Daily Beast
The TikTok-Famous Black Honey Lipstick Looks and Feels Like Chapstick
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. TikTok has been resurrecting plenty of ’90s and ’00s beauty trends as of late, but one of our favorites is the revival of Clinique’s cult-classic Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. Tons of TikTokers like @glamzilla have already given newbies to the iconic shade the scoop, but in case you missed it, this universal shade complements every single skin tone because it has the perfect balance of blue, red, and yellow pigments.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9
You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
2 Cheap Skincare Products Dermatologists Say You Should Use Every Day This Fall
Whether you’re a beginner to the world of skincare or just want to know what affordable products dermatologists recommend and deem essential, we have you covered! We reached out to doctors and skincare experts to learn more about the skin-loving benefits of two products in particular— sunscreen and micellar water— that are available at drugstores and won’t break the bank. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of youth skincare line Bright Girl, and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant at Better Goods.
The One Skincare Product You Should Never Mix With Retinol, According To Derms
Applying daily retinol to the skin is an essential part of many of our skincare routines, and it has the power to keep a youthful-looking, radiant glow at any age. If your goal is to practice a healthy, consistent, anti-aging skincare routine, dermatologists warn that using a benzoyl peroxide product while also using retinol can lead to extremely dry skin, and other negative effects.
I’m 41 & have no wrinkles… my five hacks will keep your skin youthful without Botox
FOR many, Botox is the first word to come to mind when they think of youthful complexion. But according to one woman, there's no need to fork out hundreds on these expensive treatments, as the answer is more simple, natural - and less costly. The YouTuber, Rawsome Living, who follows...
Women Over 40 Should Avoid These Dark Lipstick Mistakes At All Costs—They Age You Instantly!
Dark lipsticks are always a timeless staple for autumn, and as seen with current TikTok beauty trends, this fall is no exception. We checked in with a professional makeup artist for two common mistakes to avoid with dark lipstick, and other helpful tips and hacks for mature beauties when it comes to lip products. Read on for suggestions and insight from Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist and author. “I always make the disclaimer that makeup is (for many) a form of self-expression, and if you love something, you should do it regardless of rules,” Brice says, but adds, “that said, there are a few things that can make people look older in terms of lipstick and liner.”
Princess Diana Reportedly Swore by This Rejuvenating Moisturizer for Her Sensitive Skin & Radiant Glow
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Who doesn’t love a Royal-approved skincare routine? We’ve daydreamed about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s routines, investigating until we get clues to the products they adore most. But what if we told you we found another Royal-approved product but from the late Princess Diana’s routine? It’s true. Despite passing on over two decades ago, Princess Diana has stayed a fan-favorite Royal throughout the entire world for her grace, heart, and glamour. Now it’s reported that Princess Diana had rosacea for most of...
This Anti-Aging Eye Balm Is ‘Nature’s Botox’ & It Apparently Works Overnight—Shop It on Sale
Eye creams are hard to nail—they can be too thin, too thick, too greasy, and the list goes on. What’s more, the under-eye area has super sensitive and thin skin that you shouldn’t mess around with. Though cold weather can make your skin look dull and emphasize fine lines and wrinkles, there’s a way to swerve those effects, according to shoppers. Kjaer Weis’ Eye Balm “does wonders” for your under eyes by smoothing over any fine lines or other signs of aging thanks to its restorative and plumping ingredients. Even better, while its currently sold out on Kjaer Weis’ site, it’s...
3 Lipstick Mistakes That Age You Instantly, According To Celebrity MUAs
Lipstick is one of the most fool-proof cosmetics to apply that can instantly make you look more refreshed and radiant. And, unlike foundation, we tend to think of lipstick as a product that doesn’t require a lot of prep or much thought — simply find a shade you love at the store, apply a layer of lip balm first to hydrate lips, then a layer or two of lipstick or gloss and you’re done, right? But as we age, our lips and the skin around our lips age as well. This can mean that the way you’ve been applying lipstick for years (and the type and shade of lipstick you use) may benefit from a few good tips that can update your look. Check out these three lipstick mistakes that age you instantly, according to celebrity makeup artists.
Refinery29
I Tried ‘Underpainting’ — A No-Foundation Makeup Trick
Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. When I downloaded TikTok, I quickly realized all I didn't know about beauty. Sure, the app's influencers and makeup artists serve up some questionable hacks, like using lube instead of foundation primer (would not recommend), or lining your lips with semi-permanent brow gel (I failed so badly, it has to be seen to be believed). But more often than not, I come across a tip that convinces me I could switch things up.
Hand creams: 10 of the best
Once, after realising to my horror that I had left my hand cream at home, I went up to a perfect stranger in desperation to ask if I could have a bit of theirs. Extreme? Perhaps. But I take hand cream seriously. It is not just vanity. While moisturised hands are always more aesthetically pleasing, when they are dry, they are, literally, a pain, ie really uncomfortable. The obsessive hand-washing rituals we adopted over the pandemic was a necessary evil, but evidently the same intensity was not applied to replenishing the lost moisture in our skin. Which is why most people are now walking around with hands that look and feel three times older than they are. So as we crawl towards winter, it is a good time to (re)consider hand cream. Some love a good fragrance (Jo Loves Fig Trees and Bamford are sublime), but others prefer a utilitarian approach (which is what French pharmacy brands like SVR offer). If you prefer a light, flat, matt finish, lotions are for you. Severely dry hands benefit from an overnight mask (like Margaret Dabbs) and a heavy cream during the day. Which isn’t everyone’s go-to, but I personally love thicker textures for their comfort and shine. Many leave a little residue, which is annoying when opening doors or shaking someone’s hand. But your hands will thank you for it.
Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event Is Offering Insider-Exclusive Deals on the Best Beauty Gift Sets
Here are the 14 worth buying.
Men’s grooming products: 10 of the best
What does the term “men’s grooming” actually mean? I ask because I know it conjures up different ideas for different people. Whatever your take, it is clear that this concept has evolved and expanded over the years. And that’s no bad thing – otherwise you’d be looking at a page with basic razors and body sprays so toxic they could decimate a rock. These days, the idea of male grooming isn’t so narrow (or awful). It includes products and services that, historically, solely targeted women. Like eye creams. These are now no longer female-specific because, guess what? Dark circles and puffy eyes do not discriminate. Facials have also gone from being a pampering but useless exercise that has no visible positive impact on the condition of your skin to something that addresses specific concerns and is results driven. And is inclusive of men. Earlier this year Sarah Chapman, known for delivering gamechanging facials to A-listers, launched the Men’s Facial, which tackles everything from shaving-induced irritation to congestion. Men are also increasingly having pedicures and manicures, fragrances are now formulated and marketed as gender neutral and skincare brands finally realise that ultimately no one fancies walking around with dull, dead-looking skin. So launching a decent cleanser, moisturiser or exfoliator that only “speaks” to women is not just leaving money on the table, it’s daft.
This Special Rescue Balm Can Be Used in 28 Different Ways—From a Makeup Primer to a Cuticle Treatment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. As a beauty product fanatic, I often run into the issue of storing far too many items in my tiny apartment at once. Should I need something specific, I like to know it’s easily at my fingertips—and yes, that sometimes includes six different targeted eye creams. But multipurpose products, such as Dermelect’s most recent drop, are proving that the endless clutter that I (and other skincare obsessed folks) routinely experience can come to an end without sacrificing any beauty needs. Enter:...
purewow.com
7 Haircuts Everyone in Los Angeles Wants Right Now
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. In L.A., we’ve got casual cool style on lock. We’re also really into taking care of our hair—whether it’s detoxifying...
Harper's Bazaar
A beauty director’s secrets to achieving the perfect complexion
There may be no such thing as “perfect skin” but your complexion can be perfected to radiate health and luminosity. Throughout my experience as a beauty director for Harper’s Bazaar UK, I have learnt that this comes down to a combination of factors: a mindful lifestyle, active skincare products and innovative make-up formulations.
I Tried a $200 Celeb-Loved Facial, and My Skin Has Never Looked Better
The DiamondGlow facial is a treatment loved by celebrities like Chrissy Tiegen. The treatment is a three-step process that involves exfoliation, extraction, and infusion. One editor tried the facial and is sharing everything to know about the treatment. To say I have problematic skin would be putting it lightly. I've...
3 Lightweight Moisturizers Derms Say Will Keep Your Skin Hydrated Without Ever Feeling Greasy or Goopy
Having skin that's adequately hydrated is key for maintaining a strong and healthy skin barrier. Traditionally, getting that hydration meant you had to use heavy, occlusive creams—which of course made things complicated for those with oily skin (who, BTW, need moisture too) or anyone who didn't like the feel of a thick, goopy product greasing up their face. Now, though, there are plenty of lightweight formulas that get the job done without greasing up your face.
The best sales to shop today: Cuup, Calpak, Sephora and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on Beats Fit Pro, a discounted Calpak Luka Duffel and savings on Wayfair. All that and more below.
