Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDBJ7.com
One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
Virginia State Police investigate Louisa I-64 crash that killed Charlottesville man, woman left with serious injuries
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Louisa County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Serious injuries in crash into river in Port Republic
A vehicle crashed off the bridge crossing the South Fork of the Shenandoah River in Port Republic Thursday night, resulting in life-threatening injuries for the driver. Crews from Grottoes Fire, Grottoes Rescue, Rockingham County Fire & Rescue as well as members of the Rockingham County Technical Rescue Team worked together to access, stabilize, extricate, and transfer the patient to Pegasus helicopter and eventually to UVA Medical Center.
NBC12
1 dead, 1 hurt in Louisa County crash on I-64
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Louisa County that left one man dead, and another person injured early Thursday morning. Troopers responded to I-64 eastbound at mile marker 137 for the report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 a.m. According to investigators, a...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Nov. 7-11
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. To ease travel for the Veterans Day holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and...
wfxrtv.com
Highway in Amherst Co. shut down to land helicopter after vehicle crash
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash where they say a patient had to be airlifted to a hospital. Firefighters say around 12:40 p.m. on Friday they responded to the scene of a crash with a person trapped inside a vehicle. The two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of North Amherst Highway and Old Stage Road. They say after removing the trapped person, Centra One a helicopter landed to take the person to the hospital for treatment. During this time firefighters shut down North Amherst Highway.
WHSV
VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred around 8:26 p.m. Thursday along Port Republic Road and North Main Street. A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Port Republic when it ran off the right side of the...
wsvaonline.com
Staunton schools locked down, 13-year old arrested
Two schools in Staunton were placed under temporary lockdown Friday morning after police responded to a report of a masked individual carrying a bow and arrow on the grounds of Shelburne Middle School and Ware Elementary School. The incident began around 9:30 this morning. According to Staunton Police, officers located...
cbs19news
Judge approves bond for man charged in incident involving noose on UVA statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man accused of putting a noose on the statue of Homer at the University of Virginia is now out on bond. An Albemarle County judge granted Shane Dennis’ bond request on Wednesday. Dennis posted a $10,000 bond while also agreeing to seek service...
cbs19news
Young man saves father from house fire on Glenn Court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 20-year-old man is credited with saving his own father from a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out on Glenn Court off Greenbrier Drive around 4:4o p.m. Simonetta Liuti was at work when she received a call from her family. "They called me...
cbs19news
Seeking information on larceny suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who took a sign from a building. According to police, the incident occurred around 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 25 on the 2000 block of Lewis Mountain Road. A suspect was seen on a...
wina.com
Suspect in Homer noose case posts bond
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –On Wednesday, November 3, a judge in Albemarle County granted a bond request for Shane Dennis, the individual who was charged in connection with the incident that occurred at the Homer statue the Lawn at the University of Virginia in early September. Mr. Dennis posted $10,000 bond,...
theriver953.com
Teen brings bow and arrow to Staunton schools
The Staunton Police Department received a report about an individual wearing a mask and carrying a bow and arrow on the property of A. R. Ware Elementary and Shelburne Middle School. The schools were placed on lockdown and shortly after the individual was taken into custody without incident. A 13...
wsvaonline.com
Edinburg man sought for break-in
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a suspect in an area break-in. Tommy Watson, of Edinburg, is wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny and trespassing on church property. Watson is a middle-aged white male with a prominent tattoo beside his right eye.
WHSV
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
Moms in prison have a new place to bond with their kids: 'Light in a dark place'
Some mothers incarcerated at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County now have a new, less traumatic place to meet and bond with their children.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Traffic switch coming Nov. 12-13 on diverging diamond interchange
The diverging diamond interchange on U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville is nearing completion and traffic will be switched to the final configuration during the weekend of Nov. 12-13. Beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 12, U.S. 250 will be closed under the I-64 overpasses while the...
theriver953.com
Augusta County Sheriff Deputies end a 5 hour standoff
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a standoff in Staunton. A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched for a welfare check in the 1400 block of New Hope Road Staunton around 9:15 Nov. 1. When the male opened the door, he placed the Deputy at gun point. The Deputy retreated and...
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg men arrested in Edinburg
Three Harrisonburg men are in custody following an incident early yesterday morning in Shenandoah County. Authorities received a report at around 12:30 of a suspicious vehicle in the 19-thousand block of Senedo Road in the Edinburg area. Prior to arrival, deputies discovered that an assault in which a firearm was...
Comments / 0