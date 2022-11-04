Read full article on original website
BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
Commuters struggle to get to work despite rail strikes being called off
Many commuters struggled to get to work on Monday as urban roads were jammed and train services were disrupted despite planned rail strikes being called off.Most train operators are running reduced timetables as the unions’ decision not go ahead with their walkouts was only announced on Friday.They include Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, Great Wester Railway, Northern, London North Eastern Railway and Southern.Network Rail’s signallers have returned to work, meaning all lines are open.But a lack of driver availability is limiting passenger services as most train companies have to give a notice period for shifts of seven days, with short...
BBC
ScotRail warn of disruption on Monday despite strike call off
Rail travellers in Scotland are facing another day of disruption despite strikes being called off. ScotRail said a "very limited" timetable would be in operation on Monday ahead of a full service resuming on Tuesday. People should only travel if they really needed to, the train operator owned by the...
BBC
Train disruption continues despite cancelled strikes
Most rail services continue to be disrupted on Monday despite a series of planned strikes being called off. Walkouts over pay and conditions by union members - planned for 5,7 and 9 November - were cancelled but passengers are still being urged to check whether their trains are running. The...
BBC
Metro: Pelaw to South Hylton line disrupted after strike pulled
Metro passengers have been warned services between Pelaw and South Hylton will not run on Saturday, despite strike action being called off. Walkouts by the RMT union over pay and conditions on 5, 7 and 9 November were pulled on Friday. The system has mostly been unaffected by the strikes,...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Rail strikes planned for coming days called off by union - but too late for travellers
A series of planned strikes by railway workers in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions has been suspended - but it is too late for services to run as normal tomorrow. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) had been due to stage 24-hour walkouts on Saturday and next Monday and Wednesday.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
ScotRail services return to normal on Tuesday, but commuters face Monday misery
Commuters face a Monday of misery as rail disruption is set to drag into next week despite a union calling off its planned strike.RMT members had been due to stage 24-hour walkouts on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday in their bitter dispute with Network Rail, but leaders cancelled the strikes on Friday.ScotRail said there would still be a reduced service on Saturday due to the action being called off at the 11th hour, and the newly nationalised operator has now confirmed it would go ahead with a skeleton service on Monday.Liam Sumpter, route director at Network Rail Scotland, said: “While it...
BBC
Bus driver shortage: Almost 1 in 10 positions vacant
Almost 1 in 10 bus driver positions are vacant in the UK, driving a drop in the number of services, the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) has said. The group, which represents operators, is calling on the government to help increase the number of its drivers. But low pay, long...
BBC
Emergency services prepare for busiest night of year
Scotland's emergency services have been preparing for their busiest night of the year. In Glasgow, they are watching over bonfire night from a Nasa-style control centre in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour. It comes less than a week after riot police were called to disturbances involving fireworks in Dundee.
UK facing biggest disruption since 1980s miners’ strike
Nearly 1.7 million mostly public sector workers are being balloted on or have voted for stoppages
Rail strikes suspended after ‘promise of pay offer’
A series of planned strikes by railway workers in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions has been suspended.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) had been due to stage 24-hour walkouts on Saturday and next Monday and Wednesday.The RMT said it has secured “unconditional” talks on Network Rail (NR) and the promise of a pay offer from the train operating companies.The union said the dispute remains “very much live” and it is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on 15 November.Our re-ballot remains live and if...
UK nurses vote to strike in first ever national action
Nurses across the UK have voted to strike in the first ever national action over a pay dispute.The strike ballot among more than 300,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) was the biggest ever in the union’s 106-year history.Its general secretary Pat Cullen said: “Our strike action will be as much for patients as it is for nurses – we have their support in doing this.”Although counting is still under way, it is understood that RCN officials believe enough members have voted for winter industrial action which is set to take place within a few weeks, possibly before...
BBC
Leeds Dock to Woodhouse bus service on the road again
A bus service used by university students in Leeds is back on the road, five weeks after it was axed. The number 29, which ran between Woodhouse and Leeds Dock, was pulled by First as part of recent timetable changes, with the operator claiming the route was not used frequently enough.
Rail strikes could last until spring 2023, says union boss Mick Lynch
Rail strikes could last throughout the winter until the spring of 2023 unless the government agrees on a compromise, union chief Mick Lynch has warned.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union leader said the new transport secretary Mark Harper could end the dispute over pay, jobs and conditions “very quickly”.But Mr Lynch said “people are getting stronger behind us”, despite several days of industrial action and disruption looming from Saturday.Asked if the train strikes could continue into spring, the RMT general secretary told the Mirror: “It could I don’t want that, it’s not my plan. We don’t have a plan for...
BBC
What is austerity and where could 'eye-watering' cuts fall now?
Billions of pounds worth of cuts to public spending are expected to be announced by the Conservative government on 17 November in what will be seen as a new period of austerity. What is austerity?. In 2010, the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government embarked on a programme of deep...
BBC
Nurses are traumatised and fed up, says strike supporter
Concerns about patient care and staff shortages are among the reasons nurses are backing a strike, a nurse has said. Leanne Lewis voted in favour of a walkout in the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) ballot, the results of which are due in a few days' time. Ms Lewis, 47,...
Time Out Global
A new ferry route between Scotland and Europe is set to open in 2023
Travelling from Scotland to other parts of Europe has limited options: you’d probably need to take a flight, or travel down to London to catch the Eurostar. But the city of Bruges has just confirmed that a new ferry route between Belgium to Scotland is in the works, linking Zeebrugge, in West Flanders, and the port of Rosyth, a 40 minute drive away from Edinburgh.
BBC
Airport staff to be balloted on industrial action
Unite is to ballot its members at Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) on industrial action after rejecting a 5% pay offer. The union said the pay deal was "insulting" at a time when many staff living in rural areas were facing higher food, fuel and energy costs. Hial runs...
