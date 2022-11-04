Roman Reigns will have to deal with Jake Paul too at Crown Jewel

One Paul brother shouldn’t be that much of an issue for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, given their vast gap in experience. But what about two?

As revealed during the official Crown Jewel press conference (h/t to Wrestling Observer ), Jake Paul will be in the corner of his brother Logan Paul for his attempt to upset Reigns. The younger Paul sibling has been an even more active boxer (with a 6-0 pro record) than Logan, and WWE can no doubt have some fun with his potential to KO Reigns or any members of the Bloodline on hand.

After his introduction by Logan, Jake hyped up the crowd on hand at the press conference as Reigns complained to his special counsel, Paul Heyman.

“My brother’s about to get this ‘W’ tomorrow,” said Jake Paul. “Inshallah, my brother will do the unthinkable and beat Roman Reigns.”

Jake Paul also taunted Heyman about his prediction that MMA legend Anderson Silva would win by knockout when they fought on Oct. 29. Though it was a back and forth affair, Jake Paul won by unanimous decision , even knocking Silva down in the eighth and final round.

While Logan Paul signed a multi-year, multi-event deal with WWE earlier this year, it’s not known whether Jake Paul is considering something similar. On one of her recent gaming streams, Ronda Rousey expressed her support for the company to bring in Jake Paul as well, and even explained why she thought having Logan Paul beat Reigns made sense to her.

Not many people will expect that outcome even with Jake Paul in his brother’s corner, but having him there does give WWE a lot more possibilities to play off the Bloodline, which has been at the center of its most entertaining segments in recent weeks. And there’s always the chance his presence will draw in a few more eyeballs, which isn’t bad for anyone involved either.

