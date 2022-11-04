“For all those coaches out there this is coaching” Chris Broussard praises Lakers’ Darvin Ham for calling the right plays during win against Pelicans

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"
NBA fans had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving getting dropped by Nike.
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"
Jalen Rose apologized after asking for the name of the woman involved with Ime Udoka to be released.
Kyrie Irving's Former Coach, Jim Boylan, Says NBA Star May Never Play For The Nets Again
Kyrie Irving's ex-coach gets real on his future with the Nets.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Kyrie Irving Suspension
The Brooklyn Nets announced that they have suspended NBA star Kyrie Irving for at least five games following his failure to disavow antisemitism. The suspension could last longer than that as the organization wants to see him take more steps beyond just the apology that he issued on Instagram a few hours after his suspension was announced.
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
Paul Pierce Calls Out Kawhi Leonard: "We Don't Say Nothing About Him Always Being In Street Clothes."
Paul Pierce flames Kawhi Leonard for missing so many games.
Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense
Anthony Davis says he plans to start demanding the ball a lot more as he looks to be more aggressive on the court.
The Golden State Warriors might have a serious James Wiseman problem
The Warriors and the terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad James.
Shaquille O’Neal Blasts Kanye West For Talking About His Business: “I Got More Money Than You, So Why Would I Listen To You”
Shaquille O'Neal had a big response to Kanye West after the rapper talked about Shaq's business.
LeBron James praises Cavs while taking hilarious shot at ‘grandpa’ Kevin Love
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a fantastic dig at Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love following the Lakers’ loss to Cleveland on Sunday. James praised the Cavs for their play so far this season, and he called Love a “grandpa” watching over the team that is led by young stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
Caron Butler says he left his ankle monitor at home to play in AAU tournament that helped jump-start his career
Former Miami Heat wing Caron Butler revealed a crazy story about how his basketball career took off when he was still playing in AAU tournaments. Butler explained on the “All The Smoke” podcast that he actually wasn’t supposed to play in a tournament that allowed his basketball journey to take off because he was on probation and not allowed to be out of the state.
Magic Johnson Insists 1 of His Biggest Regrets Is Failing to Make a Phone Call to LeBron James
Magic Johnson says he wishes he had picked up the phone and called LeBron James back in 2019. The post Magic Johnson Insists 1 of His Biggest Regrets Is Failing to Make a Phone Call to LeBron James appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Keeping Their Distance? La La Anthony & Ex Carmelo Anthony Didn't Cross Paths At Opening Of Athlete's Club
How awkward! On Wednesday, November 2, La La Anthony continued to show her unwavering support for ex-husband Carmelo Anthony by attending the opening of 9 Jones, a new NYC club he's an investor in. However, her kind gesture may have gone unnoticed, as an eyewitness exclusively discloses to OK! that the NBA star didn't stop by until after she left!"Carmelo was supposed to stop by but he never did. La La came around 9 and she left around 9:45," the onlooker spills of the star's quick visit. "She went directly into the back of the restaurant where they have a...
thecomeback.com
Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement
Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball, And Nick Young Make Surprising Statements About Kyrie Irving Controversy
Multiple NBA players side with Kyrie Irving amid ongoing drama.
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Comments / 4