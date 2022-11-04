We’ll have more on Duke’s opener against Jacksonville soon, but we saw this link from the Jacksonville paper and thought we’d link it now. Pretty clearly those guys are jacked up about playing Duke. Check out what Kevion Nolan says: “I grew up watching the Duke-North Carolina rivalry, so it’s always been a dream of mine to play in Cameron Indoor,” Nolan said. “That’s coming to reality now. I’m excited for it, ready for it.”

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO