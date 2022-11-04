Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
NOLA.com
LSU got the short end on a fumble review. Everyone from Drew Brees to the governor grumbled.
The controversial overturning of an LSU fumble recovery during Saturday's game against Alabama in the first half has stirred the Tigers' faithful and celebrities. It appeared that LSU was ready to take possession of the ball following a fumble recovery with 1:20 left in the first half while holding a 7-3 lead over Alabama. But a review overturned the call and put the ball back in the hands of the Crimson Tide, allowing Nick Saban's squad to cut the LSU lead to 7-6 at the half.
Ed-itorial: Was Brian Kelly the right hire for LSU? The answer is pretty simple…
Some of the criticisms of the Brian Kelly hire seem to be ridiculous, now.
Sports Zone: How much will the Saints miss Michael Thomas?
Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.
LSU Not Tigers Team That Is Alabama’s No. 1 Rival
I had to be out of touch for a couple of days, and when I had the opportunity to listen to some talk radio this afternoon I was given something to think about. The host described Saturday’s Alabama game at LSU as a “rivalry game.”. Certainly, that case...
LHSAA releases 2022 select and non-select playoff brackets
NEW ORLEANS — The LHSAA prep football playoffs are slated to begin on Friday, and many area teams have their eyes set on a trip to the Caesar's Superdome in December. Many of the larger private schools in New Orleans will appear in the Division I select bracket. Warren Easton is the top seed in a bracket that includes third-seed John Curtis, fourth-seed St. Augustine, and seventh-seed Edna Karr, all of which have a bye in the first round. Karr is ranked seventh as a result of forfeiting their first three games of the season.
High school football Week 10 top performers in Acadiana
Here are the top performers for Week 10 of the high school football season in Acadiana:. Russell Babineaux, Acadiana: Acadiana's big-play receiver returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and had 59 receiving yards in the Rams' come-from-behind, 35-31 win at Barbe. Keven Williams, Acadiana: Williams scored the eventual...
In a farewell message, Roquan Smith directly thanks fans, just about everyone associated with Bears besides the front office
As former Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith prepares to make his Ravens debut Monday night, he shared a farewell message to Chicago in which he thanked fans and many others for all their support.
PHOTOS: LSU fans storm field at Tiger Stadium after upset over Alabama
It was a chaotic scene in Baton Rouge on Saturday night as fans of the Bayou Bengals spilled from the stands onto the field at Tiger Stadium after LSU upset No. 6 Alabama to take control of the SEC West in Brian Kelly’s first season. It was a hard-fought...
New LSU 2024 QB commit Colin Hurley takes you inside an epic weekend
LSU's new quarterback commit in Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian 2024 prospect Colin Hurley spent the day in Baton Rouge on Saturday a day after announcing his pledge to head coach Brian Kelly and his staff. Hurley's latest experience at LSU was highlighted by the Tigers overtime victory over Alabama. “Where...
Comments / 0