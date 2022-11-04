ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest poll: Hochul leading Zeldin in home stretch

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin are making their final campaign stops Friday before Election Day.

Hochul started the day shaking hands and taking selfies at Barclays Center. Last night , Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attended a rally for Hochul.

Friday, Zeldin joined supporters at a news conference where he emphasized his commitment to reducing crime.

The latest Emerson College poll has Hochul ahead of Zeldin by 8 percent.

elusive one
2d ago

New Yorkers, WTF are you doing? Hochul has switched gears addressing crime ONLY after Lee Zeldin has highlighted violent crime enough it negatively impacted her campaign and AFTER Hochul responded at the ONLY DEBATE she agreed to AFTER 3 requests, " I don't know why that's so important to you". She clearly has no concern for your safety, or mine, whatsoever, her only concern is "cashless bail" and garnering the votes from the cohort of people that fall into using that mechanism. She's slamming Manhattan with a "congestion tax" she awarded contracts for the BIlls Stadium without a bidding event, to construction companies her husband is in affiliation with. I know it's a privately owned stadium BUT NEW YORK tax payers are forking out $600 million dollars, this really requires a bidding contest. She authorized the purchase of covid supplies that were 2 times more expensive than what California has paid. She paid this to a company that was a major campaign funder, for her. How much more corrupt does a person have to be, before you folks vote them out at election time? Air Hochul to the tune of $275K tax payer dollars for her private helicopter rides over Manhattan, REALLY!!! Lee Zeldin is a military veteran, he's an ELECTED congressman, he's EARNED your vote, Kathy is an appointed politician that defaulted to this position amid a scandal, she has earned NOTHING. Lee Zeldin has not betrayed you, Kathy Hochul has never met any expectations.

Ernie Sanita
2d ago

democrats lie like pelosi once said. then they can say media said they are leading or did something then if media said it that the way it is

Panther75l70
2d ago

Good job New York at voting for leftists Democrats who are utterly destroying your state!!!!

