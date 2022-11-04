Read full article on original website
Sports Business Journal
New Voices Under 30: Molly Tissenbaum
An enthusiastic supporter of data-driven decision-making, Molly Tissenbaum’s work on two industry-defining data reports has moved the narrative around women’s sports toward a savvy business venture delivering high ROI. Age: 28. Born: Toronto. Education: Harvard University, B.A., sociology. Getting to Know Molly. Year’s greatest challenge: Managing a growing...
energynow.ca
Local & Indigenous Community Relations: Relationships Matter To Us – Academy Group
At Academy, we care about the communities we work, live, and do business in. This means building authentic, strong, and long-lasting relationships with the people in our communities. It is important to us to make positive contributions and help our communities thrive. One Team. We treat our employees, contractors, and...
How to Tap into the Hidden Market for Six-Figure Jobs
Among the thousands of job postings on LinkedIn or Indeed you’re unlikely to come across an abundance of six-figure jobs. Hiring managers and executives usually rely on their underground networks to fill those positions. In order to comply with internal regulations, some companies advertise positions that have already been filled.
Shuffle Board: New BB&B CEO, Children’s Place Taps CFO, HR Heads Named at Fanatics, Aii
Retail Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. appointed Sue Gove as president and CEO. Since June, Gove has served as interim CEO. Under her leadership, the company will continue to execute its strategic plan, announced on Aug. 31, with a priority on strengthening its financial positioning, increasing customer engagement, driving traffic and recapturing market share. The Children’s Place The Children’s Place Inc. named Sheamus Toal senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Nov. 7. Toa will report to Jane Elfers, president and CEO. As CFO, he will oversee finance, accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, investor relations and internal audit....
A new apprenticeship requirement could slow federally funded energy projects
Billions of dollars are at stake over a little known provision in President Biden’s signature climate legislation. The bill made headlines for providing more than $369 billion in investments, loans and tax credits to boost new decarbonizing and clean energy technologies. But making progress on these energy projects rests on a crucial but little-discussed provision — the speed at which the federal government can approve new apprenticeships.
How an electric products company founded in 1836 is helping modern companies solve one of the most vexing problems of our time
Joshua Dickinson, Schneider Electric's new CFO for North America, talks about sustainability, digitization, and automation.
Macy’s, Inc. Advances Mission Every One Commitment with S.P.U.R. Pathways: Shared Purpose, Unlimited Reach - A Catalyst for Underrepresented Business Growth
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Today, Macy’s, Inc. announced S.P.U.R. Pathways: Shared Purpose, Unlimited Reach, a multiyear, multifaceted funding program to advance entrepreneurial growth, close wealth gaps and shatter systemic barriers faced by diverse-owned and underrepresented businesses. This innovative effort, created in partnership with Momentus Capital, advances a long-standing Macy’s, Inc. commitment to underrepresented businesses and aims to galvanize the retail industry to invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005637/en/ Macy’s, Inc. Advances Mission Every One Commitment with S.P.U.R. Pathways: Shared Purpose, Unlimited Reach - A Catalyst for Underrepresented Business Growth
Sawafi Invests in UK Based Well Completion Solutions Provider Vulcan
DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Alturki Holding’s oil & gas subsidiary Sawafi has invested in Vulcan, the UK based engineered solutions provider for well completion within the upstream sector. The company offers innovation and application solutions built to withstand the world’s most demanding wells. The company has multiple patents & trademarks granted or applied for and continues to introduce innovative products to the market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005646/en/ Sawafi and Vulcan management team (Photo: AETOSWire)
Want to balance strategy and ESG? A strong sense of purpose can carry your business a long way with stakeholders
Wes Bricker, vice chair, U.S. trust solutions co-leader at PwC, speaking at Fortune’s CEO Initiative summit in Palm Beach on Nov. 3, 2022. To navigate stakeholder demands around environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards while also pursuing the right strategy, companies need a clear mission or purpose. At a Fortune conference on Thursday, that was one takeaway from a panel of business leaders who also called on organizations to measure their ESG impact and be transparent with stakeholders.
natureworldnews.com
Intrivo Founder Reeve Benaron Sees Lessons in COVID-19 in the Future Trajectory of Healthcare
There's dramatic change coming to healthcare. So states Reeve Benaron, the founder and co-CEO of the health tech company Intrivo. Benaron sees an opportunity to innovate and drive efficiencies throughout the healthcare industry. Benaron likens the changes likely to come to healthcare to those that are reshaping other industries. Using...
Elite Daily
Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women
When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
Elle
Honoring Its Legacy, SheaMoisture Is Building Up Black Communities, One Indie Business at a Time
“Lifting as we climb” is a phrase that has been used by Black American women in life and business since the late-1800s. SheaMoisture, the iconic hair care company that is so much more than a beauty brand, puts those words into action by reinvesting in the community and supporting Black entrepreneurs and their small businesses. It’s all part of an effort to close the $11 trillion racial wealth gap in the United States.
To future-proof a workforce, kill the perpetual hiring machine and embrace lifelong learning
Joe Cahill, chief customer officer for the Project Management Institute, speaks at Fortune's CEO Initiative summit in Palm Beach, Fla. on November 2, 2022. A looming economic slowdown, the Great Resignation, a relentlessly expanding skills gap, and employees that would simply rather work from home. This week at Fortune’s CEO Initiative forum, a panel of company executives discussed the litany of challenges they face in developing and maintaining their workforces over the next several years.
Hyundai is hiring: Georgia Department of Labor posts new positions available for EV plant
Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, LLC is working alongside the Georgia Department of Labor to secure its massive workforce. Some 8,000 plus job openings will be open over the next several years, but more than a dozen are available now, including Global Trade Manager, Procurement Management Assistant Manager and Treasury Manager.
