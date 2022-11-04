ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Man dies after apparent dog rescue bid at Aberdeen beach

A man has died after apparently trying to reach a dog in the sea off Aberdeen beach. Two lifeboats, two helicopters and coastguard teams were involved in the major operation to try to find the 33-year-old on Tuesday night. He was pulled from the water at about 20:30, and taken...
BBC

Italian driver on trial over death of five people in Moray crash

A driver from Italy has gone on trial accused of causing a crash that killed five people in Moray. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, allegedly fell asleep at the wheel of a vehicle and collided with another car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018. He is accused of causing the...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Daily Mail

Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation

A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
Daily Mail

Passengers 'begged' driver to stop during 100mph police chase on M1… seconds before crash that ruined three lives: Motorist who left friend in wheelchair and lost half-brother his arm is jailed for nearly four years

A banned driver has been jailed after passengers 'begged' him to stop during a 100mph police chase the wrong way up the M1 - seconds before a horror crash which ruined three innocent lives. Macaulay Billings, 26, ploughed his black Skoda Fabia into a BMW causing four victims, including his...
People

Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa

The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...

