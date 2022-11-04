NEW ORLEANS — The LHSAA prep football playoffs are slated to begin on Friday, and many area teams have their eyes set on a trip to the Caesar's Superdome in December. Many of the larger private schools in New Orleans will appear in the Division I select bracket. Warren Easton is the top seed in a bracket that includes third-seed John Curtis, fourth-seed St. Augustine, and seventh-seed Edna Karr, all of which have a bye in the first round. Karr is ranked seventh as a result of forfeiting their first three games of the season.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO