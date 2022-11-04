ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Washburn football falls to undefeated Pittsburg State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabods were unable to rally from a 17 point halftime deficit against the Pitt Statt Saturday afternoon at Yager Stadium, falling 37-23 to the Gorillas. After quarterback Jared Taylor connected with star receiver James Letcher Jr. on an impressive 86 yard touchdown pass to...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

F-35 flyover planned for KU football game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium by two U.S. Air Force Pilots is scheduled for the November 5 Salute to Service game between KU and Oklahoma State. Approximately 10 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff, two F-35s flown by pilots from the 58th Fighter...
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self & assistant Norm Roberts on upcoming suspensions (Listen)

Following Kansas’ 94-63, exhibition victory over Pitt State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Norm Roberts were made available to media to discuss the game and the self-imposed four-game suspension for Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend for their role in the NCAA infractions case against the program.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance

Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: KVOE studios report heaviest one-day rain total of 2022 and first snow of season; emergency crews busy responding to reported injury wrecks

Friday’s rainfall may well have put the drought on pause for the short term. Saturday, meanwhile, started with a mix of rain and the area’s first snowfall of the season. The KVOE studios received 2.5 inches between 7 am Friday and 3 am Saturday, reaching 2.8 inches total after additional rainfall. KVOE records indicate it’s the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period so far this year.
EMPORIA, KS
PSU Collegio

Misleading voting information hits KS and five other states

On Sunday night, Grace Garrett, sophomore in political science, and others received a text message from the group, Voting Futures. The text message included her exact address and her voting location; however, the voting location was wrong. For some Pittsburg State University students, the text message listed the Overman Student...
KVOE

Fanestil Meats celebrates new processing plant, announces new scholarship and estate gift to FHTC

Celebration ruled the day at Fanestil Meats’ new facility in the 4700 block of US Highway 50 on Friday. The capstone was a ribbon-cutting event to mark the end of construction for a brand-new 40,000-square-foot processing facility, which essentially finishes the long-sought move for the business out of the Cottonwood River floodplain with its original space on Kansas Highway 99 just south of Emporia. Whenever there was moderate or major flooding along the Cottonwood, Fanestil would have to close until the waters subsided — which sometimes could take several days. US Senator Jerry Moran says the new processing plant is the reward for a lot of hard work by a lot of people.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
KANSAS STATE

