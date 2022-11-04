The North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission meets in-person Nov. 16-18 in Emerald Isle. The meeting sessions are set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16; 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17; and 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Islander Hotel. The meeting is to also be livestreamed on YouTube. The link is to be published on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. After the meeting, a recording is to be available.

EMERALD ISLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO