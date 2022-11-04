Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Park Feature: Ed Yerha ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ EateryKennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
How to Watch: Duke vs Jacksonville in season opener on Monday night
The Jon Scheyer Era will officially begin on Monday night when the 7th-ranked Duke Blue Devils start the 2022-23 season against Jacksonville on Monday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the home team will be favored by 18.5 points, the Dolphins bring a tall and experienced group to the game and present a challenge to the nearly entirely new roster for Duke.
dukebasketballreport.com
DBR Podcast #454 - Jacksonville Preview And BC Recap!
The Jon Scheyer era officially begins on Monday as the Blue Devils face the Jacksonville Dolphins, the first time that Duke will not be coached by Mike Krzyzewski in a very long time. The Duke Basketball Report Podcast crew is here with a look ahead to what Duke will face...
dukebasketballreport.com
Next Up: Jacksonville, And A New Era For Duke
Date Nov. 7 || Time 7:00 || Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium || Video ACCN. No matter what happens this season, it’ll be historic: it’s the first time since 1980 that Mike Krzyzewski hasn’t roamed the sidelines at Cameron Indoor Stadium. While it was a sad farewell to...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. UNC-Wilmington: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will open the regular season Monday night in the Smith Center, hosting UNC-Wilmington. The Tar Heels haven’t dropped a season opener since the 2001-02 season. If you aren’t making the late-night trek to Chapel Hill for the game, here’s how you...
Will Dereck Lively II play against Jacksonville?
Except for brief highlights from summer intrasquad scrimmages, Duke basketball fans have yet to witness freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead in action on a court while donning Blue Devil gear. Both missed the Blue-White game at Countdown to Craziness and the exhibition win over ...
Future Duke player, UNC commit play for No. 1 team
Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.), featuring 2023 Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako plus 2023 UNC basketball commit Simeon Wilcher, sits atop this week's preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings. Mgbako, who transferred to Roselle from Gill St. Bernard's School (N.J.) for his ...
Mike Elko spares Duke fans with bowling plans
It's official: Duke football head coach Mike Elko's first season is a raving success, no matter what happens from here on out. The Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2 ACC) are bowl eligible for the first time in the past four seasons following their 38-31 win at Boston College (2-7, 1-5 ACC) on Friday night. In ...
dukebasketballreport.com
So Jacksonville Sounds Pretty Confident About Visiting Duke
We’ll have more on Duke’s opener against Jacksonville soon, but we saw this link from the Jacksonville paper and thought we’d link it now. Pretty clearly those guys are jacked up about playing Duke. Check out what Kevion Nolan says: “I grew up watching the Duke-North Carolina rivalry, so it’s always been a dream of mine to play in Cameron Indoor,” Nolan said. “That’s coming to reality now. I’m excited for it, ready for it.”
ACC Starting Quarterback Won't Play Tonight
Two ACC teams will be in action tonight as the Duke Blue Devils head to Alumni Stadium to take on the Boston College Eagles. Unfortunately, one of the starting quarterbacks won't be active for the game. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Boston College will be without star...
Scarlet Nation
Video: NC State's Darryl Jones gets two touchdowns
NC State senior wide receiver Darryl Jones had two big touchdowns in a big 30-21 victory Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Jones talked about the ability freshman quarterback MJ Morris possesses and how he belies his age of 19 years old. Jones appreciates the youthful energy Morris brings to the squad.
NC State vs. Wake Forest prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
NC State vs. Wake Forest prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 8 p.m. Eastern TV: ACC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
Photo Gallery: NC State football vs Wake Forest
Photos from the NC State Wolfpack’s football game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
'Deeply troubling:' Local Jewish leaders say community is on edge after Irving's anti-Semitic social media post
RALEIGH, N.C. — Former Duke star and current NBA player Kyrie Irving has finally apologized for sharing a documentary with anti-Semitic tropes and Holocaust denials on his Twitter page. This apology comes after a week of controversy. He initially refused NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's request for an apology. His...
Pickleball anyone? State-of-the-art social and athletic hub to feature 85 courts near Brier Creek
RALEIGH, N.C. — A new state-of-the-art tennis complex being built in Raleigh could attract thousands. The $70 million project is called Swing, and it'll be built in Brier Creek. The one-of-a-kind facility will host an impressive 85 courts, with 24 of them designated just for Pickleball. The immense facility...
Students from Shaw, Saint Augustine's team up for march to polls event
Students gathered on Shaw's campus Thursday morning, before making the 1/2 mile trek to Chavis Park, one of 15 early voting locations in Wake County.
chapelboro.com
UNC Law School Unveils Portrait of First Black Female Graduate
The UNC School of Law held a special ceremony in its library Friday afternoon: the reveal of a portrait honoring its first Black female graduate. Family of Sylvia X. Allen gathered with alumni, faculty and current UNC law students to unveil the painting and celebrate the legacy of Allen, who graduated from the school in 1962.
A popular Durham food truck (and a bakery) expand to Raleigh development
The new restaurants are coming to a redevelopment project near NC State University.
WRAL
NC State takes a day off after 3 student suicides
Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes, assignments or exams are scheduled. Instead, students are encourages to take a break, focus on their health or participate in free Wellness Day activities. Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes,...
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
