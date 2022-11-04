Read full article on original website
Holiday Open House kicks of the season in Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - This is the 26th year that the Wapakoneta businesses have kicked off the holiday season with the Holiday open house. With locations all over the city, the weekend long event gave businesses the chance to break out their decorations and gave shoppers a chance to make a dent in their holiday wish lists. The Holiday Open House starts the clock for what people consider the most wonderful time of the year in Wapakoneta.
The community feel is back for the Sertoma pancake day with the return on inside dining
Lima, OH (WLIO) - There was food, fun, and fellowship at the annual Lima Noon Sertoma Club’s pancake day. This is the 66th year for the pancake day, which is the longest-running one in the area. Around 2,000 people could get either regular or blueberry pancakes, and of course a link of sausage, that is specially made for the day. A large portion of the money raised from the event goes to help fund the Sertoma's Summer Speech and Hearing clinic. For the past couple of years, the pancake fundraiser has been drive-thru only because of the pandemic, but the club was able to bring back inside dining this year and the community was ready to eat together.
Project SEARCH students get unique live theater experiences
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A group of students got the VIP treatment at the reception before Sunday's showing of Hairspray the Musical. Project SEARCH is a program where students with learning disabilities from Apollo Career Center take on internships at Mercy Health-St. Rita's to gain real world experience. A reception was held in honor of project SEARCH students who participated in a commercial for the musical where they learned about what goes on behind the scenes of a live play and dressed up like actors.
Bowl-a-Thon help continue the mission of City Life program at Rally Point Youth Center
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Community members spare a couple of hours Saturday afternoon to have some fun bowling and raise some money for a Lima youth center. Around 20 teams from local companies and organizations came out to support City Life at Rally Point Youth Center during their 7th annual Bowl-a-Thon fundraiser. The money raised helps them continue their mission to providing 11 to 19-year-olds with Christian-based programming in a safe, positive, and drug-free environment. Organizers are happy to see the community support for their program.
You can win tickets to OSU vs Michigan by donating a non-perishable food item at Reineke Nissan
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local car dealership is asking the community to help them help others put food on the table. Reineke Nissan is holding an event to give away a pair of tickets to the big game, that is Ohio State versus Michigan. To be entered into the drawing you can bring non-perishable food items to the dealership that will go to the West Ohio Food Bank as part of the entry process. The dealership says it's a way they can give back.
Lima City Council to vote on $1,000 pandemic bonus for certain current employees
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Mayor Sharetta Smith is asking council to approve a onetime payment of $1,000 to current city employees that had to provide essential work during the pandemic. There would be qualifications that the employees would have to meet to get the hazard pay, including they would have to been employed between March 9th and December 31st of 2020, and was not engaged in work that was “work from home,” unless it was required to do so under a quarantine order. All elected officials and mayoral staff appointees are not eligible to get the hazard pay. The bonus is part of Lima’s “Better Together” plan and will not exceed a total of $420,000.
UNOH welcoming high school seniors from all over the country for their fall open house this weekend
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Over 900 high school seniors will be visiting Lima this weekend to check out the different programs in the college of applied technologies at the University of Northwestern Ohio. The fall open house gives students who are interested in high performance, robotics, HVAC, and other automotive...
Ohio Northern Students Discuss the 2022 Midterm Elections and the Northern Poll
Press Release from Robert Alexander, Ph.D., Ohio Northern University: ADA, OHIO— In their most recent podcast episode, Ohio Northern University students Hailey Trimpey and Kennedy Aikey dive into the basics of midterm elections. They tell their listeners the general information that is important to know prior to voting as well as why these elections are critical. They are then joined by ICAPP Director, Dr. Robert Alexander to discuss the Ohio midterm elections more specifically in regard to his recent Northern Poll results.
Crossman running for Attorney General to help end corruption in Ohio
Lima, OH (WLIO) - We are three days from the election and two democratic candidates for statewide offices come to Lima to talk to supporters about their plans if they get elected. Ohio Attorney General candidate Jeff Crossman and Ohio Treasurer candidate Scott Schertzer stopping by the Allen County Democratic headquarters ahead of a "Get Out the Vote" canvass. Crossman is a current state representative, and he says he worked hard to get former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder out of office when the First Energy scandal broke. Householder allegedly got millions of dollars in bribery money, to get a $1 billion bailout package passed for the energy company. One of his missions, if elected, is to end corruption like that in Columbus and around the state.
