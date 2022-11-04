ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

“For all those coaches out there this is coaching” Chris Broussard praises Lakers’ Darvin Ham for calling the right plays during win against Pelicans

By Rakibul John Rodgers
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Heat Nation

​​Caron Butler says he left his ankle monitor at home to play in AAU tournament that helped jump-start his career

Former Miami Heat wing Caron Butler revealed a crazy story about how his basketball career took off when he was still playing in AAU tournaments. Butler explained on the “All The Smoke” podcast that he actually wasn’t supposed to play in a tournament that allowed his basketball journey to take off because he was on probation and not allowed to be out of the state.
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

Keeping Their Distance? La La Anthony & Ex Carmelo Anthony Didn't Cross Paths At Opening Of Athlete's Club

How awkward! On Wednesday, November 2, La La Anthony continued to show her unwavering support for ex-husband Carmelo Anthony by attending the opening of 9 Jones, a new NYC club he's an investor in. However, her kind gesture may have gone unnoticed, as an eyewitness exclusively discloses to OK! that the NBA star didn't stop by until after she left!"Carmelo was supposed to stop by but he never did. La La came around 9 and she left around 9:45," the onlooker spills of the star's quick visit. "She went directly into the back of the restaurant where they have a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement

Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy