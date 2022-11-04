Read full article on original website
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Man dies after apparent dog rescue bid at Aberdeen beach
A man has died after apparently trying to reach a dog in the sea off Aberdeen beach. Two lifeboats, two helicopters and coastguard teams were involved in the major operation to try to find the 33-year-old on Tuesday night. He was pulled from the water at about 20:30, and taken...
BBC
Italian driver on trial over death of five people in Moray crash
A driver from Italy has gone on trial accused of causing a crash that killed five people in Moray. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, allegedly fell asleep at the wheel of a vehicle and collided with another car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018. He is accused of causing the...
Pensioner is found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout
A pensioner has been found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout. Eyewitnesses believed the man was sleeping on board the Glasgow-bound Citylink service from Edinburgh before he fell from his seat at a roundabout. Passengers...
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Schoolgirl passengers, 14 and 15, killed in horror crash as 16-year-old ‘joyride’ driver charged over deaths
TWO schoolgirls were killed in a horror “joyride” crash and cops have arrested a 16-year-old boy. Cops believe four teenagers were "joy-riding" in a Toyota sedan on Saturday night when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree in wet weather. The two girls, aged 14...
Driver is killed and five kids are fighting for life after their car smashed into a cement truck leaving them trapped inside
One adult has died and several children were seriously injured after a car and truck crashed on Wednesday morning. Perth Children's Hospital said one child is in a critical condition and four children are stable after they were rushed to the hospital following the crash. An adult in a station...
Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation
A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
Rapper who filmed Holby City actor John Michie's daughter while she died of overdose is banned from driving after refusing to give blood sample to police
A rapper cleared of killing his Holby City star girlfriend, who fatally overdosed at a music festival, has been banned from the roads after refusing to give a blood sample to police. Ceon Broughton, 33 - who performs as CeonRPG - was released from an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence when the...
'My wife isn't deceased, she's in the front room!' Couple were left without money for weeks after their bank told them they were both DEAD
A husband and wife were left without access to any money for weeks after both being told by their bank that the other was dead. Ben Gibson, 63, was 'furious' after being told that his 65-year-old wife Gill was dead when he called the bank up about a card problem.
Boy, 12, crushed by collapsed wall ‘lay dying for 2hrs before mum found horror scene when she called him for dinner’
A BOY who was crushed by a collapsed wall in a tragic accident reportedly lay dying for two hours before his mum found the scene when she called him for dinner. Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died at a home in Essex on Friday night with the boy's mum Charmaine Lee making the horror discovery.
Three men have been arrested for 'raping 20-year-old man in alleyway next to Domino's Pizza'
Three men have been arrested for 'raping a 20-year-old man in an alleyway next to a Domino's Pizza.'. The man was walking in the alleyway between 11 and 11.59pm on Tuesday next to the pizza shop in Bridge Street, Andover. He was approached by men who were unknown to him...
Woman who was forced to abandon her flat due to the horrific smell coming from her neighbour realises he'd been dead for TWO WEEKS
A Queensland woman who was forced to vacate her flat due to a 'ghastly' smell has been shocked to discover it was coming from her neighbours corpse. The man, believed to be of German descent and aged in his 70s, had been left to rot in his apartment complex in the Cairns suburb of Manunda for two weeks.
Aussie holiday ends in tragedy after three people from the same family are killed in a horror crash and another is left fighting for life
A road trip to Canberra has ended in tragedy after three Bangladeshi tourists from the same family were killed in a head-on crash as another relative fights for life in hospital. Emergency responders had to cut the red Toyota hatchback into pieces to rescue the family after it collided with...
XL Bully dog that mauled professional dog walker as he collapsed and died in park is destroyed by police
An XL Bully which mauled a professional dog walker after he was believed to have collapsed and died in a park has been destroyed by police, it was revealed today. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, who is understood to have been walking the controversial breed himself at a recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, died at the scene following the horrific attack.
Passengers 'begged' driver to stop during 100mph police chase on M1… seconds before crash that ruined three lives: Motorist who left friend in wheelchair and lost half-brother his arm is jailed for nearly four years
A banned driver has been jailed after passengers 'begged' him to stop during a 100mph police chase the wrong way up the M1 - seconds before a horror crash which ruined three innocent lives. Macaulay Billings, 26, ploughed his black Skoda Fabia into a BMW causing four victims, including his...
Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa
The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...
Radio DJ Koray Alpergin named as victim found dead in woods after being ‘abducted with his girlfriend outside home’
A MAN who was found dead in woodland has been named as radio DJ Koray Alpergin, the owner of Bizim FM. Cops confirmed a body had been found near Loughton, Essex, on Saturday after reports a man and a woman were missing. Police have also arrested three men in Kent...
Horror as man in his 20s plunges to his death from 311ft Canary Wharf tower block – before police find woman with face and head injuries inside flat
A man in his 20s has plunged to his death from a Canary Wharf tower block, while a woman has been rushed to hospital with facial and head injuries. It is thought that the man fell from the 311-foot Talisman Tower in Lincoln Plaza on the Isle of Dogs, east London.
A train passenger saw a woman waving for help. It was a hiker who'd been missing
An injured hiker was trapped in the Colorado wilderness with a broken leg for two days. She was rescued after a train passenger spotted her frantically waving from the other side of a river.
