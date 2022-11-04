Read full article on original website
Doug Gavinski
2d ago
By tearing down the History and the Past? You are doomed to repeat the past. Seeing how well her party has done the last 20 months, should be warning bells for the Entire Nation. Vote Republican and save the Country from the FAR LEFT before its too late.
Reply(19)
73
Tom
3d ago
Indoctrination continues. Let’s spend the rest of our lives judging our ancestors for doing what was normal in that time frame.
Reply(5)
96
Yasmine Sabah
2d ago
What the heck is wrong with todays society. No back bone and sue hungry attorneys helping people make bad decisions.
Reply(2)
25
Comments / 106