USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does LSU sit in updated SEC power rankings after upsetting Alabama?

The most action-packed slate of games in the SEC so far this season didn’t disappoint on Saturday. In the two headlining games for Week 10, LSU upset Alabama, handing the Crimson Tide their second loss of the season and seizing control of the SEC West in the process, while Tennessee’s perfect start came to an end after a frustrating two-score loss to Georgia in Athens.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

SEC Nation returning to Oxford for Ole Miss/Alabama game

SEC Network's weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation presented by Regions, makes a return trip back in Oxford for a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 6 Alabama. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the ninth time on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9-11 a.m. CT,...
OXFORD, MS
Tuscaloosa Thread

SEC Nation Headed to The Grove

SEC Network's SEC Nation has announced its Week 11 destination. The crew will be headed to Oxford, Miss., for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup on Saturday. The Rebels will be coming off a BYE week, while the Crimson Tide will look to bounce back from its 32-31 loss to LSU this past weekend.
OXFORD, MS