Schertzer wants to address federal funds and pension plans as Ohio's Treasurer
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Democrat Scott Schertzer says he would like to see more public service not self-service in the Ohio Treasurer's office. The longtime Mayor of Marion, Ohio worked in the state treasurer's office under Ohio’s 42nd Treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow, who served in the late 80s and early 90s. He says that she was an inspiration for him and the example she set for public service.
Whaley and DeWine give their thoughts on State Issues 1 & 2
Allen and Mercer Counties (WLIO) - If State Issue 1 is approved, it would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority on determining bail amounts and conditions. Plus, it would give lower courts the ability to consider public safety when setting bail amounts. This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that public safety should not be a factor when considering bail amounts.
High school students take part in mock emergencies during Lima Memorial's Exploring Day
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - High school students learn what it takes to save a life during Exploring Day at Lima Memorial Health System. Around 50 students were able to follow a patient dummy through a mock heart attack emergency and a stroke emergency. There they see what each of the medical professionals do in each of the mock emergencies and the students are able to ask questions about each of their fields. The goal of Exploring Day is to hopefully get the students to develop an interest in one of the many medical careers that a hospital offers.
JD Vance rallies voters at Allen County GOP Lunch
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance making another campaign stop in Allen County with the Ohio Bus Tour. The race between Vance and his Democratic challenger Tim Ryan is being closely watched on the national stage as the future of the U.S. Senate and House are up for grabs this midterm election. Vance says it comes down to if the voters like what President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have done with the country.
Practicing good sleep hygiene could help those affected by time change
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Well, it's time to fall back this weekend. At 2 a.m. Sunday, we will be going back to Standard Time and moving the clock back one hour. Sleep medicine professionals say that an extra hour of sleep this weekend will help most wake up rested but that change in light could affect some people's sleep patterns. Doctors say you should practice good sleep hygiene.
Minster Girls Take Home 15th State Cross Country Crown; Anna's Paige Steinke Crown DIV. III Champ; Bluffton's Nygaard & Armstrong, O-G's Fortman Placed in Top 10
Allen County Sheriff's deputies arrest Lima man who allegedly fired shots into Bristol Ave. home
A Lima man, who was asked to leave a party early Sunday morning, was arrested for firing a gun at the home he was asked to leave from. 22-year-old Da'Moni Brown was charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a home. According to Allen County Sheriff's deputies, just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, people who were causing a problem at a party on Bristol Avenue were asked to leave. Moments later, the car that looked like the same car the people left in, drove by the house and a person fired a shot from the vehicle, hitting the home. Deputies were able to locate the people that left at a home on Elida Road, that is where they discovered that Brown allegedly shot at the Bristol Avenue home. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
Man believed to be responsible for shooting at Levels Lounge rejects plea deal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The murder trial for a 37-year-old Lima man is set to move forward after he rejected a plea offer. Deontray Forrest is facing charges of felonious assault and murder both have criminal gang activity and gun specifications on them. He is also facing a charge of having weapons under disability.
Voting reminders from the Allen County Board of Elections
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The clock is ticking to get your vote in for this Tuesday's election. The Allen County Board of Elections reports that they have sent over 5,000 absentee ballots this election cycle and have received a little more than 4,000 back. So far as of Friday afternoon, 3,732 residents have cast their votes in person. Those who still have to turn in their absentee ballot must do so quickly in order to have their votes counted.
Celina man pleads guilty to the drug death of a toddler in 2020
Mercer County (WLIO) - A Celina man pleaded guilty to causing the death of a two-year-old in Mercer County in 2020. 30-year-old Brandon Edwards pled to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated possession of drugs, and endangering children. Five other charges were dropped as part of a plea deal. In...
A Coldwater teen was flown to a Ft. Wayne hospital with serious injuries after a two vehicle crash
Mercer County (WLIO) - A Coldwater teen was flown to a Ft. Wayne hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Mercer County. 18-year-old Grant Ebbing sustained serious injuries in the crash that happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of SR 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. Ebbing’s pickup truck was struck by a car driven by 27-year-old Angel Martinez Cruz of St. Henry when Cruz failed to stop at a stop sign. Cruz and his passenger were taken to Mercer Health with minor injuries. Ebbing was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital. The sheriff's office Crash Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate, when the case is complete the information will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible charges.
