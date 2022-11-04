The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...

17 DAYS AGO