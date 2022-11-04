ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Trump says US 'in decline'; Biden has his own dire warning

LATROBE, Pa. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America's destruction if his fellow Republicans don't deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

9/11 families turn up the heat on Trump and Biden

9/11 Justice, a grassroots movement made up of survivors, first responders, and family members of the victims of the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history, has launched an initiative to highlight the ties between Saudi Arabia's government and the World Trade Center attacks, hoping to increase pressure on both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
NASDAQ

Biden vows to 'free Iran' in West Coast campaign speech

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to "free" Iran, and said that demonstrators working against the country's government would soon succeed in freeing themselves. "Don't worry, we're gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon," Biden said during a wide-ranging campaign speech...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWJ News Radio

Biden slams DeSantis as 'Donald Trump incarnate'

With less than a week to go before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden has singled out Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a threat to democracy. “The point I’m making in telling you this is Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate,” he said this week during a campaign rally for DeSantis’ Democrat challenger in the gubernatorial election, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump tells rally to vote in ‘giant red wave’ as he rants about ‘weaponised’ justice system

Donald Trump spoke at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday night in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have been armed and shot the man who assaulted him, intending to...
SIOUX CITY, IA

