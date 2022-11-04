AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash where they say a patient had to be airlifted to a hospital. Firefighters say around 12:40 p.m. on Friday they responded to the scene of a crash with a person trapped inside a vehicle. The two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of North Amherst Highway and Old Stage Road. They say after removing the trapped person, Centra One a helicopter landed to take the person to the hospital for treatment. During this time firefighters shut down North Amherst Highway.

