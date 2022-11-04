“I don’t think it’s relative to what others do,” Daniel Ricciardo his F1 future does not depend on Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes situation

Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Daniel Ricciardo in talks with Merc, Red Bull over reserve 2023 role
Daniel Ricciardo is in talks with Mercedes and Red Bull about a reserve driver role for the 2023 season. Ricciardo has already confirmed he will not be racing next year, with McLaren buying out the final year of his contract after an underwhelming season. The Australian driver was underwhelmed by...
racer.com
Mercedes would rather get race win than beat Ferrari to second
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff would rather win one of the final two races this season instead of beating Ferrari to second place in the constructors’ championship. Ferrari started the season with the fastest car but has faded as the year has gone on, failing to win a race since the Austrian Grand Prix in July. After Mercedes’ double podium in Mexico, there are just 40 points between the two teams heading to Brazil and Abu Dhabi, but Wolff is clear about what he wants from the final two rounds.
What is a sprint race in F1 and how does qualifying work?
Following its success in 2021 Formula One season, the F1 Commission approved plans to run the F1 sprint format at three Grand Prix this season. As it was last year, the F1 sprint is a 100km dash with no mandatory pit stops and drivers racing flat-out to the chequered flag. It was introduced last season with the result determining the grid for the weekend’s main event, the Grand Prix on Sunday.For the 2022 season, the points system has been tweaked, with the top eight drivers scoring points, where previously it was just the top three finishers. It’s also now...
BBC
Carlos Sainz: Ferrari driver 'had to reinvent myself' to challenge Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz is talking about reinvention; about reconfiguring his entire approach to driving to try to get on terms with his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc this year. The 28-year-old Spaniard has had a breakthrough season - taking his first pole position and his first win - but the big concern for this thoughtful perfectionist has been that for a long time in 2022 he struggled to meet his own high standards.
Max Verstappen criticises sprint race concept ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has criticised the sprint race concept ahead of the final Saturday dash of the season this weekend in Brazil. The two-time world champion won both sprints in Imola and Austria earlier this season, as well as the first ever sprint race at Silverstone last year. But despite his successes, the Red Bull star believes the fact that the finishing order in Saturday’s 100km dash sets up the grid for the grand prix on Sunday results in drivers unwilling to take risks. “Every time I do these [sprint] races, it’s about ‘don’t get damage, make sure you stay...
