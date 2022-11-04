Read full article on original website
Biden shouts, whispers while touting infrastructure bill: 'The future is about the future'
President Biden whispered, shouted and touted his optimism for the future of America, its infrastructure and workforce plan to make more jobs available.
The Fed and White House combine for a day that cuts to the heart of Biden's political problem
Two Washington power centers Wednesday laid bare the politically poisonous dynamics of the top economic issue threatening President Joe Biden's congressional majorities with the midterm elections less than a week away.
Trump weighs plans for 2024 White House bid
Former President Donald Trump is hinting at another run for office in 2024, and may be planning an announcement soon. CBS News political director Fin Gomez has more on how Trump’s latest remarks in Iowa could impact the 2022 midterm elections.
REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter
President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Michael Cohen said Trump may not run for the presidency in 2024 as it would destroy his political fundraising 'grift'
Michael Cohen addressed rumors that Trump, his former boss, will launch a new presidential bid. He predicted Trump will not, as it would limit Trump's ability to spend money he has fundraised. Cohen was once Trump's right-hand-man, but is now one of his bitterest critics. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's ex-personal...
New video shows Pelosi and Schumer talking with Army official on January 6
New video from the January 6 insurrection shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) discussing security at the Capitol ahead of the vote to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Paul Pelosi's attacker said he wanted to break Nancy Pelosi's kneecaps to make her an example to other Democrats in Congress, feds allege
Federal prosecutors said the suspect wanted to injure Pelosi so she'd have to enter the halls of Congress in a wheelchair.
Washington Examiner
Harris's role in border security draws bipartisan criticism
When Vice President Kamala Harris assessed the U.S.-Mexico border as “secure” weeks ago, lawmakers across the political aisle balked. Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are apprehended each month trying to reach the United States, coming in record numbers since President Joe Biden and Harris took office on Jan. 20, 2021. The surge comes despite Harris’s diplomatic entreaties to Mexican officials after Biden put her in charge of overseeing border security.
Gov. Gavin Newsom: Fox News Has Been 'Sowing The Seeds' That Led To Pelosi Attack
"Look at the sewage that is online that they amplify on these networks," the California Democrat warned.
Larry Kudlow: Biden is incapable of telling the truth
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow critiques President Biden, comparing his economic policies to former President Donald Trump's and the impact that Americans face on "Kudlow."
US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election
American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more. They also sense something more fundamental at stake at a time of rising mistrust of institutions and each other:...
Alarm on Capitol Hill over Saudi investment in Twitter
It has been five years since Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who has been known for decades as among one of the richest Middle East investors, received a phone call summoning him to the royal court in Riyadh. The prince – who together with his investment firm has emerged as the...
Washington Examiner
The Department of Homeland Security has betrayed its constitutional obligations
There are few terms more calculated to cause a political ruckus than "deep state." Since the start of Donald Trump’s presidency almost six years ago, "deep state" has been a catchphrase for anything connected with the U.S. government that is opposed to Republicans . For a few reasons, I...
Former President Trump faces deadline to hand over documents to the Jan. 6 Committee
After being subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 Committee in October, former President Trump has until Friday to hand over the requested documents. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins CBS News to discuss if Trump will cooperate.
Biden links Paul Pelosi attack to Trump rhetoric
President Biden used his closing address ahead of next Tuesday's midterms to warn of what he sees as a straight line from former President Trump's election denial to last week's attack on Paul Pelosi. Why it matters: Speaking at Union Station, blocks from the Capitol Dome, Biden argued that Trump's...
Billionaire GOP Donor Ken Griffin Won't Back Trump In 2024: 'It’s Time To Move On'
Trump "missed the mark on some important areas," he told Politico.
White House official reacts to October jobs report
The U.S. Department of Labor is reporting employers added 261,000 jobs last month and unemployment rose 3.7%. Senior adviser to President Biden Mitch Landrieu joins the show to discuss the White House's reaction to the October jobs report.
Biden on trail as campaign climaxes: CBS News Flash Nov. 7, 2022
The U.S. is just a day away from Election Day, and President Biden spent last night in Democratic New York state stumping for Gov. Kathy Hochul, as she tries to blunt the momentum of her GOP challenger. The president calls the midterms an inflection point that could impact the next 20 years. His top national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has been in contact with top aides of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine. And Kenyans won the men’s and women’s titles in the New York Marathon.
