Saturday presented an opportunity for the Alabama Crimson Tide to keep control of their own destiny. Despite a loss to Tennessee, Alabama remained in a position to make it to the College Football Playoffs if they won the rest of their games, including the SEC Championship. Unfortunately, the team dropped their second consecutive road contest as the LSU Tigers defeated them 32-31 in Baton Rouge last night, effectively ending their playoff aspirations.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO