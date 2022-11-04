Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Hospital nurse caught by another employee allegedly taking selfie with unconscious patient
A male nurse now faces sex assault charges after another Grand Junction hospital employee allegedly caught him using a cell phone to take a photo of himself with an unconscious patient. Christopher Lambros, 61, appeared in Mesa County Court on Friday and was advised of three more sex-related charges brought...
Police officer arrested after shooting teen eating McDonald’s and leaving him in a coma
The police officer who shot an unarmed 17-year-old in his car at a McDonald’s parking lot turned himself in on Tuesday and is likely to face criminal charges, according to reports. San Antonio police chief William McManus said James Brennand, a probationary officer, was fired from his post several days after the 2 October shooting which left the teen in critical condition. Mr Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. The teenager, Erik Cantu, remained on life support. His attorney Brian Powers said in a statement: “At this time, there is no improvement in...
Police arrest two adults in Metrobus attack
WASHINGTON — On Friday, Metro Transit Police (MTPD) arrested two adults for assaulting and pushing a woman off a W4 Metrobus on Monday. The two suspects, 27-year old Emoni Hubbard of Southeast DC and 35-year old Terry Barnes of Wilson, North Carolina were taken into custody without incident, MTPD said.
Man sentenced for shooting Rocky Mountain National Park ranger
According to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office, 29-year old Daron Marquel Ellis, from Aurora, has been sentenced to 23 and a half years in federal prison for shooting a park ranger at Rocky Mountain National Park in 2021. The sentence was delivered on Monday after Ellis pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the second degree of a federal officer and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, officials said. ...
Pa. man facing death penalty for allegedly killing pregnant ex-girlfriend in gas station shooting
A Philadelphia man is on trial for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend and their unborn child, and may be facing the death penalty. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Rafiq Thompson, 39, is on trial for the murder of Tamara Cornelius, who was shot and killed at an Exxon station in King of Prussia in April. Cornelius was pregnant with Thompson’s child when she died.
Police searching for man who fled traffic stop in handcuffs
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. — Officers in Tennessee have asked the public to be on the lookout for a man who ran from a traffic stop while in handcuffs. The Millersville Police Department said in a Facebook post that a suspect who was taken into custody by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after a traffic stop, fled while in handcuffs.
Elderly Colorado Man Left ‘Wheelchair Bound’ After Being Tased by a Police Officer in His Apartment Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement
A 76-year-old Colorado man who was tased by police while standing inside of his apartment in May 2021 has reached a settlement in his civil lawsuit, his attorney announced. Michael Clark, then 75, filed the federal civil rights case against then-Officers Nicholas Hanning and Ellie Summers, Corporal Richard Sonnenberg, and the Idaho Springs Police Department back in July 2021.
Comments / 0