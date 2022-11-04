ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

New Springsteen archival release is guest-filled ’96 Asbury Park concert

The latest release in Bruce Springsteen’s series of archival recordings is his Nov. 26, 1996 acoustic concert at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park. It was the closing night of a three-night stand there — which was part of his The Ghost of Tom Joad Tour — and featured a whopping seven guest performers, including a bunch of E Street Band members and old Asbury Park friends: Steven Van Zandt, Danny Federici, Vini Lopez, Patti Scialfa, Soozie Tyrell, Richard Blackwell and Big Danny Gallagher.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
‘Eden Prairie, 1971,’ at NJ Rep, is a powerful new play about lives torn apart by the Vietnam War

Playwright Mat Smart has created something remarkable with “Eden Prairie, 1971,” which is currently being presented at New Jersey Repertory Company in Long Branch as part of a National New Play Network rolling world premiere. It’s a profound play about the Vietnam War that takes place entirely on a 1971 night in the backyard of a home in a small Minnesota town. (That would be Eden Prairie, which is, yes, a real place, in the suburbs of Minneapolis.)
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ

Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
RED BANK: SECRET STAR OF THE PARADE?

Ok, we could be dead wrong about this, but it seems to us at redbankgreen that there may be an entertainment superstar who enjoyed Red Bank’s Halloween Parade and was able to blend into the crowd in costume. Mystery parade-goer smooches a mystery clown in the White Street lot....
RED BANK, NJ
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey

We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
MILLBURN, NJ
When is the next Powerball drawing?

Already looking forward to getting another chance at the Powerball jackpot?. Here’s what you need to know about what time the next Powerball drawing is and where you can watch it. What time is the next Powerball drawing?. The next Powerball drawing is Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:59 p.m....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Rescue Plan sends $386k to Toms River Little League for turf field, lights

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River East Little League will soon be getting a turf upgrade on its fields in the form of a $386k check courtesy of the American Rescue Plan. Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill distributed the Biden Administration’s federal funding, granting the league $386,250 in federal funds. That money will also be used to install lights at the field. “The league’s leadership is using the funds to improve the safety of their field on Windsor Ave with new turf for the infield (artificial) and outfield (sod) and new lights for night games,” Toms River Township said The post American Rescue Plan sends $386k to Toms River Little League for turf field, lights appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

