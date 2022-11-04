Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Related
How Comedian Joseph Anthony has transitioned from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs
There are playful debates that everyone heading into and through New Jersey will have like the epic Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham battle, or discussing jug handles and u-turns, if Central Jersey exists, and so on. Sometimes it turns into material for Comedians who grew up in New Jersey, who've...
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
njarts.net
Musical comedy ‘Tootsie’ offers mirth, as well as a message, at State Theatre in New Brunswick
“Unstoppable” isn’t just an extravagant song-and-dance number in “Tootsie,” but also the perfect word to describe the hit musical comedy’s success since it was first adapted from the 1982 film of the same name starring Dustin Hoffman. Its prominence continues as the State Theatre in...
njarts.net
Black Violin will kick off Give Thanks Tour at Union County Performing Arts Center
Black Violin, which released a holiday album titled Give Thanks in 2020, will start its second annual holiday-season Give Thanks Tour at the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, Nov. 10. “It’s holiday tour but we’re definitely gonna play other songs that we would normally play on other tours;...
njarts.net
New Springsteen archival release is guest-filled ’96 Asbury Park concert
The latest release in Bruce Springsteen’s series of archival recordings is his Nov. 26, 1996 acoustic concert at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park. It was the closing night of a three-night stand there — which was part of his The Ghost of Tom Joad Tour — and featured a whopping seven guest performers, including a bunch of E Street Band members and old Asbury Park friends: Steven Van Zandt, Danny Federici, Vini Lopez, Patti Scialfa, Soozie Tyrell, Richard Blackwell and Big Danny Gallagher.
Sports World Is Praying For New York City Marathon Leader
Fans across the sports world are sending love and healing New York City Marathon leader Daniel do Nascimento on Sunday. At the 21st mile of the lengthy race, the Brazilian Olympian had a scary collapse that saw him writhing on the pavement with just over five miles to go. Folks...
njarts.net
‘Eden Prairie, 1971,’ at NJ Rep, is a powerful new play about lives torn apart by the Vietnam War
Playwright Mat Smart has created something remarkable with “Eden Prairie, 1971,” which is currently being presented at New Jersey Repertory Company in Long Branch as part of a National New Play Network rolling world premiere. It’s a profound play about the Vietnam War that takes place entirely on a 1971 night in the backyard of a home in a small Minnesota town. (That would be Eden Prairie, which is, yes, a real place, in the suburbs of Minneapolis.)
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ
Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
What’s Up With the Farm Store in Toms River, NJ, It Never Seems Open
Farm Stores drive-thru grocery stores are popping up everywhere. Farm Stores is America's largest and original grocery drive-thru, according to farmstores.com. It's a franchise business with "new" locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and more. The grand opening of the farm Stores drive-thru was just about two years ago for...
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
Things Go From Bad To Worse For Portnoy In Latest North Jersey Pizza Review
Things went from bad to worse for Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy in his latest pizza review held in North Jersey. Portnoy said it himself after his first bite of the thin-crust pie at Lombardi's Bar & Restaurant in Cedar Grove. First, he noted his hoodie felt a little small,...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Serves Up Some Unbelievable Pies
Fridays usually mean one thing in the Buehler household; Pizza Night. Friday night pizza has been a tradition in my house for as long as I can remember. We started doing it when my sister and I were little kids; it was the only night of the week we could have pizza.
RED BANK: SECRET STAR OF THE PARADE?
Ok, we could be dead wrong about this, but it seems to us at redbankgreen that there may be an entertainment superstar who enjoyed Red Bank’s Halloween Parade and was able to blend into the crowd in costume. Mystery parade-goer smooches a mystery clown in the White Street lot....
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
New Jersey Globe
Asbury Park Press editor steps down after more than 40 years with newspaper
Paul D’Ambrosio has left the Asbury Park Press after a career in journalism that began covering a Model UN meeting in Toms River in the spring of 1980 and ended after a three-year stint as the newspaper’s executive editor. “After 41 years at the Press, I thought it...
When is the next Powerball drawing?
Already looking forward to getting another chance at the Powerball jackpot?. Here’s what you need to know about what time the next Powerball drawing is and where you can watch it. What time is the next Powerball drawing?. The next Powerball drawing is Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:59 p.m....
No jackpot yet – but $1 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey
It was sold at Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison. It comes just three weeks after the store sold another winning ticket worth $3 million.
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree line
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New Jersey witness at Toms River reported watching a silent, fireball-like object that appeared to slow down and speed up as it moved over a nearby tree line at about 12:58 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Asbury Park officials illegally rejected plan to demolish historic Catholic church, lawsuit alleges
A developer has filed a lawsuit against Asbury Park alleging officials illegally rejected a plan to demolish historic Holy Spirit Church and build a housing subdivision blocks from the beach. Some residents praised the Asbury Park Planning Board after its Aug. 1 vote denying an application submitted by Mountain View...
American Rescue Plan sends $386k to Toms River Little League for turf field, lights
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River East Little League will soon be getting a turf upgrade on its fields in the form of a $386k check courtesy of the American Rescue Plan. Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill distributed the Biden Administration’s federal funding, granting the league $386,250 in federal funds. That money will also be used to install lights at the field. “The league’s leadership is using the funds to improve the safety of their field on Windsor Ave with new turf for the infield (artificial) and outfield (sod) and new lights for night games,” Toms River Township said The post American Rescue Plan sends $386k to Toms River Little League for turf field, lights appeared first on Shore News Network.
