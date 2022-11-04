Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke lands next lead movie role
Emilia Clarke has landed her next lead movie role in An Ideal Wife. The Game of Thrones actress is set to play Irish author, Constance Lloyd, who was married to fellow wordsmith Oscar Wilde, in what appears to be a biopic about her life, Variety reports. Details of the project...
Taraji P. Henson says fans will see 'The Color Purple' from the Black perspective for the first time in the upcoming musical remake
At CultureCon 2022, Taraji P. Henson spoke about the differences in the novel's upcoming musical remake.
Michael Ealy recalls when Taraji P. Henson told him he smelled (video)
Hollywood heartthrob Michael Ealy of Barbershop and Think Like a Man fame is admitting that co-star Taraji P. Henson once told him that he smelled. Ealy, 49, made an appearance on the “Kelly Clarkston” morning talk show where he regaled the audience about an experience with Henson. He holds the actress in the highest regard, however, Ealy recounted how the famously blunt Henson embarrassed him on the set.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust
In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut
Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
7 best new Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix recently added these seven phenomenal movies that critics love.
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And
Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Responds To Hopes That He Will Direct An Upcoming Avengers Movie
We asked the filmmaker about his future in the MCU.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird
In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
Danny Boyle Gets Blunt About British Cinema: ‘I’m Not Sure We Are the Greatest Filmmakers’
No institution embodies the history of English cinema quite like the British Film Institute. And few British filmmakers are more accomplished than Danny Boyle, who earned his first Academy Award nomination for “Trainspotting” in 1996 and won the Oscar for Best Director for “Slumdog Millionaire” in 2008 (amid a slew of other awards nods). So naturally, Boyle’s recent lecture for BFI seemed an ideal opportunity to celebrate his country’s contributions to cinema — at least in theory. But, as it turns out, the 66-year-old filmmaker doesn’t think there’s that much to celebrate at all. In a series of remarks first reported...
Collider
'Heart of Stone': Release Window, Cast, Teaser, and Everything We Know So Far About the Gal Gadot Film
Netflix has quickly carved out a niche for itself with high octane big-budget action films starring Hollywood A-listers. Films like Red Notice and The Gray Man have been huge wins for the streamer, clocking in billions of minutes in watch time. Now adding to the list, the streamer is coming out with another blockbuster action film called Heart of Stone.
Collider
Sam Heughan & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Rom-Com 'Love Again' Sets New Release Date
A new release date is in order for the upcoming romantic comedy Love Again, a Screen Gems film that was formerly known as It’s All Coming Back to Me. Along with the announcement of the release date change, a new image from the film was also released. The film's release was moved from February 10, 2023 to May 12, 2023.
thedigitalfix.com
Original Ahsoka star won’t appear in upcoming Star Wars series
You’d think that voicing the Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano for over 14 years across various animated series would earn you a role in the live-action Star Wars series based on said hero. But you’d be wrong, as it turns out Ashley Eckstein will not be a part of the Ahsoka release date.
TVOvermind
Reliving some of Jim Carrey’s most iconic comedy characters
A unique command of face, body, and acting that can easily portray total idiots and drama protagonists made Jim Carrey a widely respected actor. He is a layered personality with some screen issues, but most fans appreciate his comedic genius radiating from each scene, line, and grimace. Jim’s career started...
Letitia Wright Opens Up About Her ‘Brother’ Chadwick Boseman In An Exclusive Interview With Cassius
Wright plays the late great star's onscreen sister Shuri in Black Panther.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans still not done blasting one of the many needless J.J. Abrams additions
One of the strangest things about Star Wars: The Force Awakens is that it contains the single greatest atrocity ever seen in the franchise, which was forgotten almost instantly afterwards. To demonstrate the immense power of their technically-not-a-Death-Star ‘Starkiller’ weapon, they fire it at the Hosnian System, which contains the Republic capital Hosnian Prime. The entire system was destroyed and, as Hosnian Prime was a bustling city world, we can presume billions of people died.
wegotthiscovered.com
Wolverine has done a number on Deadpool’s car and MCU fans will love Ryan Reynolds’ reaction
Following the announcement that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the forthcoming Ryan Reynolds-starring Deadpool 3 — the first entry in the series to be couched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — both Jackman and Reynolds are having a bit of fun on Twitter teasing the rivalry.
TVOvermind
Why Lorelai Gilmore Wasn’t a Model Mother
In the 2000s, when first aired, Lorelai Gilmore was viewed as the “cool and fun mom”. She is easygoing and with a witty and sarcastic personality. Lorelai was understanding towards her daughter Rory and was determined to treat her as an equal. But, in today’s age, fans have taken off some of Lorelai’s shine and labeled her as problematic and most definitely not a model mother.
Kid Cudi, Angela Bassett, And More To Be Honored At Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Kid Cudi and Angela Bassett have been named among the honorees for the 2022 Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Announced by The Critics Choice Association, talented musicians, actors, producers, and more are set to be recognized across 15 different categories. The fifth annual event will be hosted by actor/comedian Bill Bellamy. It is scheduled to take place on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.More from VIBE.comQuinta Brunson, Michaela Coel To Be Honored By Women In Film Los AngelesTyler James Williams Drops Surprising "F.N.F" FreestyleMichael B. Jordan Describes Challenge Of Directing And Starring In 'Creed III' Angela Bassett will...
