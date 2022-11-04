ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

KSI taunts Jake Paul as pair set to meet at Mayweather vs Deji fight

KSI took a quick shot at Jake Paul as the pair are set to meet in Dubai for the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji fight On November 12. The rivalry between KSI and Jake Paul has been going on for nearly a decade at this point, as the pair have battled across YouTube, Twitter, and plenty of other avenues. Though, they have to come to blows in the ring.
Boxing Scene

Tommy Fury: Jake Paul, KSI Have To Fight Me To Prove They Are Legitimate Boxers

Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) believes firmly that he's the biggest option for Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul (6-0. 4 KOs). Fury is ready to face Paul or his Youtuber rival, KSI. The younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is scheduled to return on...
MMAmania.com

Israel Adesanya plans to make UFC 281 ‘a horror movie’ for Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya is less than one week away from his UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Alex Pereira inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Not only is it another important 185-pound title defense for “The Last Stylebender,” it’s an opportunity for him to avenge two losses to Pereira in kickboxing.
wrestletalk.com

Update On Jake Paul WWE Future After Crown Jewel

An update has emerged on Jake Paul’s WWE future following his appearance at WWE Crown Jewel. During the November 5 premium live event, Jake’s brother Logan Paul challenged for Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After The Usos attacked Logan’s friends Mike Majlak and George Janko, Jake...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Neil Magny humble after setting UFC welterweight wins record: 'I know I'm not GSP'

LAS VEGAS – Neil Magny knows that just because he has more UFC welterweight wins than Georges St-Pierre, that doesn’t mean he’s had a better career. Magny (27-9 MMA, 20-8 UFC) submitted Daniel Rodriguez (17-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in the third round of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 214 co-main event to break out of a tie with St-Pierre for most victories in 170-pound history.

