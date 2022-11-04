ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Spun

Watch: Things Got Awkward During LSU vs. Alabama Broadcast

Had LSU not pulled off a 32-31 victory over Alabama, the college football world would have spent days discussing a controversial call. The Crimson Tide received a fresh set of downs when officials called the Tigers for pass inference on a fourth-and-goal in overtime. LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo appeared to narrowly tip the ball, which would have negated the penalty, but a booth review maintained the original decision.
On3.com

Recruits share reactions to Alabama's 31-32 loss to LSU

Saturday presented an opportunity for the Alabama Crimson Tide to keep control of their own destiny. Despite a loss to Tennessee, Alabama remained in a position to make it to the College Football Playoffs if they won the rest of their games, including the SEC Championship. Unfortunately, the team dropped their second consecutive road contest as the LSU Tigers defeated them 32-31 in Baton Rouge last night, effectively ending their playoff aspirations.
The Spun

SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend

Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
FOX Sports

No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in thrilling OT finish

Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising...
Tuscaloosa Thread

SEC Nation Headed to The Grove

SEC Network's SEC Nation has announced its Week 11 destination. The crew will be headed to Oxford, Miss., for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup on Saturday. The Rebels will be coming off a BYE week, while the Crimson Tide will look to bounce back from its 32-31 loss to LSU this past weekend.
