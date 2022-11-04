ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion DRAGS Drake After Rapper Implies She Lied About Being Shot By Tory Lanez

By Whitney Vasquez
 3 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion went off on Drake after the rapper released a track with lyrics that imply she lied about being shot by Tory Lanez , RadarOnline.com has learned.

In Drake's Circo Loco , featuring 21 Savage , the Canadian superstar, 36, rapped, “This b---- lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Megan and Tory are set to face off in trial over the 2020 shooting, in which the WAP rapper claimed Lanez shot her in the feet and screamed "dance b----."

Megan, 27, didn't take kindly to Drake's remarks and immediately clapped back.

"Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass n----! Since when [the f---] is it cool to joke about abt women getting shot! You n---- especially RAP N----- ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a Black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her," she tweeted on Thursday night.

Megan continued, “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak a-- conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N----- nor h---- EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT B---- keep sucking my p-----.”

The Tina Snow rapper didn't stop there.

"And when the [motherf------] facts come out remember all y’all h--- ass favorite rappers that stood behind a n----- that SHOT A FEMALE," she instructed the naysayers.

Claiming that "people attack" her for speaking out, Megan signed off by stating, "I defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool f--- it bye."

Tory was charged with felony assault in connection to the shooting. He pleaded not guilty in November 2020.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Tory was placed on house arrest after it was discovered he violated the conditions of his bail when he allegedly attacked August Alsina in September.

Tory is scheduled to face Megan in court on November 28

