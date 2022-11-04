Read full article on original website
Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong's market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and...
Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock
Twitter's new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
German government blocks planned sale of chip factory to Chinese-owned company
BERLIN (AP) — German government blocks planned sale of chip factory to Chinese-owned company.
Winter power cuts in UK unlikely, says National Grid boss
Worst-case scenario of rolling blackouts unlikely with milder weather and crucial electricity link to France back on line
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:17 p.m. EST
Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos. Elon Musk is seeking to reassure big companies that advertise on Twitter that his chaotic takeover of the social media platform won’t harm their brands. He acknowledged that some “dumb things” might happen on his way to creating a better, safer user experience. The latest erratic move on the minds of major advertisers was Musk’s decision to abolish a new “official” label on high-profile Twitter accounts just hours after introducing it. Twitter began adding the gray labels to some prominent accounts, including brands like Coca-Cola, Nike and Apple. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.
In another major retreat, Russian military announces withdrawal from western bank of Dnieper River in Kherson region
MOSCOW (AP) — In another major retreat, Russian military announces withdrawal from western bank of Dnieper River in Kherson region.
Republican Nicholas LaLota wins election to U.S. House in New York's 1st Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Nicholas LaLota wins election to U.S. House in New York's 1st Congressional District.
