Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
WIBW
Washburn football falls to undefeated Pittsburg State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabods were unable to rally from a 17 point halftime deficit against the Pitt Statt Saturday afternoon at Yager Stadium, falling 37-23 to the Gorillas. After quarterback Jared Taylor connected with star receiver James Letcher Jr. on an impressive 86 yard touchdown pass to...
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. Omaha live stream, watch online, TV channel, college basketball game tipoff time
No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks enter the new college basketball season looking for an encore after capturing last season's national championship in April. The reigning champs should be right back in the mix for another title, and the journey begins on Monday with an opener against Omaha. Kansas did suffer a...
WIBW
F-35 flyover planned for KU football game
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium by two U.S. Air Force Pilots is scheduled for the November 5 Salute to Service game between KU and Oklahoma State. Approximately 10 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff, two F-35s flown by pilots from the 58th Fighter...
Kansas Fans Take After Tennessee, Tear Down Goalpost After Win
The Jayhawks made program history on Saturday following an upset win over No. 18 Oklahoma State.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska becomes final Power 5 program remaining in disappointing stat since 2017 season
Nebraska’s postseason absence is well known. Unfortunately, one stat paints an even bleaker picture than it already is for the Huskers. Nebraska and Kansas entered Week 10 as the only Power 5 teams not to go to a postseason bowl game since 2017. That includes the likes of Rutgers, Illinois, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Colorado.
KCTV 5
Gardner-Edgerton knocks off defending 6A champions from Blue Valley Northwest
Friday was a true battle between David and Goliath, as the undefeated Liberty North Eagles took on the Blue Springs South Jaguars. Kansas, Missouri high school football playoffs continue. Updated: 6 hours ago. Along with battling each other on the field, high school football teams across the Kansas City metro...
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self & assistant Norm Roberts on upcoming suspensions (Listen)
Following Kansas’ 94-63, exhibition victory over Pitt State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Norm Roberts were made available to media to discuss the game and the self-imposed four-game suspension for Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend for their role in the NCAA infractions case against the program.
3 reasons Kansas State football has an Adrian Martinez-Will Howard QB controversy
It’s rare that a highly-ranked college football team has a quarterback controversy in November, but that’s exactly what’s happening at Kansas State. The Wildcats have had a very strong season so far, sitting at 6-2 and ranked 13th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. However, Kansas State football now has an interesting dilemma on its hands.
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said after Oklahoma State’s 37-16 Loss to Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kansas — For the first time in his tenure, Mike Gundy has lost to both Kansas schools in the same season. Oklahoma State fell to Kansas 37-16 on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Field. Here is everything Gundy said after the game. Opening statement. “We’ve got to...
Rain impacts Kansas City-area high school football playoffs
Some Kansas City area school districts are making changes to kickoff for football playoff games because of the rain and weather.
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
I'm a New Yorker who visited Kansas City for the first time. Here are 8 things that surprised me.
From free public transportation to stunning street art, here are some things I wasn't expecting when I visited the Missouri city from the Big Apple.
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
Remains of Kansas native killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Edward E. Casinger was just 20-years-old when he lost his life at the battle of Pearl Harbor. Now, 81 years later, his remains are set to be buried with full military honors. Navy Personnel Command records show that Casinger was born in Manhattan, Kan. on May 12, 1920. He would later enlist […]
KVOE
WEATHER: KVOE studios report heaviest one-day rain total of 2022 and first snow of season; emergency crews busy responding to reported injury wrecks
Friday’s rainfall may well have put the drought on pause for the short term. Saturday, meanwhile, started with a mix of rain and the area’s first snowfall of the season. The KVOE studios received 2.5 inches between 7 am Friday and 3 am Saturday, reaching 2.8 inches total after additional rainfall. KVOE records indicate it’s the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period so far this year.
Workforce training, roads coming together as Kansas Panasonic plant construction starts
KDOT is has already started or is planning more than $50 million of upgrades to bridges and ramps with more in the pipeline.
PSU Collegio
Misleading voting information hits KS and five other states
On Sunday night, Grace Garrett, sophomore in political science, and others received a text message from the group, Voting Futures. The text message included her exact address and her voting location; however, the voting location was wrong. For some Pittsburg State University students, the text message listed the Overman Student...
KVOE
Fanestil Meats celebrates new processing plant, announces new scholarship and estate gift to FHTC
Celebration ruled the day at Fanestil Meats’ new facility in the 4700 block of US Highway 50 on Friday. The capstone was a ribbon-cutting event to mark the end of construction for a brand-new 40,000-square-foot processing facility, which essentially finishes the long-sought move for the business out of the Cottonwood River floodplain with its original space on Kansas Highway 99 just south of Emporia. Whenever there was moderate or major flooding along the Cottonwood, Fanestil would have to close until the waters subsided — which sometimes could take several days. US Senator Jerry Moran says the new processing plant is the reward for a lot of hard work by a lot of people.
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
