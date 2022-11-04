Over about the past 18 months, Ford's been developing and refining its dealer strategy. First came the break into three divisions, Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, Ford Pro for commercial vehicles, and Ford Model E for battery-electric vehicles. That last division took a big cannonball in the dealer pool in September. Ford joined the annual dealer conference in Las Vegas to explain its vision for EV outlets as being composed of Model E Certified and Model E Certified Elite dealership tiers. The automaker gave dealers an initial date of October 31 to decide which tier they wanted to join, the new regime commencing January 1, 2024. Dealer pushback since the September meeting convinced Ford to push the buy-in decision back to December 2. Automotive News reports dealers are generally supportive of Ford's EV direction, but they are firming up their resistance to the terms of the tiers.

