Lima, OH (WLIO) - There was food, fun, and fellowship at the annual Lima Noon Sertoma Club’s pancake day. This is the 66th year for the pancake day, which is the longest-running one in the area. Around 2,000 people could get either regular or blueberry pancakes, and of course a link of sausage, that is specially made for the day. A large portion of the money raised from the event goes to help fund the Sertoma's Summer Speech and Hearing clinic. For the past couple of years, the pancake fundraiser has been drive-thru only because of the pandemic, but the club was able to bring back inside dining this year and the community was ready to eat together.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO