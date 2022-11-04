ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

LSU got the short end on a fumble review. Everyone from Drew Brees to the governor grumbled.

The controversial overturning of an LSU fumble recovery during Saturday's game against Alabama in the first half has stirred the Tigers' faithful and celebrities. It appeared that LSU was ready to take possession of the ball following a fumble recovery with 1:20 left in the first half while holding a 7-3 lead over Alabama. But a review overturned the call and put the ball back in the hands of the Crimson Tide, allowing Nick Saban's squad to cut the LSU lead to 7-6 at the half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

LHSAA releases 2022 select and non-select playoff brackets

NEW ORLEANS — The LHSAA prep football playoffs are slated to begin on Friday, and many area teams have their eyes set on a trip to the Caesar's Superdome in December. Many of the larger private schools in New Orleans will appear in the Division I select bracket. Warren Easton is the top seed in a bracket that includes third-seed John Curtis, fourth-seed St. Augustine, and seventh-seed Edna Karr, all of which have a bye in the first round. Karr is ranked seventh as a result of forfeiting their first three games of the season.
SLIDELL, LA
The Daily Advertiser

High school football Week 10 top performers in Acadiana

Here are the top performers for Week 10 of the high school football season in Acadiana:. Russell Babineaux, Acadiana: Acadiana's big-play receiver returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and had 59 receiving yards in the Rams' come-from-behind, 35-31 win at Barbe. Keven Williams, Acadiana: Williams scored the eventual...
LAFAYETTE, LA

