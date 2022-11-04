Read full article on original website
Dustin Poirier 'very impressed' by UFC champ Islam Makhachev's win over Charles Oliveira
Dustin Poirier praises new UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for his flawless performance against Charles Oliveira. Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) dominated Oliveira en route to a second-round submission to claim the vacant title at UFC 280. Having been submitted by Oliveira at UFC 269, Poirier was amazed by what Makhachev did to him.
UFC 280 'Thrill and Agony': All love and respect between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira
Watch a preview for the latest edition of “The Thrill and the Agony,” which goes behind the scenes of UFC 280. At the event, which took place Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) submitted Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) to capture the vacant lightweight title.
dexerto.com
KSI taunts Jake Paul as pair set to meet at Mayweather vs Deji fight
KSI took a quick shot at Jake Paul as the pair are set to meet in Dubai for the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji fight On November 12. The rivalry between KSI and Jake Paul has been going on for nearly a decade at this point, as the pair have battled across YouTube, Twitter, and plenty of other avenues. Though, they have to come to blows in the ring.
Boxing Scene
Tommy Fury: Jake Paul, KSI Have To Fight Me To Prove They Are Legitimate Boxers
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) believes firmly that he's the biggest option for Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul (6-0. 4 KOs). Fury is ready to face Paul or his Youtuber rival, KSI. The younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is scheduled to return on...
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya plans to make UFC 281 ‘a horror movie’ for Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya is less than one week away from his UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Alex Pereira inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Not only is it another important 185-pound title defense for “The Last Stylebender,” it’s an opportunity for him to avenge two losses to Pereira in kickboxing.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Jake Paul WWE Future After Crown Jewel
An update has emerged on Jake Paul’s WWE future following his appearance at WWE Crown Jewel. During the November 5 premium live event, Jake’s brother Logan Paul challenged for Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After The Usos attacked Logan’s friends Mike Majlak and George Janko, Jake...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Be Ringside For Fury-Bamba in Dubai: I'm Ready To Step in if Tommy Pulls Out!
Global Titans, who are staging the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji event in Dubai, have announced that Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul will be at ringside. The card takes place at the Coca Cola Arena on November 13. Mayweather, a former five division world champion, will face Youtuber Deji in...
Neil Magny humble after setting UFC welterweight wins record: 'I know I'm not GSP'
LAS VEGAS – Neil Magny knows that just because he has more UFC welterweight wins than Georges St-Pierre, that doesn’t mean he’s had a better career. Magny (27-9 MMA, 20-8 UFC) submitted Daniel Rodriguez (17-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in the third round of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 214 co-main event to break out of a tie with St-Pierre for most victories in 170-pound history.
