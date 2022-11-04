ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Roman Reigns will have to deal with Jake Paul too at Crown Jewel

By Nick Tylwalk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJSNC_0iytaCnM00

One Paul brother shouldn’t be that much of an issue for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, given their vast gap in experience. But what about two?

As revealed during the official Crown Jewel press conference (h/t to Wrestling Observer ), Jake Paul will be in the corner of his brother Logan Paul for his attempt to upset Reigns. The younger Paul sibling has been an even more active boxer (with a 6-0 pro record) than Logan, and WWE can no doubt have some fun with his potential to KO Reigns or any members of the Bloodline on hand.

After his introduction by Logan, Jake hyped up the crowd on hand at the press conference as Reigns complained to his special counsel, Paul Heyman.

“My brother’s about to get this ‘W’ tomorrow,” said Jake Paul. “Inshallah, my brother will do the unthinkable and beat Roman Reigns.”

Jake Paul also taunted Heyman about his prediction that MMA legend Anderson Silva would win by knockout when they fought on Oct. 29. Though it was a back and forth affair, Jake Paul won by unanimous decision , even knocking Silva down in the eighth and final round.

While Logan Paul signed a multi-year, multi-event deal with WWE earlier this year, it’s not known whether Jake Paul is considering something similar. On one of her recent gaming streams, Ronda Rousey expressed her support for the company to bring in Jake Paul as well, and even explained why she thought having Logan Paul beat Reigns made sense to her.

Not many people will expect that outcome even with Jake Paul in his brother’s corner, but having him there does give WWE a lot more possibilities to play off the Bloodline, which has been at the center of its most entertaining segments in recent weeks. And there’s always the chance his presence will draw in a few more eyeballs, which isn’t bad for anyone involved either.

List

WWE Crown Jewel preview: When and where it's going down, what to expect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knGXB_0iytaCnM00

Comments / 3

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn

WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
nodq.com

Jake Paul appears at Crown Jewel press conference and cuts promo on The Bloodline

On Friday, WWE held a 2022 Crown Jewel press conference in Saudi Arabia. Logan Paul’s brother Jake made an appearance and said the following to The Bloodline…. “My brother will do the unthinkable and beat Roman Reigns, just like they said I wouldn’t be Anderson Silva. And guess what, Paul Heyman? You said it first, remember? Remember when you lied to the WWE fans and said that Anderson would knock me out? Well, guess what, buddy. I exterminated the spider. And that’s what my brother is going to do tomorrow against Roman Reigns.”
wrestleview.com

Titles Change Hands At WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia

IO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL are once again the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, defeating Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel. This is the second title reign for SKY and Kai. Bliss and Asuka only held the titles for five days. The title change came as the referee was distracted with SKY and Asuka.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel

The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
ComicBook

Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel

Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
PWMania

Backstage Reaction to Crown Jewel, WWE Officials Pleased With Logan Paul and Omos

During the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul challenged to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns successfully defended his championship by pinning his opponent following a Superman Punch and a spear. Omos was defeated by Braun Strowman in a singles match thanks to Strowman’s power...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Crown Jewel Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After Belair got the advantage, Bayley grabbed a kendo stick, but missed all of her shots....
ComicBook

Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
MMAmania.com

Pic: Beardless Conor McGregor claims to be 265 pounds

Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor just shaved his “Notorious” beard. McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against...
wrestletalk.com

Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel

Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
ComicBook

WWE Crown Jewel: Bianca Belair Once Again Retains the Raw Women's Championship Against Bayley

Bianca Belair once again retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel on Saturday in a Last Woman Standing Match. "The EST" was able to keep Bayley down for a 10 count by trapping her in between a ladder and jamming it into one of the corners of the ring, leaving Bayley stuck as the referee made the 10 count. Her title reign is now up to 217 days with nine successful defenses.
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Claims Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul Will Be ‘Uncomfortable’

Roman Reigns has been an unstoppable force as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his WWE return back in 2020. He continues to be a dominant force on WWE television and there is no one who can match up with him. He is set to face Logan Paul soon and it seems Paul Heyman isn’t looking forward to it.
digitalspy.com

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 results and highlights: Roman Reigns faces Logan Paul

After a rare PPV trip to the UK earlier this year for Clash at the Castle, the WWE is back in Saudi Arabia for its latest, still-controversial Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Long gone are the days of the KSA events being a glorified house show. Crown Jewel 2022 is a proper event, with a load of gold up on the line.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Bringing Another Released Star Back

You never know who might show up on WWE programming nowadays as the company has been bringing former stars back to the company on a regular basis. Last week Emma made her return when she challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and it sounds like another familiar face could be brought back into the fold.
MMAmania.com

Video: Jake Paul crashes WWE’s Crown Jewel, Logan Paul still loses main event

Jake Paul made a guest appearance during WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) event Saturday afternoon from Saudi Arabia, but failed to helped brother, Logan, defeat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Logan Paul has been dedicating most of his time training for a new career as a...
Yardbarker

Paul Heyman: I Wanted To Have Logan Paul Join WWE When I Was The Executive Director Of WWE RAW

Paul Heyman says he wanted to bring Logan Paul into WWE when he was the Executive Director of WWE RAW. At WWE Crown Jewel, Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third match; the social media star previously made his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 38, and he later faced The Miz at SummerSlam. He started feuding with Reigns on the road to WWE Crown Jewel, and the two stars will collide at the high-profile show.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At Crown Jewel

For the second time this week, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Mere days after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31 edition of WWE "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regained the titles Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Kai and Sky have been feuding with Bliss and Asuka since their arrival on the main roster at this year's SummerSlam, where they aligned with Bayley and became one of the focal points of the "Raw" women's division.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy