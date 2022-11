BUTTERNUT, Wis. (WFRV) – A butcher shop in northern Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of its packaged meats and poultry sold wholesale and at retail stores in the area. Heritage Meats in the Village of Butternut announced the recall on November 4 after an inspection showed evidence that the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection.

