Autoblog
Nissan Z GT4 rolls into SEMA prepping for 2023 development season
A month ago, Toyota revealed its latest GR Supra GT4 headed for various international racing campaigns for the 2023 season. Arguably the Supra GT4's primary nemesis, the Nissan Z GT4, pulled into SEMA after local testing in Las Vegas. The automaker dropped hints about the car in September, we're finally privy to specs and the racing plan. For GT4 duty, the VR30DDTT 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 in the road car is leveled up 450 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque in base spec, final numbers to be determined by Balance of Performance regulations in the SRO GT4 series. The output represents 50 more horsepower and 93 more pound-feet in a car that weighs anywhere from 400 to 500 pounds less than the retail model.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Lincoln Nautilus Will Feature A Hybrid Powertrain
Details regarding the forthcoming next-generation Lincoln Nautilus have been few and far between, but more and more information is coming to light about the luxury crossover. Ford Authority recently learned that like the Ford Edge, the next-gen Nautilus will feature a hybrid powertrain in its lineup. According to sources familiar...
techeblog.com
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
Road & Track
Ford Will Now Sell You a VanLife-Ready Transit Straight From the Factory
The biggest hurdle to taking a van on adventures across the country is the prep. Most normal vans aren't built to accept a vastly modified interior with beds, refrigerators, lighting, and other upgrades, meaning they require a lot of modifications. Ford is helping to alleviate some of that prep time by offering a Transit van built to accept VanLife mods straight from the factory.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Buyers Are Switching From Lariat To XLT
With the semiconductor chip shortage and various other supply chain issues impacting automotive production for over two years now, low inventory and high demand has resulted in ever-rising prices, to the point where both new and used vehicles have set new records on a nearly monthly basis over that time span. Ford’s lineup has been impacted in a big way, and most all of its models have seen some sort of price increase – or multiple increases – in recent months. That includes the Ford F-150, which may have gotten so expensive that customers are choosing lower, less expensive trim levels, according to CEO Jim Farley.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV
The 2023 Toyota Highlander starts at $36,420 for the base L trim and $50,475 for the Hybrid Platinum trim. It also gets a new engine. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Ford dealers begin to contest Model E sales plan
Over about the past 18 months, Ford's been developing and refining its dealer strategy. First came the break into three divisions, Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, Ford Pro for commercial vehicles, and Ford Model E for battery-electric vehicles. That last division took a big cannonball in the dealer pool in September. Ford joined the annual dealer conference in Las Vegas to explain its vision for EV outlets as being composed of Model E Certified and Model E Certified Elite dealership tiers. The automaker gave dealers an initial date of October 31 to decide which tier they wanted to join, the new regime commencing January 1, 2024. Dealer pushback since the September meeting convinced Ford to push the buy-in decision back to December 2. Automotive News reports dealers are generally supportive of Ford's EV direction, but they are firming up their resistance to the terms of the tiers.
Ford’s Exec Ousted After Automaker Says Quality Apparently Wasn’t Job No. 1 Recently
Ford's recent spate of recalls and production flubs haven't gone unnoticed.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicle Water Heating System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicle water heating system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 28th, 2021, published on November 3rd, 2022, and assigned serial number 0349619. The Ford Authority Take. With off-roading arguably more popular than ever, Ford has begun making...
Autoblog
Renault plans to sail — literally, sail — on new class of cargo ship
Going green on the ocean may take another step toward reality in about two years, when Renault is expected to load automobiles aboard wind-powered ships for delivery around the world. The partnership between the car maker and Neoline, a French-based company, aims to reduce Renault’s global carbon footprint by eliminating...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Toyota Crown Interior Review: An Avalon or Camry or Neither?
If you find yourself staring at the new 2023 Toyota Crown, we understand. The lifted sedan takes a minute to get used to, whether you're viewing it on a phone screen or in person. The Crown demonstrates one way Toyota hopes to revive sedan sales in the U.S., in this case by going weird and upscale. When you're upgrading from a Camry or even a RAV4, however, what distinguishes the Crown's cabin? We spent some time in the flagship of Toyota's sedan lineup to determine how well the interior measures up.
Top Speed
Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition Is An Elite Way To Be Sustainable
Luxury cars can be resource-intensive in terms of materials and manufacturing. For instance, making the best leather requires the skin of cows as well as a host of dyes and chemicals. But over the years, companies like Bentley have been taking steps to make luxury more sustainable through its upcoming electric vehicles (EVs) in addition to updating how the brand develops its cars. That's the case with the new Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition, which follows in the footsteps of the Flying Spur Odyssean Edition.
Dodge’s First Hybrid Has Come and Gone—and You Missed It
This short-lived powertrain was years ahead of its time. The post Dodge’s First Hybrid Has Come and Gone—and You Missed It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
The Most Reliable Toyota Ever Made
Are you looking for the cheapest, most reliable, easiest to fix, and practical used Toyota ever made? Would you believe that it’s a Toyota Echo BMW?! Find out now just what this is all about from a Toyota mechanic who has an interesting car in his garage that he recommends for anyone struggling to get through these tough days of inflated car prices and the rising cost of gasoline.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda CEO: 'I'm Not Sure If We Can Replace the Manual Transmission'
Honda isn't quite ready to give up on stick shifts for good, but the company is realistic about how the dawning EV era likely spells the end of the manual transmission as we know it. During a roundtable interview with Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe and head of electrification Shinji Aoyama, both executives expressed doubt to C/D that Honda would pursue any sort of simulated or artificial manual transmissions for its upcoming EVs, not even for the electric sports cars that are part of its already confirmed future lineup.
Jalopnik
Dealership Associations Aren't Too Happy About Ford's EV Requirements for Its Dealers
Ford has big EV plans, and it wants dealers to be in on those plans. But those plans require a big investment by dealers. While it looked like a lot of dealers were on board, dealer association groups have other ideas. Automotive News reports that dealer associations in 13 states are coming out against Ford’s EV investment requirements for its dealers, saying that Ford is “unfairly burdening its retail network with costly requirements for electric vehicle sales and breaking some franchise laws.”
Jalopnik
LiveWire Loses Almost $370 Million as Investors Flee, Forcing Harley-Davidson to Pick Up the Tab
Harley-Davidson insisted on spinning off the LiveWire brand earlier this year. The U.S. bike maker was eager to establish a separate identity for its upcoming electric motorcycles, but it was also eager to secure funding for its new EV brand, doing so through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in lieu of an initial public offering (IPO). That plan has become costlier than Harley could’ve hoped for, now that LiveWire’s funds are being funneled out of the company by investors to the tune of $370 million, according to Ride Apart.
torquenews.com
Prius Owner Repair Warning from Toyota Mechanic
Who do you go to when your Prius has a problem? Here’s an excellent example of what can happen when the wrong person is working on your Prius according to a Toyota mechanic who had to fix another garage’s mistakes. Looking for Mr. Goodwrench. In past articles we’ve...
