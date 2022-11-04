ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug Gavinski
2d ago

By tearing down the History and the Past? You are doomed to repeat the past. Seeing how well her party has done the last 20 months, should be warning bells for the Entire Nation. Vote Republican and save the Country from the FAR LEFT before its too late.

Tom
3d ago

Indoctrination continues. Let’s spend the rest of our lives judging our ancestors for doing what was normal in that time frame.

Yasmine Sabah
2d ago

What the heck is wrong with todays society. No back bone and sue hungry attorneys helping people make bad decisions.

Daily Mail

NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher

A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Washington Examiner

West Chester University course teaches first-year students to resent white people

EXCLUSIVE — A required course for first-year students at West Chester University in Pennsylvania teaches students to resent white people, among other things. The class forces upon freshmen the core elements of critical race theory and advances radical left-wing ideology through the diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda, according to a student in the class. Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to fear of retaliation, the student shared some of the material taught in the school's mandated First Year Experience Requirement .
What Can Professors Say in Public?

For over a century, the American Association of University Professors has urged universities to recognize a robust freedom for professors to speak in public "as citizens" without fear of retaliation from their university employers even when such expression is controversial with either external or internal constituencies. That right is now widely recognized by American universities and incorporated into governing documents and policy statements. So-called "extramural speech" has become a particular area of controversy in recent years, however, as the political opinions of professors become more visible in the age of the Internet and social media.
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

