principal of the Year for S.D.

Collin Knudson, the principal of Tea Area High School for the past 10 years, was recognized as 2022’s South Dakota Principal of the Year. Knudson graduated from Dakota State University in 2003 with a degree in elementary education.
TEA, SD
newscenter1.tv

Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
RAPID CITY, SD
tsln.com

Two Master Lamb Producers Recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Conference

Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics,...
ALEXANDRIA, SD
gowatertown.net

One South Dakota county will be “hand counting” ballots on Tuesday

I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag. An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system. That statute allowed the Tripp County Commission in south-central South...
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

What is THC and how does it affect people?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Experts agree that there are medical benefits to using marijuana. There are also monetary benefits to legalizing the drug . But are there any other considerations? With tomorrow’s vote on IM 27 deciding the fate of recreational marijuana in South Dakota, here’s some information about what the drug is, it’s uses and effects.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

