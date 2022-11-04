Read full article on original website
Edward Smith, 55; service November 9
Edward Allen Smith, 55, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, November 9th, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 8th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Marjorie Beaumont, 95; incomplete
Marjorie Beaumont, 95, of Newport, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Bruce Tokotch, 79; service held
Bruce Edward Tokotch, 79, of Swansboro, died Thursday, November 3,2022 at CarolinaEast Medical Center. A graveside service was held Tuesday, November 8,2022 at 12:00pm at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with Rev. Alex Poindexter officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Semper Fi & America’s Fund at...
Michael Barbour, 65; no service
Michael Allen Barbour, born in May of 1957, in Morehead City, NC, died in October of 2022, survived by many who loved him. He enjoyed working with his hands, being in nature, and supporting the people he loved. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements...
Jeffrey Pittman, 57; incomplete
Jeffrey "Jeff" Allan Pittman, 57, of Newport, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Jimmy Gregory, 76; incomplete
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
NC Marine Fisheries Commission meets Nov. 16-18
The North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission meets in-person Nov. 16-18 in Emerald Isle. The meeting sessions are set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16; 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17; and 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Islander Hotel. The meeting is to also be livestreamed on YouTube. The link is to be published on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. After the meeting, a recording is to be available.
Heading Down South and Worried about Missing Wawa? Cape Fear Not
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in N.C., reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
Hampstead’s North Carolina Spot Festival makes comeback
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) – It’s one of Cape Fear’s biggest festivals missed by many, and after a two-year pause it’s back. The festival celebrates a saltwater fish that is local to the Carolina Coast, the Spot. The North Carolina Carolina Spot Festival has been around since...
100 years later, here’s a look at the most devastating fire in New Bern
NEW BERN, NC — It was the most devastating fire in New Bern history, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 3,000 people homeless, largely in the African-American community. It was 100 years ago on December 1. A large partnership of local organizations has joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a […]
What sports and a loving, adopting Croatan family can do for a new kid on the block
OCEAN — Broad Creek Middle School eighth-grader Jacob Rigsby is a happier kid than he was two years ago. That’s what sports and a loving family can do for a young man. Two years ago, Jacob was moving into the newly built home of 28-year-old Croatan teacher Johnathon “Bean” Rigsby and his wife, Brooke.
Emerald Isle’s Christmas Parade set for Saturday, Nov. 26
EMERALD ISLE — One of the area’s most festive and scenic Christmas parades is set for Saturday, Nov. 26. Thousands of people will line Highway 58 well before the 2 p.m. start. Last year, when the parade returned after a COVID-related absence, town officials said it was the...
Coastal flooding, ocean overwash possible on Tuesday and Wednesday
Confidence is increasing that multiple days of strong northeast-to-east winds combined with large waves may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash along the Outer Banks next week, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible along the oceanside from...
Mental health town hall takes place in Duplin County
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A town hall happened in Duplin County on Thursday that addressed mental health issues among North Carolinians. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources hosted the event, along with NC Senator Jim Burgin. More than three million people in North Carolina alone have a mental health or substance abuse […]
Craven County to host Clean Sweep program
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County will host several street clean-up events as part of its Clean Sweep program. The program is meant to teach residents proper trash disposal practices and eliminate roadside litter. The event will take place on Saturday. Teams will be out in New Bern, Havelock,...
Beaufort Historical Association helps kindergartners experience colonial Thanksgiving
BEAUFORT — From dressing in colonial attire to learning how early residents cooked meals, kindergartners discovered Friday how early residents prepared for Thanksgiving during Beaufort Historical Association’s Kindergarten Thanksgiving. GALLERY: Kindergartners experience Colonial Thanksgiving. The program, presented for two weeks at the Beaufort Historic Site, allows children to...
Stalled train blocks highway in Newport
NEWPORT - A train stalled blocking Highway 70 in Newport, according to an alert from Carteret County 911 Center. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and caused traffic to back up around the tracks in Newport and Morehead City. As of 12:30 p.m., the road was...
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is Making a Stop in New Bern
The City of New Bern is excited to announce the arrival of a special guest on Nov. 12. In time for Veteran’s Day weekend and the march up to the holiday season, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is making a pit stop at Union Point Park, located at 210 East Front Street. A celebration event with activities for all ages is planned for 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort police say a 62-year-old man drowned accidentally in Town Creek. The body of Paul Pinto, of Beaufort, was found Wednesday around 4:20 p.m. by a boater. Police said an autopsy showed that Pinto died from an accidental drowning and that alcohol use was a contributing...
Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - ’Tis the season for holiday parades. The first one to kick off the celebrations in Eastern Carolina is the Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade. Thousands of people were expected to line the parade route down Western Boulevard. The parade is the Saturday, Nov....
