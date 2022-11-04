ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

CBS News

Trump weighs plans for 2024 White House bid

Former President Donald Trump is hinting at another run for office in 2024, and may be planning an announcement soon. CBS News political director Fin Gomez has more on how Trump’s latest remarks in Iowa could impact the 2022 midterm elections.
IOWA STATE
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Washington Examiner

Harris's role in border security draws bipartisan criticism

When Vice President Kamala Harris assessed the U.S.-Mexico border as “secure” weeks ago, lawmakers across the political aisle balked. Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are apprehended each month trying to reach the United States, coming in record numbers since President Joe Biden and Harris took office on Jan. 20, 2021. The surge comes despite Harris’s diplomatic entreaties to Mexican officials after Biden put her in charge of overseeing border security.
WHIO Dayton

US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election

American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more. They also sense something more fundamental at stake at a time of rising mistrust of institutions and each other:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Biden links Paul Pelosi attack to Trump rhetoric

President Biden used his closing address ahead of next Tuesday's midterms to warn of what he sees as a straight line from former President Trump's election denial to last week's attack on Paul Pelosi. Why it matters: Speaking at Union Station, blocks from the Capitol Dome, Biden argued that Trump's...
CBS News

White House official reacts to October jobs report

The U.S. Department of Labor is reporting employers added 261,000 jobs last month and unemployment rose 3.7%. Senior adviser to President Biden Mitch Landrieu joins the show to discuss the White House's reaction to the October jobs report.
CBS News

Biden on trail as campaign climaxes: CBS News Flash Nov. 7, 2022

The U.S. is just a day away from Election Day, and President Biden spent last night in Democratic New York state stumping for Gov. Kathy Hochul, as she tries to blunt the momentum of her GOP challenger. The president calls the midterms an inflection point that could impact the next 20 years. His top national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has been in contact with top aides of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine. And Kenyans won the men’s and women’s titles in the New York Marathon.

