BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
BBC
Emergency services prepare for busiest night of year
Scotland's emergency services have been preparing for their busiest night of the year. In Glasgow, they are watching over bonfire night from a Nasa-style control centre in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour. It comes less than a week after riot police were called to disturbances involving fireworks in Dundee.
BBC
Crash survivor realised minibus was on wrong side of road
A survivor of a crash that claimed five lives has told a court he realised their vehicle was on the wrong carriageway before "a terrible impact". Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid, Evalyn Collie, Frances Saliba and Lorenzo Ciociola by driving dangerously on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
Nicola Sturgeon rejects cronyism accusation over ferries contract
Scottish first minister defends decision to give £97m contract in 2016 to financier Jim McColl
BBC
Driver who never entered Bristol sent Clean Air Zone warning
A man who lives 150 miles from a clean air zone has been sent a warning for entering it, despite never going there. The zone in Bristol is due to go live on 28 November and levies a charge on certain polluting vehicles. Ian Hughes, from Merseyside, said he is...
BBC
Torbay Council says it faces huge costs on migrants
A council leader says the authority is facing "massive financial costs" caring for asylum seekers in a hotel. Steve Darling from Torbay Council, said more than 20 asylum seekers initially assessed as adults by the Home Office were now claiming to be children. That was "sucking up a significant resource"...
BBC
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
